A Morning Links Massacre

Senior Editor
05.20.10 12 Comments

  • “The Future of Peeing.” |Uproxx|
  • Here’s part two of my guest spot on the SlashFilm podcast. |/Film|
  • Living flesh turned into batteries.  Ahhh, The Matrix! |GammaSquad|
  • British news bloopers are way better. |WarmingGlow|
  • Philly hockey fans wreck Montreal hockey writer’s car. |WithLeather|
  • If you got funny video, enter it into Atom’s tournament where you can win some sh*t. |Atom|
  • 10 reasons you wouldn’t want to date Megan Fox according to Megan Fox. |BroBible|
  • Miss USA explains her pole dancing videos. |TVSquad|
  • The 7 types of pictures that will haunt you on Facebook. |Guyism|
  • The top 5 candidates to be the next Susan Boyle. |Urlesque|
  • This cosplay kicks your cosplay’s ass. |UnrealityMag|
  • The 25 best senior portraits of 2010. |Buzzfeed|
  • Meet the three-year-old tattoo artist. |FListed|
  • A review of Deadly Premonition, the Twin Peaks of video games. |G4|

[Frank Sinatra’s 1990 letter to George Michael telling him to stop acting like such a little bitch. I like how he has letterhead that just says “FRANK SINATRA.” That’s how you know you’ve arrived. Source]

