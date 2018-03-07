‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Is A Series Of Affirmations In Search Of A Story

In one of A Wrinkle In Time‘s establishing scenes, Chris Pine’s Dr. Alex Murry stands on a stage, flanked by his wife, Dr. Kate Murry (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), explaining to a gathering of scientists that the bonds between the electrons that make up our bodies are the same as the bonds between the electrons that make up entire galaxies. That you are the universe and the universe is you, and if we can just “find the right frequency,” we’ll be able to create a “wrinkle in time,” allowing us to travel “91 billion light years” using “nothing but our minds.”
The doctors Murry are rightly laughed out of the room. When they get home, Kate is furious at Alex for not explaining it better. But Alex Murry, it turns out, is right about the space travel. And yet the movie’s explanation for how he travels those 91 billion light years never gets any clearer than Alex’s initial, laughable presentation. In fact, forget the how, the movie never bothers explaining where, or even why he wants to go. The closest it gets to the how is Dr. Murry in a flashback saying, out loud, and to himself, “Love, that’s the frequency!” The closest it gets to the why is Dr. Murry telling his daughter “I wanted to shake hands with the universe… when the hand I should’ve been holding was yours.”
I simply cannot… deal with this level of meaningless platitude.
The film began (after commercials for Disney Channel kids and American Idol) with a personalized message from director Ava DuVernay. She said she hoped that her movie would make us feel like our 11, 12, 13-year-old selves, and be a beacon of hope in these divisive times. I was immediately worried. Nine times out of 10, someone exhorting you to be more childlike, to be more innocent, to focus more on the positive, is full of shit. “Don’t be so negative” is the mantra of smarm. But I was a huge fan of Selma, a movie that made some bold and unexpected creative choices in a normally excruciatingly conventional genre, so I gave her the benefit of the doubt.
As the movie went on, much as I tried to do like she said, I couldn’t shake the feeling that 12-year-old me, 11-year-old me, any me old enough for me to remember me, really, would’ve hated this movie. We open with Alex doing some kind of science experiment with our protagonist, Meg (Storm Reid), before telling her she’s about to have a baby brother. Flash forward four years and Meg is an unhappy pre-teen living with her mother and her precocious brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe) in what looks like upper-middle-class Los Angeles.
It’s never explained why Charles Wallace has two first names, but apparently he’s a gifted student, and also wears sweater vests over oxford shirts to school, has a perfect newscaster part in his hair, and seems to deliver every line in an over-caffeinated half-shriek. People are always telling Meg to be more like Charles-Wallace, which is weird because Charles-Wallace is incredibly annoying. But A Wrinkle In Time values “positivity” over anything else.
One of the best things about Lady Bird was that the teens looked like teens. Lady Bird had stringy hair and skin that was a little greasy and everyone generally looked like they hadn’t figured it out yet. That’s one of the defining features of childhood, not having it figured out yet. Like every Disney Channel sitcom from the late aughts, the kids in A Wrinkle In Time all look like they have professional stylists. They’re not kids, but adults’ weirdly fetishized notions of kids. And DuVernay is always shooting them with claustrophobic intimacy, heroic shots of their clear eyes nobly scanning horizons.
Meanwhile, Meg’s father, the aforementioned Dr. Murry, has disappeared, presumably on some astral journey. Meg is still crushed over his absence, and naturally, the school bully chooses that wound to pour salt in, to the point of leaving a note on her locker that says “I wish it was you that disappeared.”
So basically, it’s tough for a movie be truthful or inspiring when everything about the movie tracks as phony. Which is exactly what this movie has looked like since the first trailer was released. I’d say it’ll serve as a good message about selling out, but I’m betting enough helicopter & Disney parents will take their kids for it to not bomb.
Sounds like they made a whole blockbuster movie out of the part of Interstellar that everyone hated. Bold move.
This sounds wretched. Anybody know if that’s accurate to the book? I never read it but it sounds like a shit story.
Also: ‘without having to introduce a new plot point or wrinkle’
I see you, Mancini.
I’m mildly disappointed. I read the book as a kid, and re-read it as an adult a few years ago (introduced it to my kid, so wanted to re-read and discuss with her). I enjoyed it both times, but two things stood out to me: I thought this would be awfully hard to make as a movie. There’s just a lot of conceptual stuff that I felt wouldn’t translate to the screen. Of course, throw Disney money at it, CGI the holy hell out of things and voila! Instant blockbuster (and this will make a ton of money – see FranklynStreet’s comment above. Plus it’s got Oprah). The second thing was the charm of it’s “British-ness”. The book never identifies where it takes place – only that it’s an unnamed place on Earth, however I interpreted it as taking place somewhere in the English countryside. There seemed to be a few clues within the story that pointed to this. However, with the movie being made in 2018, we’ve got a mixed race family in LA, where all the kids look like they stepped out of a Pottery Barn Kids catalog and speak in the same Stuart Smalley-esque positive affirmation manner. It just seems to lose some of that charm – like if they re-made the Paddington movie, but changed him from the epitome of everything British to a street-wise, pizza-eating hipster bear from Brooklyn.
Not shocked that they went in this direction for the movie, but just a bit disappointed. As always Vince, your reviews are top-notch.
So Oprah is just peddling the same The Secret horseshit to kids now… Not surprised.
Regardless of the source material this definitely has the reek of a Barnes & Noble self help discount table.
And since I’m not done trashing this pile of shit…can we please make them stop putting the precocious kid with the stupid Disney Channel haircut in the ultra hip, horn-rimmed hipster glasses? “Look at how strong, intelligent, trendy and ‘woke’ these pre-teens look!” If I wore a pair of glasses like that when I was a kid, I would’ve needed to replace most of my underwear due to the non-stop wedgies I’d have received.
