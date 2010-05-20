A Morning Links Massacre

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- “The Future of Peeing.” |Uproxx|
- Here’s part two of my guest spot on the SlashFilm podcast. |/Film|
- Living flesh turned into batteries. Ahhh, The Matrix! |GammaSquad|
- British news bloopers are way better. |WarmingGlow|
- Philly hockey fans wreck Montreal hockey writer’s car. |WithLeather|
- If you got funny video, enter it into Atom’s tournament where you can win some sh*t. |Atom|
- 10 reasons you wouldn’t want to date Megan Fox according to Megan Fox. |BroBible|
- Miss USA explains her pole dancing videos. |TVSquad|
- The 7 types of pictures that will haunt you on Facebook. |Guyism|
- The top 5 candidates to be the next Susan Boyle. |Urlesque|
- This cosplay kicks your cosplay’s ass. |UnrealityMag|
- The 25 best senior portraits of 2010. |Buzzfeed|
- Meet the three-year-old tattoo artist. |FListed|
- A review of Deadly Premonition, the Twin Peaks of video games. |G4|
[Frank Sinatra’s 1990 letter to George Michael telling him to stop acting like such a little bitch. I like how he has letterhead that just says “FRANK SINATRA.” That’s how you know you’ve arrived. Source]
If only there was a way to put this on a t-shirt where it moved without having to rely on the position of a person’s eye.
Anyone else get hard reading the paragraph that starts with “Come on, George. Loosen up. Swing, man. Dust off those gossamer wings and fly yourself to the moon of your choice…”?
No? Just me? Oh right, now you’re going to call me gay I bet. You guys are assholes…
When the pimp’s in the crib Ma’…
Drop it like you’re shot.
Drop it like you’re shot.
Drop it like you’re shot.
That shirtless dude sent his pictures to the Wrestling Recruiter for Nebraska.
Saint Swithin’s Day? Rudy Vallee? Are those things even real?
I like to imagine Phil Hartman reading that letter. I also like to imagine him with a +8 bulletproof spell.
So…still waiting for that explanation…
Dude, did you lead in with “Boy Howdy”? That pod cast would get you a ton of ass in these parts. Well, probably just one big ass, but it would be pushing a ton.
I just popped a blue-eyed boner for his Saint Swithin’s Day remark (The Simpsons – “Bart of Darkness”].
Sinatra was a badass. I would love to hear what he had to say about the ‘new’ generation of shithead “Celebs”.
Rollin’ wit da Kent Fo’…
St Swithin’s day must be a New York / Hoboken thing, because the only other person I’ve ever heard use the expression was George Carlin, and he and Sinatra grew up in the same kind of neighborhood.
They should have photoshopped the crying woman pouring a 40 ounce.