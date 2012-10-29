Adam Sandler Is Making ‘Parody’ Films Now

First the good news – Adam Sandler is re-teaming with his old comedy writing partner Tim Herlihy, with whom he made classic, hilarious movies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer. Unfortunately, they were also responsible for The Waterboy and Little Nicky, which leads us to the bad news – their next effort will be a “comedy western” film entitled Ridiculous 6, which could possibly be a spoof of The Magnificent Seven, according to a stab in the dark by Deadline.
This is the laffer that Sandler was going to make at Sony before Happy Madison Productions moved it to Paramount. The title is reminiscent of the 1960 United Artists pic The Magnificent Seven that starred Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and James Coburn, the drama about seven gunfighters drafted to protect a Mexican town, so might this be a variation featuring inept gunslingers? The studio would not go beyond confirming the title and the terrain.
Here’s my guess as to why the studio had no further comment – because any time a producer or executive asks Sandler what his film will be about, he just mumbles, “Shabba doo, yabbo goo!” and then points to a wall of headshots, featuring Kevin James, David Spade, Chris Rock, Allen Covert, Nick Swardson, Peter Dante and Kevin Nealon. And nobody knows which five of Sandler’s friends will join him in this parody, because he hasn’t drawn their names from a hat yet.
Regardless of whether Ridiculous 6 is actual parody or if it’s just a play on the name, it obviously doesn’t sound like it’s going to be anything new for Sandler and his Happy Madison crew, who are so devoid of ideas that they said, “F*ck it!” and decided to make Grown Ups 2. So if you loved Three Amigos but hated the comedy parts, this just might be the movie for you.
Yeah, I think I’ll just go watch Three Amigos twice instead.
Jefe, do you know what a plethora is?
I’m glad I booked a good seat on the Sandler hate train back in the SNL days.
“So if you loved Three Amigos but hated the comedy parts…”
Basically, it’s just Martin Short, is what you’re saying?
Rob Schneider is due for a role too lol, Andy samburg is a possibility too
So…
David Spade – Bitch Cassidy
Paul Blart – The Fartdance Kid
Allen Covert – Messy James
Rob Sch- know what? No. I can’t. I just can’t
whenever I read david spade´s name I hear lemmy singing his name
If David Spade is Bitch Cassidy I gotta think Rob Schneider will play The Slapdick Kid.
See, I saw Schneider as the Eli Wallach-ian character, hilariously named “The Butt-Ugly”
Or “Poo-co” if you will
Interesting business model – creating movies for the sole purpose of being shown in-flight on United Airlines.
The best way this movie could be its absolute worst would be to cast Chevy Chase and Martin Short.
Uncredited cameo by….
Is it weird that I don’t hate Little Nicky? I can’t be the only one.
/itisweirdandyoushouldbeashamed
Against my better judgement and every reviewer everywhere, I went to my local Redbox spent 1.50 on That’s My Boy the other week. How bad could it be I thought? I know Adam Sandler hasn’t made a decent movie since the early 00’s, but Andy Samberg is funny enough that he can be good for at least a few laughs…… Right? RIGHT??!!!?
Ugh. I can’t even remember the last time that I rented a “comedy” and never laughed once. If you Google “trying to hard”, the IMDb page for ‘That’s My Boy’ should be at the top of the list.
If you were like me and thinking that “Well, it’s only 1.50.”, here’s a better use of that money. Take it to your nearest toilet, drop them in and flush. You’ll get more enjoyment out of it and it won’t take 90 minutes to be over.
I stand in support of “that’s my boy.” Funny People, however, sucked IMO.
How can you support That’s My Boy? What did you find redeeming about that film?
I wouldn’t say “redeeming qualities” so much as for me he had a number of laughs and I thought sandler was in [over the] top form.
I stand in support of The Waterboy and Little NIcky.
I’m with you on Waterboy.
+1
I’ll watch The Waterboy and Little Nicky anytime
Thank you for recognizing Billy Madison. Truly one of the most ridiculously funny comedies ever made. It’s so charming.
I don’t understand why people hold Billy Madison in such high regard. Maybe don’t get so nostalgic about this crap until Sandler stops raping our senses once and for all.
If Adam Sandler had moved on, Billy Madison would seem a lot funnier in retrospect. I’ve grown suspicious of it now, after so many years of bad Sandler movies that share so many common elements with it. Happy Gilmore still rocks though.
Yea, Gilmore is the only of Sandler’s films that I claim to like. What really irritates me is that the Sandler apologists just absolutely adore a handful of his movies-to the point that they deny the undeniable. The fact that Sandler/Happy Madison is responsible for more terrible comedies than any comedian/production company in recent memory. Seriously, go look at the filmo for Happy Madison Productions. It is a murderer’s row of shit!
Billy Madison is funnier than Happy Gilmore, if you don’t overanalyze why you’re laughing. They’re both also way better than the Wedding Singer, which those apologists do adore and I don’t get that either.
To Sandler, pithy dialogue is a character wth a speech impediment
Having established as a comedy actor in 21 jump street, C-Tates will be invited to Grown ups 2: tha street
My favorite Sandler movie is Bulletproof.