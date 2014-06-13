Adult School! A Thorough Ranking Of 9 Films In Which The Protagonists Infiltrate High School Or College

I would maintain that Megan Fox invades the high school because she’s some sort of alien monster who kills the fellas during sex (and not in a good way). Her main adversary in the film is nicknamed “Needy”, which of course is as stupid as it is dumb. Anyway, Needy is played by Amanda Seyfried who herself played a femme fetale in the almost unwatchable (except for the parts where Seyfried channels Penthouse Letters in a monotone voice) Chloe. Sadly, this is not a very good movie, though it is a halfway decent song by the band Hole. An excerpt of the lyrics goes as follows:
They found pieces of Jennifer’s Body / Just relax, just relax, just go to sleep.
In a random coincidence, this is what I say to my victims. It’s possible that I subconsciously channel the song though. I wouldn’t put it past myself when myself is in a murderous rage.
2. The Girl Next Door
We all dream of a porn star moving next door during our youth … but it so rarely happens. Porn ladies aren’t generally found in high school, they would definitely be considered a conquering army. This was about the best trailer ever all the way back in 2004. Insta-chubby. My recollection of the time was that porn was plentiful but not really high def, free, and streaming on your smart phone. So even though we were well past the age when you couldn’t find anything but an Easy Rider mag, it was still a refreshing treat. It was also rated R, meaning they didn’t skimp on flesh, though it ended up making very few dollars because the fourteen-year-olds who actually wanted to get down with it had to buy tickets to other movies and sneak in. The Whole Ten Yards owes this film a debt of gratitude.
3. Mr. Belvedere Goes to College This is not the ’80s Mr. Belvedere played by the incomparable Christopher Hewett. That guy was the kindly English butler every kid who grew up with laissez faire parents dreamed of. He’d make you a cup of cocoa, he’d crack wry jokes, he’d give you big giant bear hugs that were in no way the work of a sexual predator. Truly, that guy was the best. As for the movie, it came out in 1949, after the big war, and Mr. Belvedere was played by Clifton Webb. Only around a dozen still living people have seen it, but the general consensus is it’s pretty quality. Still, let’s embed a legit modern Belvedere clip instead.
4. Ernest Goes to School You kids wouldn’t know it now but this “Ernest” character used to be the hottest thing under the son (Jesus). He had catch phrases that people would use on each other, things like “Hey Vern, you talking to me, Vern?” or “Know what I mean, Vern?” But then Vern never answers and it leads to this other thing where there was some joke that involved Ernest going to camp or school. Ernest was … sort of this Southern Jim Carrey-esque goober/buffoon who was pretty much killing it circa 1987-1991. Seriously, Ernest was knee deep in the lady parts, which is quite the disconcerting imagery if you stop to ponder it. Ernest was also, well, earnest, which I’m not sure if they did on purpose or not. It was all up front with this guy, what you saw was what you saw. As far as Ernest Goes to School, it was a direct-to-video monstrosity that featured an appalling lack of ambition and ability. The IMDB page for this little sucker doesn’t even feature box art. For all intents and purposes, this will not be noticed when the robots inventory our stuff. However, one thing that does deserve mentioning is the plot here. Ernest is working as a janitor at a high school when an edict (madate?) comes down from on high (where they always come from) that all employees must have at least a high school degree. Yes, including Ernest. He’s got to finish school to keep his f****** janitor job. How about that for a social commentary! Let them eat the little cakes at the bottom of the urinals! Anyway, I’m glad the era of Ernest is over, and I’m glad Vern largely ignored his antics. Vern was the erudite ruling class.
What about that Nick Cannon classic, Underclassman?
(I can’t believe I know this movie exists).
Saw the cover while browsing netflix the other day. To be fair, the phrase “Nick Cannon Delivers the Laughs” actually made me laugh out loud.
I’m disgusted by the exclusion of Back to School.
THIS OVERSIGHT WILL NOT. FUCKING. STAND! BACK TO SCHOOL UBER ALLES!!!
YOU FORGOT BIG MOMMA’S HOUSE 3 YOU PALSIED SISTER FUCKER!
FUCK THIS LIST! BACK TO SCHOOL IS A NATIONAL TREASURE! EVEN IN DEATH RODNEY GETS NO RESPECT!
LET’S TEAR THIS PLACE AAAAAPAAAAAAAAART!!!!!!
*Stuffs rag into 151 bottle*
So, we doing this?
I just did a triple Lindy b/o this omission!
