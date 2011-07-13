All the Dwarves are here: Millie, Phillie, Billy, Groin, Sproing, Boing & Chad

Try not to get too excited, but we’ve got two brand new pictures of dwarves from Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit today (see also: Ori, Nori, and Dori from last week). That’s John Callen and Peter Hambleton as Oin and Gloin above, and Dean O’Gorman and Aidan Turner as Fili and Kili below. They all have rich, complex backstories, I’m sure, but the short version is “braided beards.” Trading dwarf pictures is fast becoming the hottest fad to hit New Zealand since tree counting.

And hey, how come they can’t get actual dwarves to play the dwarves? Of all the roles a dwarf could conceivably play, a mythical dwarf seems like a lay up. Are people put off by their bulging foreheads? It’s the bulging foreheads, isn’t it. Don’t be scared, man, that’s just where they store their dwarf gold.

[Oin & Gloin] “Distant cousins of Thorin Oakenshield, these two doughty Northern Dwarves join the Company out of a sense of loyalty to their kin, and also because they have a substantial sum of money invested in the venture. Along with Bombur, Gloin is the only other married Dwarf in the Company (there being a shortage of female dwarves in general). His wife is an acclaimed beauty with a particularly fine beard. Gloin is the proud father of a young son, Gimli, who will go on to become part of the famous Fellowship of the Ring.” [Fili & Kili] “Two of the youngest dwarves, Fili and Kili have been born into the royal line of Durin and raised under the stern guardianship of their uncle, Thorin Oakensheild. Neither has ever travelled far, nor ever seen the fabled Dwarf City of Erebor. For both, the journey to the Lonely Mountain represents adventure and excitement. Skilled fighters, both brothers set off on their adventure armed with the invincible courage of youth, neither being able to imagine the fate which lies before them.”

