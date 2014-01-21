Amber Heard Is Engaged To Johnny Depp, Apparently Not As Lesbian As Previously Believed

Just like every jackass who dresses up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Halloween, we now have Johnny Depp to blame for the hundreds of copycats who’ll inevitable be trying to “convert” lesbians now that Johnny Depp is engaged to his Rum Diary co-star Amber Heard. Regarding her possible lesbianism, Heard “came out” at a GLAAD event in 2010, when she was in a relationship with photographer Tasya Van Ree, though she later said that she didn’t want to “be categorized as a lesbian.” And now she’s reportedly engaged to Johnny Depp. My takeaway from this is that you are not, nor will you ever be Johnny Depp.

Los Angeles (AFP) – Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and the actress Amber Heard are engaged to be married, People magazine reported. “They couldn’t be happier to be engaged and excited to share the rest of their lives together. Amber has really taken well to the kids and really enjoys spending time with them,” the People report said, citing an unnamed source. Representatives for Depp, 50, and Heard, 27, did not immediately confirm the report. Depp, a veteran whose diverse career includes “Edward Scissorhands,” and the recent “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, was previously in a 14-year relationship with French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. They have two children and were not married, ending their relationship in 2012. [Yahoo]

With as many trinkets and baubles and accessories as Johnny Depp wears, he probably isn’t a giant departure from dating a woman. Think of him as Nicotine gum for transitioning lesbians. Here he is with the chick from Four Non-Blondes, and they’re wearing almost the same outfit:

Here’s the deal, if you show up to an event, and the lead singer of Four Non-Blondes is there and you’re wearing almost the same outfit, that’s a clear sign that you should cut down on the accessories.