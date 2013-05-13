All three fence gags in Edgar Wright’s Coronetto trilogy, Giffed

I’ve been a big fan of Edgar Wright’s movies for a few years now, and even despite this and the fact that I write about movies for a living, it wasn’t until I posted The World’s End trailer last week that I heard anything about “fence gags” or “the blood and ice cream trilogy.” I wouldn’t normally quote Wikipedia, but I have to believe it’s pretty accurate in this case:
The Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (also known as the Blood and Ice Cream trilogy) is a series of films directed by Edgar Wright, written by Simon Pegg and Wright, produced by Nira Park, and starring Pegg and Nick Frost. The films are Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End.
Each film in the trilogy is connected to a Cornetto ice cream flavour – both of the films released to date feature scenes in which one of the main characters purchases a Cornetto of the appropriate flavour. Shaun of the Dead features a red strawberry flavoured Cornetto, which signifies the film’s bloody and gory elements, Hot Fuzz includes the blue original Cornetto, to signify the police element to the film, and The World’s End will feature the green mint choc-chip flavour. The use of the three flavours/colours of Cornetto is a reference to Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Three Colours film trilogy.
The films are fast-paced and parodies mainstream film genres. A recurring joke in the films is the “shortcut”, where a character unsuccessfully jumps over a fence.
Our friends at TheShiznit have helpfully giffed all three fence gags:
Edgar Wright is a master of taking things I normally hate (zombies, videogame references, camp…) and making me love them. I normally hate “Easter eggs” and winky references, to the point that I want to throw things at the screen every time a Marvel movie does the requisite Stan Lee cameo (it’s more the fanboys in the audience clapping their butter-soaked flippers together and barking at the recognition of being pandered to than the actual cameos, but still). But Edgar Wright does them the way they’re meant to be done, as proven by the fact that I enjoyed the movies without knowing any of this. They’re there, but not in a way that’s necessary to the story, or that take you out of the story while you’re watching it. Just a nice little added value. I guess what I’m trying to say is, I wish Edgar Wright would stop screening all my calls. I just want to know what your hair smells like, dude, it doesn’t have to be weird.
UPDATE: FYI, from Edgar Wright:
Americans have just never really mastered that middle-ground between comedy and drama or comedy and action. It’s either hilarious and you don’t care (Arrested Development), dramatic and you care a lot (Mad Men, Breaking Bad) or action and you don’t care (Every CSI). British TV can juggle all combos pretty well.
Brits have Americans beat, hands down, when it comes to deadpan humour.
Wright noted there are now five flavors of cornetto. I really really hope that means more movies.
Pegg will buy a chocolate Cornetto in ‘2 Slackers 1 Cup’
Wright perfected his skills on Spaced. That show is amazing because all the surface details suggest it SHOULD be super annoying to watch today: The character types and dialogue are crazy dated– pure 90s. The show is nothing BUT references to nerd culture, in fact, it almost communicates in a language of call backs. And the plot lines are straight from every stock sitcom of the time.
And yet, it still holds up. It holds up really well. I’m still confused WHY, but it does. Probably because everybody involved was talented, really gave a shit, and had something to say.
I resisted watching Spaced for such a long time. Now that I broke the seal, I don’t know why I resisted before. That show always works.
Characters and actors. The entire reason it works is that Wright makes sure everything is lived in and that the characters consume media because they’re normal people with interests, not people who do nothing but quote movies at each other all day.
That’s why his stuff is much moreaccepted in the mainstream than Kevin Smith.
What do you mean by “consume media”?
“Lovely” isn’t a scent Edgar, stop teasing and just give Vince what he wants!
Ah, Spaced. I’ve posted this before but it rocks so sue me: [www.youtube.com]
Yeah, Shaun/Hot Fuzz references weren’t really obnoxious. Oddly, the references in “Paul” were pretty f’ing winky and obnoxious. Maybe Pegg and Frost need Wright to reel in their geek a little bit.
And Wright is one of those directors where I think you could put him behind any type of project and 1) I’d know he was directing it and 2) the quality of the product would be improved.
I am such a huge pretentious film nerd I was more excited by the reference to Kieslowski.
I always underestimate how much I enjoy Hot Fuzz, probably because it so accurately mimics Midsomer Murders that I instinctively switch over when its on, but then I remember the stumbling corpse with masonry lodged on its shoulders, and I just cant stop laughing…
Cant wait for The Worlds End, thought it had something to do with the pub in Camden but apparently not, must have missed a memo…
Why can’t I like something without having to be an aficionado? When did the culture change from people just enjoying things to people having to become fanatics. It is this aspect of comic collecting that has always been the most ridiculed. Buying the same issue of the comic 5 times because of multiple cover art. This has spilled into our like of anything. You can’t just enjoy something, you have to know what the director was referencing, what coffee shop he thought itup in, and how the characters ex is named after some chick that dumped him in high school. Vinnie gets called a hipster because he doesn’t know about the minutae of a movie he likes. If anything, this site is the anti-hipster. The movies that Vince suggests are movies that he enjoys, not movies that have “gravitas” (whatever the fuck that is, academy) or movies that pander by including the fantastic fours mailman. This site will come at you with an intelligent critique of “The Fighter” one week and then come at with you “Bad lieutenant” the next. Everybody always tries to get movies or art to mean something, and forgets to enjoy them. Edgar wright makes enjoyable movies. Vince enjoys them and tells us. Why does it have to be about anything more than that?
Also of interest is Sightseers, the recent Edgar Wright-produced film, which features a man being murdered for littering his Cornetto wrapper.