About The Time Stanley Kubrick Stiffed Gene Kelly On His Song Rights For ‘A Clockwork Orange’

It’s hard to forget the scene in A Clockwork Orange where Alex and his droogs break into somebody’s house and rape a woman, all while Singin’ in The Rain plays in the background. It’s a brilliant and/or sensationalist and/or ridiculous moment in movie history, depending on who’s teaching your NYU Film Studies class. But according to Malcolm McDowell, who played Alex in the film, Kubrick never paid Gene Kelly for rights to the song, causing an enormous disruption between the two.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McDowell said:
“He was cheap. And of course, I roared with laughter. Of course, he never paid him. He thought it was enough that ‘Stanley Kubrick’ was going to use the song. That’s what he thought.”
Apparently, Kelly refused to talk to McDowell at a party after the film’s release, and it wasn’t until Kelly’s death nearly forty years later that McDowell learned the reason why.
Speaking to Kelly’s widow at the funeral, McDowell learned that Kubrick had purchased the rights, without ever following through on the ‘payment part’ of purchasing. From McDowell: “She was very sweet and she came up to me afterwards, and said, ‘Malcolm, just to let you know, Gene was not p—– off with you. He was p—– off with Stanley… because he never paid him’.”
Still, the actor appears to have a pretty balanced perspective of the director, calling him a “brilliant” director who – surprise surprise – had a mean side. Kubrick did respond to his actors and the scene, we learn, came out of an improvisation:
“So this thing of coming in just attacking the guy, it was too realistic. It was not in sync with what we’d shot. But nobody knew how to do anything about it. And we sat there for five days. He changed the furniture umpteen times, because I guess, he was looking for anything. I was just sitting there, and he came up to me and he said, “Can you dance?” By this time, I had had a few days off, so I was ready and energized. I jumped up and started singing “Singin’ in the Rain” as an improv, on the beats, slapping, kicking, boom. And why did I do that? Because [that song is] Hollywood’s gift to the world of euphoria. And that’s what the character is feeling at the time. So Stanley shoved me in the car, we drove back to his house, and he bought the rights to “Singin’ in the Rain.” We came back, he constructed what happened in the rehearsal and for the next week, we shot it.”
Typically, only terrible things come out of improv, because improv is everything terrible. McDowell’s suggestion, however, helped to transform an outrageously traumatizing scene into a outrageously traumatizing and memorable scene. All for the price of nothing.
Wait….does he not say in the second quote that he DID buy the rights? Am I having a stroke or what?
He bought the rights and then never paid up, maybe? Why was there no lawsuit? Juh.
There was once a time when not everyone sued for every little thing… sometimes because they didn’t want the hassle, other times because it was beneath them. sometimes, it was just more shameful on the perpetrator to have them know, that you know, that they’re a cheap shithead.
Now, there is no shame, and everyone sues for a scraped knee.
BullSHIT. People sued for all kinds of things back then too, copyright infringement in particular. Frankly, I’m more surprised Kelly was OK with the song being associated with the movie in general and that scene in particular. On the other hand, Kelly didn’t write the song, so I’m not clear on why he’s the one who would need to be paid, and he wouldn’t necessarily have the right to sue.
To make things even more confusing. Gene kelly does not appear to own the rights to this song. He did not write it, (it has been in four movies before singing in the rain).
…It appears the rights to the song were originally copyrighted to MGM in 1929:
[cloud.freehandmusic.netdna-cdn.com]
It was hard to findput who owned the rights to the song in 1971. This article briefly mentions that the rights were owned by Warner Bros., and Kubrick got proper permission from Warner before using the song in his film.
[news.moviefone.com]
As for why Gene Kelly was pissed, i couldn’t find any futher information on that.
Ah. Made a comment above before I saw this. So.
Gene Kelly didn’t write this song, so unless they specifically used the record of him singing it, why would they pay him anything. Only the writers would get anything for a character in the film singing the lyrics. Duh. Although it is good to note that classical music is all free to use, which there is plenty of in this film, but I believe that was also part of the novel, not Kubrick’s attempt to save money.
They play Kelly’s version of the song over the end credits, so there’s that angle.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq.
I’m glad FilmDrunk’s lawyer is looking into this.
I didn’t realize they actually used gene kelly’s “singing in the rain” recording over the end credits. (It has been far too long since I had seen, “A Clockwork Orange”).
I think @Buttockus Finch, Esq. has got it. It’s also on the soundtrack album.
Gene was probably just pissed they used his happy song over a rape and home invasion.
There’s no way Warner didn’t buy the rights to use this song in one of their films. It was also used as the damn closing credit song. Are you really telling Warner didn’t have the right to do so. Im-fucking-possible.
Just take a step back and think about it. Yes, Kubrick “secured” the rights. But, come on, since when does a director ever pay for shit like that when they are working for Warner Bros.
I’d like to take a moment and encourage anyone who hasn’t done so to check out the movie “Singin’ in the Rain”. I don’t care if dancing or musicals aren’t your thing, it’s a great movie. So much fun.