The Academy Awards Ceremony Is Turning Into A Pretty Awesome Concert

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony is shaping up to be a must-watch, even for people who might not give an Oscar’s ass which film takes home the honor of Best Picture this year. All four of the songs nominated for Best Original Song will be performed at the March 2 show, and normally that wouldn’t be much of a big deal, except this year’s songs are packing some serious star power. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences confirmed earlier today that Karen O would be performing “The Moon Song” from Her, and that finally made it official for all of the artists.
The lead singer of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs joins Pharrell Williams, who is performing “Happy” from Despicable Me 2, Idina Menzel with “Let It Go” from Frozen, and U2, which will be performing “Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom at some point in the show before Bono and Co. eventually take the stage to accept their Oscar. Sorry, I hate to be so pessimistic toward the other artists, but Bono doesn’t get out of bed for anything less than a solid gold reminder that he’s the greatest man in the world.
The Oscars air live on March 2 on ABC, but you can brush up on the four nominated songs right now, so that way you can rub it in your cat’s face that you know all of the lyrics when the acts start performing.
Idina Menzel – “Let It Go”
Karen O – “The Moon Song”
Pharrell Williams – “Happy”
U2 – “Ordinary Love”
That Karen O song makes me wanna buy a camera that shoots 24p and then follow my cat around on a rainy day.
Karen O Is a delight, and I can’t wait to see what kind of craziness she busts out on the Oscars audience.
But the musical fan in me is excited for Idina Menzel, too.
Idina’s great, but the Frozen song isn’t. It’s a shitty defying gravity rehash and defying gravity already felt like a shitty Disney song rehash. So it comes full circle, I guess.
Plus, the animation in Frozen is awful. The characters’ eyes are all so far apart they look mentally retarded.
“but Bono doesn’t get out of bed for anything less than a solid gold reminder that he’s the greatest man in the world.”
Last time they were nominated for an Oscar, they performed at the show and lost to Eminem. They had also won the Golden Globe that year.
Honestly, Pharrell’s song has the most relistenability, and the least amount of schmaltz. Karen O comes in a close second, but it’s a just a little less interesting, I guess, though I am a sucker for her voice.
That does sound like an awesome collection of talent! Also, U2.
You poor kids. You will never know what it was like to see Issac Hayes perform the theme to Shaft live at the Oscars (but here’s the link to the video – sorry it’s embedded in the page and I can’t find a separate link: [www.oscars.org]), or Wings performing Live And Let Die (complete with exploding piano). Have a look at that stuff and you’ll see why your Dad’s generation has a really hard time giving a shit about any of this year’s noms.
Just to remind everyone that “Inside Llewyn Davis” was robbed of nominations for Best Song and Best Actor, and we were all robbed of being able to say “Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake” for the rest of our lives.
[www.youtube.com]
Oscar Isaac’s face when he hears Adam Driver sing for the first time is priceless.
And we were all robbed of seeing this performed at the Oscar ceremony.
Although not as bad as we were all robbed of Daft Punk being nominated for Best Score for “Tron: Legacy.” Wouldn’t that have been magical.