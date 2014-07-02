A Very Mature Response To The Worst Netflix Reviews For ‘Big Trouble In Little China’

Big Trouble in Little China was a box office bomb, earning back a pathetic $11 million of its $20 million budget, but that tends to happen when the studio and director don’t share a vision. The original script was written by Gary Goldman and David Weinstein – again, as a Western – but Carpenter thought it was a mess, as did Russell (and probably the several other actors who were considered for Burton before him), so W.D. Richter was brought in to rewrite the entire idea, and his effort wasn’t considered much better. Ultimately, Carpenter had to take matters into his own hands and turn this attempt at a new twist on the martial arts genre into a blockbuster.
Unfortunately, the studio execs calling the shots for 20th Century Fox didn’t seem to get it either. Clever or not, they didn’t think that Americans would like the idea of Burton actually being the bumbling sidekick while Wang Chi (Dennis Dun) was really the hero. Or maybe they just didn’t want to cede the role of the film’s protagonist to a non-American. Either way, between the script confusion, casting concerns, restricted budget and the fact that the movie was rushed so it could beat The Golden Child to theaters, Big Trouble in Little China was destined to fail at the box office in 1986, and that may have actually been to the benefit of all of us.
BTiLC’s legacy exists in its commercial appeal and success in its life after the box office, as it has become the definition of a cult classic. Yet in this shameless era of box office “safety” with remakes, reboots and sequels galore dominating the studio landscapes, the fact that this movie was a bomb 28 years ago is probably the reason that it hasn’t been brought back to life. Sure, there have been rumors of a remake, especially with the launch of the new comic book series, but there has never been anything substantial to make us think that David Lo Pan would be resurrected. And even when BTiLC is eventually rebooted as a gritty origin story – because it will happen (hopefully with me writing the screenplay) – there’s still a chance that Carpenter could be involved. It could be a true story of redemption, seeing as Big Trouble in Little China made Carpenter loathe the Hollywood experience.
History lessons and fun facts aside, Big Trouble in Little China is, at least in the estimation of this very handsome movie-loving idiot, the greatest movie ever made. A bumbling dipshit who epitomizes the American standard of brawn over brains, Jack Burton is a perfect character, from his flaws to his legendary one-liners, while the soldiers in the eternal war of good and evil that are battling around his arrogant idiocy are far more than just living, breathing set pieces. Burton is a classically-flawed protagonist whose pride won’t let him admit that he’s scared or even in love, but the one thing that the writers never needed to worry about was making him admit his faults. We know they’re there, but we don’t want to recognize them either. We just want to know what’s going to happen to ol’ Jack Burton and the Pork Chop Express. (Hopefully, for his sake, Wang and Egg Shen aren’t far behind.)
That said, there are a lot of people who don’t agree with me about how good this movie is. As with any film that wasn’t made by Happy Madison or Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, I believe in the benefit of the doubt. Just as I’ve tried to consider so many movies that are recommended to me, I’ve long urged people to take advantage of the fact that Big Trouble in Little China is always available on Netflix, so they too can enjoy this brilliant masterpiece of American cinema. Unfortunately, some of the people who have watched this movie on Netflix still don’t “get it.”
Big Trouble in Little China may have been hated in 1986, but today it carries dual Rotten Tomatoes scores of 83%, as both critics and fans have grown to love it. Additionally, on Netflix it has a universal rating of 3.7 stars out of 5. Just 3.7? That’s almost as criminal as this movie only making $11 million when cocaine flowed through American streets like rivers. Seeing that score, I just couldn’t help my natural urge to make people understand the finer things in life, so I have collected some of the worst one- and two-star reviews on Netflix for the sake of talking some sense into these fools.
To be fair, I’m not the only genius who gave this film a 5-star review on Netflix. This might be my absolute favorite praise that BTiLC has earned:
This movie’s awesome for an American movie ’bout Asian stuff cuz the Asian dudes kick @ss and Kurt Russel is mostly useless. Lo Pan, the Storms, the Tong dudes, the Lords of Death, Egg Shen and Wang are all rad. The back alley Tong and Storm fight scene was the best part. The only Asian who wasn’t cool was the girl who was sadly a helpless gimp. This movie does me proud even though I aint Chinese, just like with Bruce Lee who could stomp Chuck Norris’ sh#t. Suck the back seat honkies, power to the people.