I remember the trailer looked shockingly cheap for such a big budget.
Yeah. The trailer is super uninspiring. And to Vince’s point I’m quite sure that if I were a kid this would still look cheap and tacky.
Specific to the movie and not the book but this looks and sounds like someone tried to do a serious and inspirational real-life Rick & Morty film.
Also the costumes look like Twisted Sister meets the Spice Girls.
[www.nbcsports.com]
“You’d think a company with a mouse for a logo would realize that the key to inspiring people is to start small.”
tl;dr – Lady Bird’s cliches were universal, but they were handled with specificity. That’s what made it relatable.
Reposting my comment about Lady Bird from the comment section about another stupid movie no one should watch.
I want to take this opportunity to talk about a good movie, Lady Bird, instead of this piece of shit. Although I do appreciate you taking this hit to your brain cells to write this review, critiquing a movie that doesn’t have the balls to do any of its own. This is why Vince is the only film critic I read (and the comments sections are still pretty good while the rest of them across the Internet have only gotten worse). Anyway, specificity is what makes Lady Bird so relatable. I read a comment somewhere that said it’s just a bunch of cliches and tropes, which is true if you completely divorce that from context (This is what makes ‘movie plots recreated through reviews’ so funny. You could make The Godfather sound like a worthless, unwatchable piece of shit by describing it without context). So, yes, it does feature a lot of tropes – they’re tropes because they’re common IRL as well as in fiction. What makes them work is in the context of the movie, how Lady Bird and others reach those moments or react to them.
Additionally, those events that can be described as cliches or tropes matter because they are universal to many viewers while being unique in the story, acknowledging that they are unique to how all of us have experienced the same things. It doesn’t treat them as monumental events that obviously shape the characters. There are at least a dozen things that Lady Bird does in the movie that can and have been pivotal conflicts in other films. But for her, like for most of the audience and most people in general, they are just things that happen and aren’t pivotal moments in our lives – not immediately and overtly, that is. And that’s the beauty of it, and what made it as relatable to Vince because it reflected life around that time in the Central Valley as it did to his viewing companion who recognized what it said about growing up as a teenage girl at that time but in a totally different place, and what made it relatable to me, who was a sad fat Mexican boy growing up over a thousand miles away from Sacramento and a couple of years ahead. The specificity of how she experiences all of these conflicts and changes and decisions and events that she can only react to is powerful because it reminds us of how we experienced those or similar discrete moments in our own lives. The specificity makes it more real to us even if it’s not what we know because empathy and abstract thinking allows us to connect with the movie more and we intuitively know that the story being told is genuine and matters to the storyteller and matters to us because it reminds us not of what we know or what we remember, but what we feel about what we know or remember.
Her second boyfriend is so cringeworthy, but it’s not just cliche because I was that asshole in high school (Yes, ladies. I was the full package.) for a time. I was also a reactionary like Stephen Miller when he was in HS, although I grew out of it instead of making it a career, because that’s what some people do. And if you weren’t that guy, you knew that guy or knew of that guy. And so, yeah, he’s full of shit. So was I. So was Vince, I’m sure. So were all of us about one thing or another. Like Vince said, one of the best things about the movie is that the characters don’t know everything, especially not when they’re teenagers. They just think they do, or pretend like they do like when she fakes knowing what Jim Morrison looked like. (We never did see that kid with curly hair, did we? Doesn’t matter.) Because I lived in New Mexico when it was on the forefront of providing tax incentives to film there, there are a lot of movies made last decade that on their face are soul-murdering generic that only have any relevance to me in giving me a chance to recognize where something was filmed and thinking of interesting things that actually happened there because what’s on screen is dreck (Employee of the Month was filmed at “my” Costco; Observe & Report was filmed at the dead mall; The Last Stand’s opening prison transport extraction was filmed outside and inside Albuquerque’s city hall, which made me laugh my ass off as what was supposed to be a thrilling action piece).
Anyway, trying to appeal to everyone by being vague and generic ends up satisfying no one because it doesn’t mean anything to anyone. No one goes to McDonald’s because they like it, but because they know exactly what they’re getting [unless you’re in a large city and have a MethDonald’s or CrackDonald’s, in which case every visit is a junkie and hobo-filled adventure]). It’s boring and tasteless and satisfies nobody, but you can sell it to anyone because it’s not inherently offensive. This is basically the gripe I hear from people I know in L.A. everyday that executives are afraid of offending anyone so they sand down everything unique that they can. And that’s what makes Lady Bird special, and A24/Annapurna/whatever and Miramax/Weinstein back in the day, in that what they make may not be good but at least it meant something to the people making it. The best-case scenario is that you get something like Lady Bird, but more often you get things that have the passion but lack for good acting, or good direction, or good dialogue. Most everything sucks, that’s why the very good and the very bad are unique for being on the outliers of the normal curve, but what both the very bad and very good have in common are that they meant something to someone involved, and that’s admirable (for very bad, the obvious go-to is The Room. Funny enough, The Disaster Artist was terrible and casting every fucking comedian Franco knows into that movie felt like ‘Member Berries to me, but the one good thing about that movie was that he sold the fuck out of the idea/claim that Tommy Wiseau is truly passionate about his dreams and will do anything to achieve them).
Oprah looks like she tried to make a Green Ranger costume by fuckin’ up an umbrella.
You deserve a medal just for sitting there past the trailers/commercials.
Any movie that feels the need to give you a message telling you how to feel about what you are about to watch needs to be killed with fire.
Well, that was kind of refreshing. I read a gushing review elsewhere that inspired comments like “I was in tears just reading your review of this magnificent movie” ad nauseam.