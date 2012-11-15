Steve Jobs wanted Aaron Sorkin to write a Pixar movie

Because he’s really quite something, Aaron Sorkin spoke today at an event in DC called The Hero Summit, put on by Daily Beast and Newsweek. Because I maintain a Nikki Finke-like rolodex of super spies, I had a FilmDrunkard in the crowd. It turns out Sorkin dropped some details of his Steve Jobs biopic, even though he apparently wasn’t supposed to. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher’s competing biopic, “jOBS” is looking more Jackie Jormp-Jomp every day, despite that brilliant title.
As for Sorkin’s version, Sorkin told the crowd that his Jobs biopic would consist of three thirty-minute scenes in real time, depicting the behind-the-scene events in the lead-up to three product launches, the Mac, the NeXT, and the iPod, eschewing the “cradle-to-grave structure” of traditional biopics. Three locations? God, I hope there’s lots of talking…
It sounds pretty fitting for a Sorkin project, though it will be interesting to see how Sorkin balances his admiration for Jobs with his utter hatred of the internet. I’m half expecting a Robert Oppenheimer-esqe scene of a regretful Jobs on his deathbed saying, “I never would’ve done what I’ve done if I’d known people were going to converse in 140 characters like a bunch of goddamned animals. God forgive me, take me away to that idealized past where people were civil, the one that exists in the minds of all Baby Boomers…” (*Newsroom intro music starts to swell*)
Meanwhile, our tipster tells us, Sorkin’s last conversation with Jobs before he died was apparently Jobs asking Sorkin to write a Pixar film, which, sadly, doesn’t sound like it will happen now that he’s gone. And to think what could’ve been. I like to imagine Wall E giving EVE a sarcasm-drenched YA THINK?! as they discuss EVE’s regrettable affair with a GO-4. EVE was weak, but it’s not her fault, that’s just how women are.
That sucks. Think about how awesome PIXAR could have animated a 3D ping pong room.
One can only hope that Sorkin has done a thorough exegesis of Steve Wozniak’s appearance on My Life on the D-List with Kathy Griffin. These people are so fascinating.
Three product launch scenes. Sounds exciting.
When did Aaron Sorkin turn into Jim J. Bullock
Made me laugh.
The first two of those events were pre-Internet, so maybe the scenes won’t reek of Luddite disgust. Still, the Mac is a computer, and Sorkin presumably writes on a manual Underwood typewriter. I’m guessing the “ding!” at the end of every line has driven him mad. Mad I say!
He must have had the world’s most loquacious coke wizard.
I think cartoons characters would make the Sorkin dialogue easier to swallow. “At this point I could buy the genie’s lamp and turn it into my ping pong room”
There will be limited room for the “walk and talk” in the garage where they built the first Mac and also designed the iPod Touch.
haHA women ARE weak! can’t live with ’em… can’t think of anything but one giving me a blow job when I read anything about Steve Jobs. So I got that going for me.