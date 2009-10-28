THIS IS YOUR FAULT, AMERICA

#Bad Ideas
Senior Editor
10.28.09

After Funny People came out, I wondered aloud, “can Adam Sandler continue to do the type of movies he’s making fun of himself for in this?”  For an answer to this question, we turn to today’s Variety:

The actor will next star in the romantic comedy “Jack and Jill” and produce via his Happy Madison shingle. Sandler will play Jack as well as twin sister Jill.  The project was brought to Happy Madison by Todd Garner (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”).

You can say Funny People was overlong and self-indulgent, it was still the best thing Adam Sandler’s done in 10 years.  It was honest, he was actually trying, and he made you remember, oh yeah, this guy’s actually really funny.  And how did we reward him?  With his first box office flop, pretty much ever.  So now we get Adam Sandler playing Jack and Jill in a script from the writer of Paul Blart Mall Cop.  Game over, man, game over.  I’m starting to think Adam Sandler’s talent is a metaphor for the American Indian.

(*sheds single tear*)

