Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Review ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

In this week’s b-b-b-b-BONUS Frotcast, Matt and Vince travel to hell on Earth, aka the Century City Mall, to review Alita: Battle Angel, the Robert Rodriguez-directed, James Cameron-produced adaptation of Gunnm, which has been in development since 2003. It’s the “cyberpunk” tale of a 300-year-old cyborg who gets a new body from Christoph Waltz that she uses to play “Motorball,” which is basically that sport from Starship Troopers meets roller derby. “She’s got the face of an angel and a body built for battle!” (Yes that is a real line from the movie)

Alita: Battle Angel opens today. If you want to wait to listen, that’s cool too, though we didn’t get especially spoilery with this one.

The movie reportedly cost between $150 and $200 million to make, and based on early numbers, it might as well be called “Alita: Tax Write Down.” Have you ever seen a movie that feels like they were making a sci-fi porno but had to turn it into a Disney Channel movie at the last second? Have you ever wanted to see Starship Troopers without the satire? Have you ever wanted to watch a sci-fi film where Mahershala Ali does Morpheus cosplay, Jennifer Connelly wears a bindi, and all the bad guys look like extras in a Lit video? Then friends, Alita: Battle Angel is for you.

In all honesty, this is a really fun movie to watch with your friends while you crack jokes and maybe have a few beers. Enjoy!

