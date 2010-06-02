A-Team wants to crash its hard tank into your glistening pond

MSN (via ScreenCrave) just released the second half of that parachuting tank scene from A-Team that we saw last week (I guess there are slight spoilers, so don’t watch it if you’re gonna be a bitch about it). This one starts after the tank loses two of its three parachutes (which minutes earlier managed to survive a fiery plane explosion). And again, everyone seems to be high on PCP.
“Oh my God, we lost our parachutes, we’re probably gonna die!”
“Awesome!”
“COWABUNGA!”
“BOOM.”
I’m not exaggerating, Sharlto Copley actually yells “Awesome!” and “Boom!”. But you know what? I kind of dig it. It was always going to be ridiculous, at least Joe Carnahan went big with it. So much yelling though. If I’d known that was going to be the case, I would’ve had some casting suggestions. More like the A-SCREAM, amirite?
(“AAAAHHHH!” “AAAAHHHHH!!” “AAAAHHHH!” “AAAAHHHH!”)
Simon and Simon with Forrest Griffin as Rick and C-Tate as A.J. or GTFO.
Vince, I believe you misquoted the screaming scene. It was:
“OOOOOOHHHHH WAAAAAAAAHHHHH AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH!”
Murder She Wrote with Ken Shamrock as Angela Lansbury?
The Hitchhiker starring Megan Fox?
You realize some asshat in Hollywood is shopping around Magnum P.I. with Aries Spears as the lead, right?
Maybe they can get Sarah Jessica Parker for Barney Miller’s “Fish”?
Airwolf with Kirstie Alley as Stringcheese Hork?
I’m shopping Manimal with Lobster Dog.
Seriously, though, how many of you would shit a brick if they got Kimbo Slice to replace Levar Burton on “Reading Rainbow”?
I hereby nominate “flying the tank” to replace “nuking the fridge” in the lexicon for absurd movie moments. I also nominate Rashad Evans to beat the fuck out of the rest of the dipshits in that scene.
Ooooo…The Mighty Feklahr seconds Flying the Tank.
I would rather see Terrence Howard:
Where the Wild Things Are….man, it’s like cosmically, aren’t we all wild things? We don’t need to travel to an imaginary island to meet monsters, ya dig? Human beings, monster beings, it’s not about none of that, it’s about beings being, you feel me? I have to be me, you have to be me, I have to be you and so on and so forth. Now BE STILL kids and let the wild rumpledumplestiltskin begin.
Hmmm…shouldn’t it technically be like, “Dropping the Tank”…or “Falling the Tank”?
Gainesing the E.T.?
Riptide starring Rip Torn. There’s no plot, just Rip shitfaced and in a speedboat.
“FLYING THE TANK” is the best “JUMPING THE SHARK” since “NUKING THE FRIDGE!”
Shut the fuck up, Karl, my fall scene was way sicker than this. The A-Team never had to face John McClane, they don’t know what it’s like.
And if I had only known that rotating 82 degrees and firing my gun at the ground could have saved me, we would be on a beach making 20%. Huh? That’s impossible? Karl, go practice ballet. And shut the fuck up.
Listen to how condescending her tone is. I thought it was a legitimate question, but apparently it’s stupid to think they would be firing at another drone, when they are obviously trying to FLY A FUCKING TANK, YOU RETARD!
How’s their driving? Terrible. I’m calling that number, immediately. Wait a second, they don’t put those bumper stickers on the back on tanks. This is really taking me out of the moment.