Suck the back seat, indeed, you honkies. Now how about some reviews that don’t share that enthusiasm?
The commentary, if you can find it, is a must-listen. John Carpenter and Kurt Russell just shooting the shit, making fun of themselves, and generally making you sad a sequel will never happen on film.
I love their commentary for “the Thing” as well. Really wish these 2 would get together one more time and give us a 3rd “escape From” film. If the Metal Gear franchise can give us “Old Snake”, Carpenter and Russell can to.
@Vice4Life Why screw around? Hire Carpenter and Russell and give them Metal Gear Solid.
And that last scene had 7 year old me convinced a sequel WOULD be on its way….35 year old me is still hoping…
@El Cunado I think I was sitting next to you in the theater, then.
@DTZM…I mean, the demon troll guy was IN the guts of the Porkchop Express!!!
In The Thing commentary listen for Carpenter’s Zippo lighting constant cigs. The Thing, one of the greatest movies ever made.
Second greatest movie of all time, right behind Point Break. Swayze trumps Russell every time.
Man, that is a close call right there, I tell ya whut.
Point Break is great, but you’re wrong. For every Point Break Swazye made, Russell’s got five BTILCs.
Yeah, Russell is still alive though and has a decade on Swayze. I feel like the amazingness of Road House and Point Break can overwhelm the quantity of Russell, though I can see the other side. Plus Russell still has more plenty more years left. He’s in the new Fast and the Furious, which sounds a whole lot more awesome than it will probably end up being.
That’s tough one.
On one hand I love Road House. But on the other I love the Thing and Escape From NY.
Russell has Soldier. Your move, communists.
Russell has Used Cars. Game, set, match.
Sorry, Road House is all that matters in the end.
No! You are wrong. 1. Big Trouble 2. Roadhouse 3. Point Break.
Tango and Cash would like a word….
Goddamn, Used Cars is an under-appreciated classic.
Rudy: C’mon Jeff! You’ve seen how bad business is. Thanks to Fuchs, our name is mud! Look… we had nuns, protesting out front when I got here this morning.
Jeff: Nuns?
Rudy: Yeah. I had to have Jim turn the firehose on them.
Big Jim: [holds up the still wet firehose] And I knocked them motherfuckers right on they asses, too.
Road House got a shitty sequel, which knocks it behind BTiLC in the legacy stakes.
“There isn’t much to say but that this movie has mad it to my dvd collection of worst movies ever made. They include They live, Killer Klownz From Outer-space, and of course this one.”
I’m speechless by how much is wrong with this statement.
It’s always adorable when people tell me what the “worst movie EVAR” is and it’s some recent studio flick.
“They include They live…”
The fuck did you say?
Worst movie ever is Birdemic. That’s undebateable.
They Live? Someone is a moron.
I was just going talk about the asshole who wrote that review. Say what you want about Big Trouble, but I will fucking murder you if talk shit about They Live
@ASlenderMan Birdemic is terrible, but I have a warm spot in my heart for the terrible “Revolt”, as well. You can find it on Netflix.
Camp Blood is the worst movie I’ve ever seen, for what it’s worth.
I want to beat the living shit out every single one of these people.
Also, a good way to get your wife completely disinterested in seeing this movie, is to look down right after sex, and say “we really shook the pillars of heaven, didn’t we Wang.” then try to explain yourself.
I’m just glad that i’m not the only one to have done this.
You’re not alone.
+1000 – Thank you so much for this. I can’t wait to try that out tonight. My wife does not thank you tho.
Awsome.
This movie was 100% pure attitude in a bottle. There has never been anything like it since. I have the sads.
Yeah, I know what you mean, my wife gave it to me for Christmas.
Henry Swanson’s my name, and excitement’s my game.
To this day, If I ever eat some drugs I always always say: “I feel pretty good, I’m not, huh, I’m not scared at all, I just feel kind of, feel kind of invincible.”
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just me?
[youtu.be]
Someone embed this!