Whoa whoa… whoa! We were just expressing extreme indignation over an omission to this list. No need for that here… Jeez, some people really do just want to watch the world burn.
Fuck it. I’m gonna hafta kill Laremy for this. Nice knowin ya buddy.
RDJ was on so much cocaine during the making of that film, this [1.bp.blogspot.com] was the only face he could make for like 3 straight days. True story.
I just want to remind you all Cameron Crowd actually did that shit to write “Fast Times”.
How can you leave off the movie where that guy goes under cover in a high school. all i remember is he reads some sexy poem and eventually bangs the english teacher, after she finds out he’s not a student but a cop.
Plain Clothes
Kindergarten Cop!
JUST ONE OF THE GUYS you fuck motherfucker!
It’s ok. She’s got tits!
oh man remember that girls boobs in that that was awesome
“All balls itch.”
JUST ONE OF THE GUYS, great 80’s movie or greatest?
Also @Vince Mancini sounds a lot like the voice in my 14 year old head
Necessary Roughness
Hiding Out!
It had badly bearded Jon Cryer turning into badly bleached Jon Cryer!
::debates admitting to seeing this in the theater::
shit, I’ve internet-thought too much already!
I know it’s from TV, but the DEFINITIVE version of ‘man goes back to school’ is extremely obvious:
[www.youtube.com]
Third time I’ve watched this today, all from different links. Still laughed each time.
Soul Man – 1986. He’s a well off white kid who turns black for a scholarship to law school.
brilliant!
The Girl Next Door is an actually-good movie.
ANY movie with naked Elisha is “an actually-good” one.
“I haven’t watched this film since it was in theaters, because I like to keep it super real. My admittedly fuzzy recollection is that he has to pass as a high school student so that he can kiss his mom.”
*Head explodes*
Without “Horse Feathers” this list is invalid.
Whatever this list is, I’m against it.
“Strangers With Candy”?
Do all of the “Freaky Friday” body switching movies count? There has to be a dozen of those.
18 Again!, Vice Versa, Like Father Like Son, and Dream A Little Dream just from 1987-1989 alone. They should count b/c the secondary theme in all involved adults going back to school.
Good call!! As a fan of the wonder years growing up, I must’ve watched Vice Versa 100 times as a kid.
I just saw something on Hulu that fits this description. Bunch of 30-year-olds go to a big ICP festival in Illinois and get mad when the teenagers there won’t fuck them.
It was really good.
Not so much ‘mad’ as ‘relieved’.
Kurt Vonnegut was in Back to School, you monster!
So was Sam Kinison! Whammy!
[media1.giphy.com]
I really don’t think Jennifer’s Body (in which she is a high school student who is killed and comes back as a demon) or Back to the Future (in which he is a high school student who time travels and then hangs out at the high school while he’s in the past) fit into this genre.
Agreed. But c’mon man. Megan Fox in a schoolgirl outfit with the “fuck me” face.
::end sarcasm::
BACK TO SCHOOL DAMMIT! I don’t give a fuck how many have said it before me, I’ll say it again. This list is fucking illegitimate without Back To School.
Oh…… the seductiveness of Sally Kellerman!!!!!!! Say it!! Say it!!!!
The original “Hot Lips” Houlihan!
Billy Madison was given TWO weeks to pass each grade.
The thing about Christopher Lloyd looking exactly the same is actually a running joke through all three Back to the Future movies. In every one of them, Doc Brown looks at a picture or video of himself and says “Look at me! I was so young!”
I’m confused by the comment about how the Girl Next Door is supposedly great because it’s “Rated R and shows plenty of flesh”. Elisha Cuthbert doesn’t show anything. There’s one 2 second shot of a couple of random nobody wannabe starlets topless. Boo. Great premise, lame delivery on this one.
Agreed. I love how when r-rated comedies have “unrated” versions the only nudity you see these days (I’ll say comedies made over the past 10-12 years), more often than not, is more Peni.
I snorted loudly at the Greg Oden line.
Larebaby! You sorta forgot:
Peggy Sue Got Married – Kathleen Turner in her prime in a poodle skirt. Fuck the bullshit. Ain’t no bitch on this list that can bop with that!
Honorable mentions: all 6 “Substitiute” movies, “So Undercover” with a pre $kank less tatted drugged out Miley Cyrus, and “Class of 1999” aka if you haven’t seen this flick go fuck yourself!
Have you watched Peggy Sue Got Married recently?
Boring as shit. Does not hold up.