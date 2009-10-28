THIS IS YOUR FAULT, AMERICA

After Funny People came out, I wondered aloud, “can Adam Sandler continue to do the type of movies he’s making fun of himself for in this?” For an answer to this question, we turn to today’s Variety:
The actor will next star in the romantic comedy “Jack and Jill” and produce via his Happy Madison shingle. Sandler will play Jack as well as twin sister Jill. The project was brought to Happy Madison by Todd Garner (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”).
You can say Funny People was overlong and self-indulgent, it was still the best thing Adam Sandler’s done in 10 years. It was honest, he was actually trying, and he made you remember, oh yeah, this guy’s actually really funny. And how did we reward him? With his first box office flop, pretty much ever. So now we get Adam Sandler playing Jack and Jill in a script from the writer of Paul Blart Mall Cop. Game over, man, game over. I’m starting to think Adam Sandler’s talent is a metaphor for the American Indian.
(*sheds single tear*)
And they say all babies are cute.
Oh, sure, this is a great idea. Because every comedian should follow the Eddie Murphy route.
Just watch out for tranny hookers.
Roman Polanski wants to hear more about this Jill character.
All of those things being true, doesn’t that just come out to the obvious conclusion that Adam Sandler now sucks? ‘Funny People’ was fucking depressing, which I’d be cool with if they hadn’t tried to sell it as “Entourage with Cancer”. I went expecting mostly laughs and got a masturbatory sob story instead.
I can’t wait for the awkward moment where Jack kisses Jill that’s supposed to make me spit my Coke out all over the fat kid sitting in front of me in the theater.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that I put all the blame for that movie’s failure on the marketing people.
Dude, just put in your “They’re All Gonna Laugh At You” cd and pretend nothing happened after Happy Gilmore. Then pretend He is the pizza delivery guy, and watch Him whack off.
I’ve got a masturbatory sob story for you right here. *fires rubber band at back of colleague’s head*
and produce via his Happy Madison shingle
It’s supposed to be shit on a shingle, not shit from a shingle.
At this point, the only way Happy Madison could be funny is if everyone involved caught shingles
I like 2 Live Crew’s Jack and Jill.
So does Jill fall in love with a handsome stranger, leaving Jack to try to break them up because he’s jealous that he’s losing his best friend or is it the exact same story except for the opposite genders? I just want to know if I can expect more slapstick or more caught-in-public-looking-disheveled-and-embarrassed jokes.
On the bright side, if anybody can make “OW, MY FUCKING CROWN!” an overused frat boy quote, it’s Adam Sandler.
Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.
If that ain’t slang for giving a chic a golden shower, I don’t know what is.
Whatever, I’m so pumped about that Clint Eastwood rugby movie that even if Adam Sandler was remaking Dirty Harry this would be an over all good day for movie news.
(Actually I shouldn’t give Happy Madison that idea, they will remake the title of “Dirty Harry” but it will just be a movie staring rob schneider, as himself.)
(my jokes my be uber-lame, but as least they are infrequent.)
Rob Schneider was again tapped to play ‘Shirtless Animated Friend of Protagonist’