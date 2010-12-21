Actor Falls 30 Feet During Spider-Man: Turn Off the DAAAAAAAHH!

We’ve been Peter Panning people across the theater stage for like 200 years now, haven’t we? I’m pretty sure they had that at the play where Abe Lincoln died. How do you spend $65 million on a play about Spider-Man and still get that part so wrong?
An actor performing an aerial stunt fell about 30 feet, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the Foxwoods Theatre at about 10:45 p.m. Monday after the 31-year-old actor fell near the end of the latest preview performance. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Police did not release the actor’s name, but a performer in the show identified him as Christopher Tierney. A nurse said Tierney was in stable condition, but would not provide details.
Tierney is the show’s main aerialist and performs stunts for the roles of Spider-Man, and the villains Meeks and Kraven.
The cable to Tierney’s harness snapped during a scene in which Spider-Man rescues his love interest, Mary Jane, the performer said. It was unclear if Tierney was properly harnessed when the cable snapped. The performer said the show’s actors are responsible for hooking themselves up to harnesses used for aerial stunts.
Oh sure, the actors hooking up their own harnesses, that’s a good plan. If a teamster’s truck breaks down on a Zac Efron movie, guess who they don’t call to fix it: Zac Efron.
(there’s more, including video):
“There was a scream,” Leung wrote. “A voice yelled, `Someone call 911!’ Then there was a silence. A minute later, the stage was still dark. Then there was an announcement that the show would be delayed. A few minutes later, a second announcement that the performance would not continue. The lights came up.”
Leung said the “shocked audience” exited the theater slowly and many stayed to see if the actor was OK. She said he was carried out to the ambulance still in costume.
Actress Natalie Mendoza, who plays Spider-Man’s evil love interest Arachne and herself was injured during the show’s first preview last month, posted a Twitter message asking people to pray for the actor.
“Please pray with me for my friend Chris, my superhero who quietly inspires me everyday with his spirit. A light in my heart went dim tonight.” [Yahoo]
I think it’s a light in your head that went dim. He’s not dead, moron, he’s in a hospital dressed like Spider-man. See? This is why people hate theater kids.
Obviously, some higher power doesn’t want this awful union of comic book nerd and theater nerd to happen. Take a hint, dammit.
You’ve got lights in your heart? Bitch, go to a doctor and get that shit checked out, stat!
So far this musical is more dangerous than pissing on the third rail.
Operator: 911, what’s the nature of your emergency?
Crew Member: Hey Janie it’s Steve over at Spider-Man. Can you send us over another one?
Operator: Oh hey, Steve. Sure, I’ll get an ambulance over there. What is it “wrists” again?
Crew Member: Uhmm, yeah, probably, plus a bit more I think…
They wrapped the building in red and blue spandex? Did they learn nothing from the Discovery Channel?!
You know, maybe this is all a ploy to make musicals seem dangerous and badass.
Or maybe it’s just a horrible idea.
They would’ve gotten someone to help with the budget but they thought it was a little excessive. I mean the play costs $65 million, they have to spend it wisely. That machine that spits out chinchilla fetuses is so essential for the third act.
If it were a ploy, the video would have made the show’s production design look like something other than dog vomit
911 Dispatcher: “Good Lord, how many times do we need to send an ambulance?”
Anonymous Producer: “Uno, dos, tres, catorce!”
“Is there a doctor in the house? Preferably one without 6 animatronic arms that haven’t worked for the LAST SIX SHOWS!”
“Look out! Here comes Spider Man!” said the second chair flautist.
They’re one injury away from being Spider-Man: Turn off the Respirator.
When the medics arrived, they needed to asses Spider Man’s level of consciousness.
They asked “Ok – can you tell us what day it is, where you are, and where you’re from?”
Spider Man replied “Monday night, the orchestra pit, and that fucking ramp 30 feet overhead.”
Is Michael Bay a constultant on this flick?
The production team is certainly practicing what they preach – they turn off the dark unexpectedly every night.
To stay in the play Christopher Tierney’s going to have to switch to the less flashier role of Hobbled Goblin
“THPIDER MAAAAN, THPIDER MAAAAAAN, DOES THINGSTH ONLY A THPIDER CAAAAAAN!!!
I don’t think I can go on you guyths, my knee ligamenth are waaaaay too looth.
Why isn’t GLAAD protesting outside the theater? This show has killed more gays than Andrew Cunanan.
Julie – I know we covered the suck factor in yesterday’s notes, and I know you’re already working hard at making sure the play as a whole sucks a lot less, but we do have one more detail we’d like to discuss:
While you’re working out the kinks (and, you know, removing the suck), please make sure you tie a rope around the actors. Especially those who stand on high or dangerous platforms. Testing shows that dismemberment and real pain doesn’t go well with audiences. It seems that people respond to plays that go on without an interruption from emergency vehicles and paramedics. So please make sure you address that (while still paying close attention to our notes about the sucking).
Thanks again.
*Forms angry mob around snapped harness, throws brick*
“You mess with Spidey, you mess with New Yohk!”