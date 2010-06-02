A-Team wants to crash its hard tank into your glistening pond

#Bradley Cooper
Senior Editor
06.02.10

MSN (via ScreenCrave) just released the second half of that parachuting tank scene from A-Team that we saw last week (I guess there are slight spoilers, so don’t watch it if you’re gonna be a bitch about it).  This one starts after the tank loses two of its three parachutes (which minutes earlier managed to survive a fiery plane explosion).  And again, everyone seems to be high on PCP.

“Oh my God, we lost our parachutes, we’re probably gonna die!”

“Awesome!”

“COWABUNGA!”

“BOOM.”

I’m not exaggerating, Sharlto Copley actually yells “Awesome!” and “Boom!”.  But you know what?  I kind of dig it.  It was always going to be ridiculous, at least Joe Carnahan went big with it.  So much yelling though.  If I’d known that was going to be the case, I would’ve had some casting suggestions. More like the A-SCREAM, amirite?

(“AAAAHHHH!”  “AAAAHHHHH!!”  “AAAAHHHH!”  “AAAAHHHH!”)

