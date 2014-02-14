The Academy Awards Ceremony Is Turning Into A Pretty Awesome Concert

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony is shaping up to be a must-watch, even for people who might not give an Oscar’s ass which film takes home the honor of Best Picture this year. All four of the songs nominated for Best Original Song will be performed at the March 2 show, and normally that wouldn’t be much of a big deal, except this year’s songs are packing some serious star power. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences confirmed earlier today that Karen O would be performing “The Moon Song” from Her, and that finally made it official for all of the artists.

The lead singer of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs joins Pharrell Williams, who is performing “Happy” from Despicable Me 2, Idina Menzel with “Let It Go” from Frozen, and U2, which will be performing “Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom at some point in the show before Bono and Co. eventually take the stage to accept their Oscar. Sorry, I hate to be so pessimistic toward the other artists, but Bono doesn’t get out of bed for anything less than a solid gold reminder that he’s the greatest man in the world.

The Oscars air live on March 2 on ABC, but you can brush up on the four nominated songs right now, so that way you can rub it in your cat’s face that you know all of the lyrics when the acts start performing.

Idina Menzel – “Let It Go”



Karen O – “The Moon Song”



Pharrell Williams – “Happy”



U2 – “Ordinary Love”