[www.superamiches.com]
One of my favorite movies growing up. Even as a kid, I ‘got it’. It’s an awesome, radical flick. F*** the haters.
Jack’s not surprised at some of these reviews.
Seriously Otto, get out of my head.
The line about Gracie’s face is a callback to earlier when she says (re: the White Tiger) “All those slavers know my face, and they’d want to push it in.”
I never got what she meant by “push it in.”
Punch it.
She got her shit pushed in?
Suck the back seat honkies, power to the people.
Suckulent . So many + Eleventies
Gotta love when people feel the need to toss in archaic words like “tripe” into their writing. Whoaaa, you pick that one up on Mr Selfridge last night? Polish my monacle, Kurt Russell is only fit for the peasants!
To this day The Mighty Feklahr uses, “It’s all in the reflexes.”, and when He hand signals “check please” to a waitress across the room The Mighty One does the little salute dealy.
He has also been known to flash, “Live long and prosper.”, right before a Shocker!
This movie is a litmus test of sorts for me. If you don’t like this movie, we probably shouldn’t hang out.
DEALBREAKER!!!!12111111
I hope they never remake this movie.
Also, I would still love a sequel.
Officially, that’s the new ongoing comic book series. John Carpenter is even plotting it out!
Yeah, I’m aware of it. No where to buy it around here, unfortunately.
Jack’s new sidekick is phenomenal.
I think my favorite part is at the end. “Well aren’t you gonna kiss her goodbye?”
“Nope”
Jack Burton is a BOSS.
Also you guys should check out the comic book, it picks up right where the movie left off and is so far pretty good.
*nods*
Jack Burton created negging.
THIS IS A TSHIRT! ADIOS MONEY!
HOLY CRAP.
I KNOW, RIGHT?
Link please! I feel an overwhelming need to exchange money for goods.
Unfortunately, the site this image is linked to is fuXX0red. I tried to get them on Twitter and haven’t heard back yet. Will update.
ht tp://zidtees.c om/view/87259/big-trouble-in-little-china-henry-swanson-t-shirt
Remove spaces at the beginning, and scroll down past the crap on that page.
Qaplah! On it’s way to Grethor!!!
You’re doing the God’s work, Feklhr. Thank you.
Thank you!
YAY! Internet hero!!!
@Burnsy: Apparently, Kurt Russell also wore this exact outfit for some scenes in the movie Used Cars.
The Mighty Feklahr received His honourable garment in the mail today! Qaplah!
Great movie and anyone who disagrees probably says they’re allergic to gluten and smells their own farts.
No, they are red/green colorblind and Nair their butthole.
woah, woah, woah – while nair might not be the best choice, no one likes a hairy butthole. Just ask yer mom.
@AB The important thing is that Vince is a monster and a fool for hating this movie.
The movie opens with Jack pontificating through a mouth full of hoagie into a CB radio going out to nobody. If you don’t think this movie is funny within the first 30 seconds, you’re a dolt.
Truth +1
“Okay, I’ve changed that guy’s mind, who’s next?” may be my most favorite thing I’ve read on the Interwebs. Shine on you crazy star, you.
I really liked the zinger ” I wish your parents didn’t finish.”
I’ve always liked this movie, but because I’m a white American asshole, it took me multiple viewings to realize that Jack is supposed to be the bumbling sidekick. Deeper appreciation achieved.
Same. Although I think the fact that I watched it a lot when I was a kid too dumb to pick up on such twists had more to do with it than my white Americanness.
Other favorite quotes:
“Boy, it sure is raining cats and dogs out there.”
“It’s all in the reflexes.”
“How did you get up there?”
“IT WASN’T EASY!” – best non explanation ever
“I must be totally naive!”
“You are.”
Still gets me, every time.
Is it funnier because he says raining cats & dogs to asians?
When some wild-eyed, eight-foot-tall maniac grabs your neck, taps the back of your favorite head up against the barroom wall, and he looks you crooked in the eye and he asks you if ya paid your dues, you just stare that big sucker right back in the eye, and you remember what ol’ Jack Burton always says at a time like that: “Have ya paid your dues, Jack?” “Yessir, the check is in the mail.”
Bravo indeed.
