ABCs Of Death 2 Hits VOD Today, And We’ve Got An Exclusive Still

Drafthouse Films and Magnet Releasing are releasing ABCs of Death 2 on VOD today, and if there’s anything that captivates our attention, it’s number twos. The feature-length, short film anthology produced by Tim League and Ant Timpson features shorts from the directors of Big Bad Wolves, Cheap Thrills, Inside, Stagefright, American Mary, The Mighty Boosh, Room 237, and many more. Some great, some less great, all short. Also, is it just me, or does “Ant Timpson” sound like a deaf person trying to say a real name? ANT TIMPSON. (Just kidding, Ant.)

ABC’s OF DEATH 2 is the follow-up to the most ambitious anthology film ever conceived with productions spanning from Nigeria to UK to Brazil and everywhere in between. It features segments directed by over two dozen of the world’s leading talents in contemporary genre film. The film is comprised of twenty-six individual chapters, each helmed by a different director assigned a letter of the alphabet. The directors were then given free rein in choosing a word to create a story involving death. Provocative, shocking, funny and at times confrontational, ABC’s OF DEATH 2 is another global celebration of next generation genre filmmaking.

To celebrate the release, they’ve provided us with an exclusive still from “Y Is For Youth,” directed by Japanese FX artist Soichi Umezawa. He’s pretty good at practical effects, you guys. Here it is, though I warn you, it’s probably NSFW for most Ws.

I’ll go ahead and let you just imagine what the rest of the film is about based on that. Not “fun for the whole family,” perhaps, but definitely something you could take your mom to.

Here’s the red-band trailer, though it’s a bit spoilery: