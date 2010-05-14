Actors Pretend To Care About MTV Movie Awards

The MTV Movie Awards will air on June 6, but since MTV doesn’t air the show live, we’ll know the winners of the “awards” within a week of the show. And since MTV promises the big awards in exchange for star power *cough, Tom Cruise, cough* it’s safe to say that the winners have already been determined for convenience. But that won’t stop rising actors and actresses from doing as their publicists tell them to and act excited to be a part of it.
MTV posted an “article” on the main Movie Awards website, and it’s so awesome and insightful that it took three writers to complete. The focus is on District 9 actor Sharlto Copley and Avatar’s Stephen Lang, both of whom were nominated for “who cares” and *shrugs shoulders*, respectively. Of his nominations, Lang told MTV: “I think these awards are cool, and to get two nominations is just a gas.” What a coincidence… *fart noise*.
Remove a couple ribs and get down, MTV:
A South African native, Copley has a long history of watching the show and made a point of thanking fans for giving him a chance to take part in the action. “I’m very surprised but very grateful to the MTV and ‘District 9’ fans that voted for me,” he said. “It really — the MTV Movie Awards were the kind of awards that I like, the only real award ceremony over the years in South Africa that I actually did watch whenever I could. It’s a real honor. It also actually shows that our film ended up in the pop culture.”
Hate to bust your bubble, Sharlto, but it’s not a real award show. On the totem pole of ceremonies, the MTV Movie Awards is below the Kids Choice Awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press thinks MTV’s show is a joke. I’m not completely full of hate, though. I’m sure Aziz Ansari will be very funny as the host, which will suck because not one person in the audience will understand intelligent wit.
But then Jack Black will come out and do a cartwheel into a Twilight cake and Ellen Page will make a dry comment like, “Looks like he had his cake and ate it, too” and the whole place will go apesh*t.
Here’s a before shot from the MTV Movie Awards:
And then after:
That part with Jack Black was pretty funny!