PERFECTION
If it wasn’t for cocaine I doubt this movie would exhist
And they say no good comes from drugs.
Huh? What the fuck bad has ever happened because of drugs? What is wrong with this yIntagh planet?
It took Farley. Nearly took Pryor.
But on the whole, drugs made the world a better place. Idiots/Assholes going batshit and using them to fuck over the poor and darker is what makes people think drugs are bad.
Whatever, I can’t hear you over my handful of painkillers and Imperial ESB.
Almost making me crap myself is a plus in my book
Everyone who says this is a horrible movie can suck the back seat.
Agreed and they can suck the tail pipe as well.
HOLY SHIT, if a white QB gets benched in any football game from this time on, we shall all scream in unison: SUCK THE BACK SEAT HONKIE!!!
@JesusAndGrumpy: Is there a banana in that tailpipe?
I’d never noticed before, but Thunder is totally trying not to laugh when he starts spinning those blades with his hands.
That’s Lightning. Thunder’s the inflatable guy.
I mean, fuck, the battle between Egg Shen and Lo Pan is worth the (original) price of admission alone. It’s like a mystical thumb war!
Also, I have to say, I loved the special effects in this movie. This was back when special effects were an artform. These fucking assholes leaving negative comments were first in line to watch 2 hours of CGI robots spinning in circles last weekend, guaranteed.
I love Burns writing but the whole negative feedback and response get kinda tiresome after a while because so many of the complaints are similar, and just inane, and long to the point were I found myself skipping over most of the criticisms and just cutting to Burns’s humors commentary.
Its nice to see that someone can take criticism and not take it seriously, because I have OCD and if I read a negative review for something I like I can’t stop myself from constantly fixating on it over, and over again, and doubting myself so I definitely enjoyed the laid back, not at all serious nature of this column but I’d rather Burnsy just wrote three pages of fellatio to the movie rather than dealing with lame criticism again because I just end up zoning out and just reading Burnsy.
I went to high school with a Sebastian Howard
I was born way back in ’63, so crappy 70’s movies are more in my wheelhouse, but this site has really increased my appreciation for how incredibly silly movies became in the 80’s (that’s a good thing, btw). I’ve been putting off watching BTiLC until now, but Burnsy has finally worn me down. Gonna download this, smoke a crapload of ganja, and watch the SHIT out of this. I am seriously giddy with excitement.
I’d recommend ordering a fuckload of Chinese food to complete the experience.
No, no. You’re welcome.
I think I will do all 3 later tonight as well. Thanks.
I am SO jealous that you’re enjoying this for the first time. The good ol’ Pork Chop Express is going to change you…
@Otto Man: INDEED!!!
I skipped the chinese food, but fucking LOVED this movie! I was hooked from the first CB radio call. I truly cannot understand all the negative comments that say this movie is boring.. It may be hokey and weird and completely unbelievable, but boring???? Cmon! All I know is, I rarely laugh out loud even at very funny movies, but there must have been a dozen LOL moments for me in this one.
In all seriousness, I’ve been introduced to more great films in the few years I’ve been reading this site than in the previous several decades of my life.
These people should all be sent off to the hell where people are skinned alive! It’s that simple, understand?
I finally listened to the DVD commentary for this about a month ago. Made me very happy for the most part, although it was a bit of a bummer to learn the movie flopped so hard initially. Thank god for us movie cultists.
I also finally recognized how gorgeous Suzee Pai was. Always thought she was just kind of otherworldly looking, but not especially attractive. Figured out I was wrong. Looked her up online and found out she appeared in Penthouse once or twice. Nice bonus material.
I never knew that before. Now I do.
You are a meanie for not sharing the link with the squares, though.
nudetvshow(.)com/suzee-pai-big-trouble-in-little-china-naked-for-penthouse-in-1981/ (NSFW, obviously)
Something something big trouble in her little China.
Gotta admit, this is the one one Carpenter-Russell flick I still haven’t seen yet (caught the last 10-15 minutes on cable a few weeks ago). I just finished re-watching both Escape from NY and LA (NY is a great Noir movie, but LA is a great ACTION movie). So it looks like I’m heading over to Netflix tonight with a bag of popcorn.
