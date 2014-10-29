Americans Love To Name Their Kids Michael Myers, Donnie Darko, And Freddy Krueger, Says Whitepages

Everyone has a funny story about someone they know whose parents gave them a “crazy” first name, typically while under the influence of alcohol/optimism. For me, that person was poor “Lana Sparks,” whose name spelled backwards is “Anal Scraps,” and was nicknamed “Anal Scrappy,” 1997-present. But Scrappy’s not alone: according to The Hollywood Reporter, thousands of Americans have named their kids after famous movie monsters, whether they’re conscious of it or not.
Michael Myers obviously tops the list, with over 4,282 listed Whitepages entries, 333 in Ohio alone (where I’m pretty sure is the only state in the US that still uses the Whitepages). Stephen King comes in at 2,068, Norman Bates from Psycho at 96, and Donnie Darko bottoms out the list with 4 mentions – 3 of whom live in Pennsylvania (is there a nexus of evil in Lancaster?). Scariest to me were the number of parents who named their kids after Freddy Krueger, totaling 5, with 2 mentions in Washington State.
Looking exclusively at first names, over 6,399 people have named their kids Hannibal (Silence of The Lambs), and 315,711 people are named Carrie (again, not that bad, although the one Carrie I knew growing up stole my sticker book and buried it in a sticker book mass grave on the playground). The 2,632 American Caspers have chosen to reside in North Dakota, where the job market for ghosts is particularly strong.
Here’s a full breakdown of this fun/creepy/totally irrelevant study:
Top 13 Most Common Horror Movie Monikers
- Michael Myers (Halloween): 4,282; 333 in OH
- Stephen King (Author): 2,068; 168 in TX
- Norman Bates (Psycho): 96; 9 in TX
- Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th): 30; 4 each in PA, CA, NY
- Annie Wilkes (Misery): 25; 10 in GA
- Jack Torrance (The Shining): 10; 2 in CA
- Wes Craven (Director): 7; 2 in NC
- Alfred Hitchcock (Director): 7; 2 each in CA and MD
- Max Cady (Cape Fear): 6; 3 in FL
- Freddy Krueger (A Nightmare on Elm Street): 5; 2 in WA
- Donnie Darko (Donnie Darko): 4; 3 in PA
- Samara Morgan (The Ring): 2; 1 each in TX and ND
- Damien Thorn (The Omen): 1 in CA
First names only:
- Carrie (Carrie): 315,711; 23,343 in CA; first name only
- Hannibal (The Silence of the Lambs): 6,399; 97 in CA; first name only
- Frankenstein: 510; 92 in PA; last name only
- Ghost: 38; 14 in PA; last name only
Makes me glad my parents stuck with the traditional “OhMy”. I believe it’s biblical?
I went to high school with one of those four Jason Voorhees’ in CA. We were in the same class, so he would have been born in ’77 or ’78. Movie came out in 1980 so the parents get a pass on that one. Although, they should get points deducted for letting him have that name and still be a band geek.
Considering Jack and Annie are very common first names and Torrance and Wilkes are hardly rare surnames those two combinations probably work out as less common than they would be if the books/films didn’t exist.
All of my kids are named Hannibal, after Hannibal Barca.
Yeah, surely only a couple of these are people actually named after the movie character.
This doesn’t even take into account birth year vs the film being released.
I mean, Mike Myers of SNL/Austin Powers is Michael Myers.
Donnie Darko and Alfred Hitchcock are pretty good bets though.