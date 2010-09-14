Actual Premise: 'Hitch', but with Barry White's ghost

Drop your c0cks and grab your smocks, folks, for today I come to you bearing VERY IMPORTANT NEWS. It turns out Joel Schumacher (Good ol’ Schu), the man who put nipples on the bat suit, is attached to a new project. And I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that it could potentially be the BLOCKBUSTER TENT POLE OF NEXT SUMMER. Quoth the nerds of Pajiba:
Joel Schumacher has apparently signed on to The Barry White Story, according to The Hollywood Cog [Pajiba’s source for studio scoops]. It’s not what you think (a Barry White biopic). It’s much, much, much worse. The pitch, which comes out of the Hollywood Gangs Production company, is in the vein of SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE, and it’s about the ghost of Barry White teaching some loser kid how to channel him to get a girl.
Oh hell yes! The hip-black-guy-teaches-dorky-white-guy-to-loosen-up gag literally NEVER GETS OLD. (And when white people dial a phone, they be all like “Beep bop boop beeeep…”) Although I must admit that as far as movies based on Hitch go, this sounds a lot like the upcoming Kevin James film, Zookeeper, in which Kevin James gets dating advice from zoo animals. To avoid a Dante’s Peak/Volcano situation here, couldn’t we just combine these two? Why couldn’t Barry White’s ghost team up with zoo animals to give Kevin James dating advice? That sounds perfect.
KEVIN JAMES: (*sigh*) Another girlfriend gone. Who’s ever going to love a fatty like me? (*splits seat of pants, cries, eats pie*)
(BARRY WHITE’S GHOST rides in on a zebra, singing “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love”)
BARRY WHITE’S GHOST: Look here, brotha, it ain’t about the paunch you packin’ if your style is silky smooth, ya dig? Now the big man said he’d let me come back here if I passed on my legacy of lovin’ all the lovely ladies before high-blood pressure comes a-callin’, but times a-wastin’, so I brought some friends along.
(*baby hippo farts, hyenas laugh, Fox execs throw poop at each other*)
Even a necrophiliac wouldn’t fuck the dead that much.
The Mighty Feklahr channels Barry BONDS to get the girls. In the trunk.
As long as they get the sound board from the Adam Carolla Podcast to play Barry White this might be watchable.
Also, if channeling Barry White doesn’t work out for you, Jirish, you can always try channeling Michael Jaleel White.
Kimbo Slice as Barry White or GTFO.
“Come on man, smile, if you want to land some pussy, you gots to lose the puss, see?! The inner me comes through the puss, see?! That’s the enemy of the pussy. Now go grab that sweet ass and slap, tap or cum, y’all…”
[Rides up on horse armed with twin Gatling guns]
I’d rather Elvis’ ghost taught me how to die on the shitter.
Kevin James would rather channel “berry pie”.
It’s good to see that the chromosomal juggernaut who is Chris Burke, who played Corky on Life Goes On, is pitching movie ideas in Hollywood.
“couldn’t we just combine these two? Why couldn’t Barry White’s ghost team up with zoo animals to give Kevin James dating advice?”
Nah. Cast Kevin James and Barry White as an elephant and a gorilla (respectively (like you didn’t know cause you’re no racist)) giving dating advice.
I could fall in love with a fat guy as long as he got fat from his love of eating tacos.
The Mighty Feklahr wonders if the channeling of Barry White went terribly wrong for Robert?
“YES, FAT MAN! FAT MAAAAAN! GET RID!”
Chino-He said berry pie, not HAIRY pie! Sankoo velly much!
As long as them tacos don’t have any cheese on ’em. :(
Wouldn’t he be able to find a mate on Zoosk.com?
I’m working on a treatment for “The Sunny Bono Story”, in which Sunny’s ghost returns to teach an inner city kid how to ski.
I’m ALSO working on “The Ike Turner Story”, in which Ike’s ghost takes Chris Brown under his non-corporeal wing.
Every white man’s worst dream, a black man that can walk through walls.
Dear Joel Schumacher,
What the fuck man?
Regards,
Diremutt
Zookeeper, in which Kevin James gets dating advice from zoo animals.
ALPACA: Stop eating us if you want to fuck the penguins.
PENGUIN: Stop fucking us and eat the goddamn alpacas again.
To respect Barry’s personal beliefs, the studio will not premiere this movie on Whacking Day.
Barry’s velvety voice and smooth lovemaking techniques may suffer a little from being relayed by Whoopi Goldberg as the sassy medium.
Knowing Schumacher, expect a Barry White Sheet joke.
Is it wrong I would watch the movie Vince described?
Do we really need another video with a black man teaching a white man about women after “Bros and White Hoes Vol 12”