If you don’t love BTiLC, you deserve to spend eternity in the Hell of Shitty Movies. #thechinesehavealotofhells
This is both the best and most frustrating article I have ever read. I always considered BTILC to be my own special thing. Nice to see from the comments section that I am not alone. But god damn those reviews!!! And how dare that one loser try to bad mouth They Live. BTILC and They Live are on the same list for me too, the list of the best Mother F’ng movies ever made.
As was pointed out earlier, this is a good litmus test movie. I use Big Trouble in Little China as the positive end and Boondock Saints as the negative. Stick closer to BTiLC and we can be friends.
p.s. yeah I know that’s not how a litmus test works.
Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Adventures if Buckaroo Banzai, and Big Trouble in Little China, in that order, defined my adolescence. The three greatest films ever made, bar none.
We may not agree on much else, but I like the cut if your jib on thus, Burnsy.
Also – James Hong is just about my favorite b-list character actor ever. If you live this movie, do yourself a favor and watch Balls of Fury, between him and Christopher Walken, it’s a must see.
Character actor, not B actor.
A B actor wouldn’t have had a recurring role on The West Wing as the Chinese Ambassador.
good point. I was thinking more like just the average films he’s in, and that he’s always in supporting roles. not trying to diminish him, he’s awesome.
Yep he’s great in Balls of Fury.
/nods
@Underball: James Hong was also great in The Perfect Weapon.
In the online game World of Warcraft, there’s a haunted castle with an underwater room devoted to the Hell of Upside-Down Sinners
Don’t think I’ve ever seen that. But I do know there’s also an item (trinket, maybe?) called the Six-Demon Bag. Which castle is this?
There’s also a phase during a boss fight (Morchok in Dragon Soul) where The Black Blood of the Earth floods the area.
Seriously? Who dares give this masterpiece a negative review?! I curse them to the Hell of the Upside Down Sinners!
“You know what I say when it’s Miller Time?”
And then he never gets to finish it! We’ll never know.
@The AggroCraig: Something else that never really gets mentioned in the movie, is what happened to the rest of the Chang Sing’s? Most of them were still with Egg before Jack killed Lo Pan, and then Egg is the only one left when they escaped Lo Pan’s lair.
I Love this movie I think I am going to go as Jack Burton for Halloween this year. Man I used to have the biggest crush on Kim Cattrall from this and Mannequin.
I think the reason I hate Sex and the City is because it reminded me that she would (and did) get older than she was in those two films.
@go4broke: I had taped Mannequin and Big Trouble in Little China on VHS and used to watch them back to back. RIP Meshach Taylor.
To the Army and the Navy, and the battles they have won. Here’s to America’s colors, the colors that never run.
May the wings of liberty never lose a feather.
Maybe I’m just not into “campy” internet article classics, whatever that means, but this article was just not what I expected. I had seen a lot of likes on the article on facebook and a bunch of friends recommended that I read it but when I finally got around to it I just couldn’t get through the whole thing. While the article was titled “A Very Mature Response” the writing was a bit sophomoric. I mean even the font was just down right not what I expect from an internet article. I guess I’m just going to have to be one of those “naysayers” and rate this article 2 out of 5 stars. Because when I really don’t like something I still rate it 2 stars cause I feel bad rating something 1 star.
Well done sir!
Saw this at a dollar theater back in 86. Double feature with the Invaders From Mars remake. Good times.
Every line Kurt Russell has is a catch phrase.
Big Trouble is my Jesus Christ. If you don’t accept Egg Shen into your heart, I feel bad that you’ll be eternally eaten alive in the hell of loose boweled donkeys. But whatevs, I got mine.
“This really pisses me off to no end!!!!”
My response after the 4th or 5th review using the same tired ass criticisms. Terrible Dialogue?! The only movie more quotable in my daily life might be Pulp Fiction. Might be…
this article.. this strong, informed, damn entertaining defense of BTiLC.. whoo! compelled me to make an uproxx response thing. I don’t fist pump, but for this piece of writing I will change my mind.. eft you ‘air in the room’! I’m fahred up !! C-ohh-2-OH-NO.. taste the fist!