‘About Time’: Rachel McAdams is being courted by a time traveler again

So many films depict their protagonists acquiring superpowers, and then go on to depict them doing something totally unrealistic with them, like helping the needy or fighting bad guys. In About Time, from Notting Hill/Bridget Jones/Love Actually writer Richard Curtis, 21-year-old protagonist Tim, played by Domhnall Gleeson, finds out from his dad Bill Nighy that he, like all the men in his family, has the power to time travel. So what does Tim do? Does he kill Hitler? Talk Mao out of the great leap forward? Cure his grandma’s lung cancer by making sure she never started smoking in the first place? No, he does what any horse-faced limey ape in his situation would do: he uses his powers to get his greasy ginger hands on Rachel McAdams’ sweet, sweet butt meat. Realistic.
I despise Love Actually, but I appreciate that this is at least not just a series of cheesy rom-com vignettes smashed together. That, and if you’re trying to get the audience to identify with the guy who spends a whole movie trying to get the girl, it helps if the girl is Rachel McAdams. It’s such a bummer that she and Ryan Gosling didn’t work out. If she and Baby Goose had mated, she would’ve given birth to a basket of corgi puppies that flew out of her vagina on a rainbow.
I can’t believe he didn’t Hitler.
Hitler, I hardly know her!
She looks like she’s turning into Jennifer Garner, and I mean that in the worst possible way.
Who hates Love Actually?
LOVE ACTUALLY FUCKING SUCKS. It’s just six half-baked, hacky premises with no follow-through Frankensteined together with a montage at the end. The only good thing about it is Bill Nighy. Remember the storyline about the British guy who dreams of going to America and then he does and it’s like a Girls Gone Wild video, and that’s the end of the story? And you’re like, “was that satire? was it a happy ending? what the fuck was that?” Don’t even get me started on that fucking movie.
Claudia Schiffer as a single mom was a bit of a stretch. All the single moms at the school I hang out at look more like Claude Rains.
Bill Nighy’s singing is the best part of that shitty movie. Even ahead of the nudity.
“The only good thing about it is Bill Nighy”
Bill Nighy needs to be in everything.
If Kubrick made Clockwork Orange today, Malcolm McDowell would be forced to watch the Laura Linney scenes from that movie. #lovesucktually
And I would do Claude Rains, saying “this looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship” when I finished.
Love Actually is cheap and manipulative, but sometimes you just want to relent and be manipulated and it’s as good of a movie as any in that case.
I left Love Actually thinking “WTF did I just see?”
No, I did not continue dating the girl I saw it with.
That little white girl has quite the booty.
Pardon my crassness. I should have said she has a “generous allotment of butt meat”.
They all play hockey.
“generous allotment of sweet sweet butt meat”
/fixed
It looks weird to me. It’s like the ass of a super roided up power lifter, yet the rest of her body doesn’t match.
Taking of ginger horse-faced limey apes, has Prince Harry hit Vegas again yet?
So are we all just ignoring today’s news that Angelina Jolie lopped her boobs off?
RIP Bewbs
Did she mail them to Billy Bob Thornton?
Brad Pitt just did his best Lando Calrissian in the hallway: “This deal is getting worse all the time!”
That Rachel McAdams butt gif is all the time machine anyone could ever ask for. It feels like you’re seeing it for the first time – everytime!
I’d go back in time to university and hit on Rachel McAdams instead of just asking who the hot chick was in the theatre department and then going about my day. I mean, I would have gotten rejected, but then I’d have an actual story to tell.
That guy could go back in time a million times, he ain’t hitting Rachel Mcadams.
Having said that, it looks good and if it doesn’t work it has the potential to get really creepy really fast!
“Oh she said no to sex, well that won’t happen once I GO BACK IN TIME!”
Ginger Butt Meet is my favorite dating site.