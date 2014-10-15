An Arizona Fraternity That Allegedly Drugged Johnny Knoxville With Ecstasy Has Been Suspended

A fraternity at the University of Arizona (I hear that’s where all the smart pornstars transfer to if they do well enough at Arizona State) has been suspended by the university (“university”) for hazing allegations, the same fraternity that allegedly slipped Johnny Knoxville ecstasy during a screening of Bad Grandpa. If I had to guess who did it, I’d say it was probably either Pigpen or The Whizzinator, or maybe Date Rape Dave. Haha, RIP, Blowjob Stacey.
The Wildcat notes that at a screening for Bad Grandpa put on by SAE [Sigma Alpha Epsilon] last September, Knoxville unexpectedly got ecstasy in his beer. He told TMZ at the time, “Someone dosed me with ecstasy and after that the wheels fell off.” [Gawker]
Haha, same sh*t happened to Tampon’s Mom’s Beamer after the Chi O crabs fest in Spring ’12, but we’re pretty sure Big Head Tad the Pike did it as retaliation for hooking up with his suite mate Landing Strip Lisa. Not cool, douche. Tampon’s mom was seriously P.O.’d.
Knoxville being Knoxville, he was pretty cool about it:
Knoxville says someone slipped an ecstacy pill into his beer during a recent promo shoot for his new movie “Bad Grandpa” … and during his drug-induced haze, he injured his hand.
“I wasn’t mad at all,” Johnny said … “I hadn’t done it since my 20s and I was like ‘this is awesome’ … and after that the wheels fell off.” [TMZ]
Dude’s so rad, J-Knox is an honorary Phi Alpha bro for sheez.
Sadly for SAE, this latest was just one in a history of violations that has led to them being “suspended from all alcohol activities,” which probably means Spinach’s twin sister is going to be awful lonely this semester, haha up top.
SAE has been listed for policy violations on judicial reports 12 separate times since fall 2006, not including the current allegations, according to the Fraternity and Sorority programs judicial page. [TheWildcat]
I’ve heard SAE is known variously as “Same Assholes Everywhere” and “Sexual Assault Expected,” though Corpse’s Uncle Pete has advised me against saying anything about that ever since he represented me in my DUI-related suit against Friday’s after DG’s charity great leap forward party last Fall. Yeah I crashed a rickshaw, but the bottom line is, I was overserved, bros. Anyway, it’s pretty lame we’re not going to be able to throw so much as a kicker until this suspension’s over, but this wouldn’t be the first time a resourceful bro had to gank a keg from one of those Sigma Chi dickwads’ kumbaya parties either, now would it. Haha, I mean I’m not saying I’m just sayin. It is what it is. We didn’t haze Flapjacks to death last Spring to sit around moping like a bunch of bitches, am I right?
[Gawker]
Fuckin Date Rape Dave. That guy.
God damn, I love it when you guys do the frat speak.
#RIP, Blowjob Stacey
Sad to see her replaced with Landing Strip Lisa.
Meanwhile, we still haven’t even balled Black Todd’s bitch of a lil bro for not driving us home from Diaper Night at Froggy Pete’s. BRO, IF YOU PICK THE FUCKIN KEYS UP, YOU’RE DRIVING
Bad Grandpa was actually good [www.vunify.com]
This is just like that time Chad sued the Black fraternity for libel after they for wrote an op ed in the student paper condemning him for streaking the Trayvon Martin vigil in blackface.
Anyway, they had to pay Chad $3 million and are closed down now. Classic.
That’s what they get for being racist
“…Corpse’s Uncle Pete has advised me against saying anything about that ever since he represented me in my DUI-related suit against Friday’s after DG’s charity great leap forward party last Fall. Yeah I crashed a rickshaw…”
Damn that’s good writing, even without capitalizing the name of the party.
I’ve heard SAE is known variously as “Same Assholes Everywhere” and “Sexual Assault Expected,” though Corpse’s Uncle Pete has advised me against saying anything about that ever since he represented me in my DUI-related suit against Friday’s after DG’s charity great leap forward party last Fall. Yeah I crashed a rickshaw, but the bottom line is, I was overserved, bros.
THAT ESTABLISHMENT SHOULDA NEVER LET US DOUBLE-FIST THOSE FRIGGIN’ JACKBERRY SMASHES*, BRO.
*real TGI Friday’s drink
Rip Duckbutter
I never crashed a Rickshaw. nearly flipped a tuk-tuk tho.
Yo, it ain’t over, brah! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Fuck no! Just ask Roofie Russ’s grandfather! He was THERE, brah!
What a total jerk move…who’s bright idea was this?
the writer and editor of this weak “blip” should stick to telling the fucking story. weak puns and punk ass jokes makes this story weak but hard to read. give up writing and editing , this article is why people think internet news is a joke thats not funny
I GAWT HER NUMBAH. HOW DO YA LIKE THEM APPLES?
Bro!
Bro, if you were a fucking pledge I would run a twelver of Natty Light through the dishwasher and make you drink so fucking hard right now.
Hahaha!!! Vince, this guy thinks you have an editor!
SAE’s Motto: “No means NO, DON’T STOP!”
Zero. Point. Zero…
The ironic twist to this story is that after having sucked on that tap, Knoxville gave the entire fraternity hepatitis.
you obviously know nothing about the “University” of Arizona. It’s a great school where students absolutely admire being here. Get your facts straight. Bear the fuck Down
Yeah, man! I admire reading your comments, too. Facts straightened! I’ll bear down all right, homie…
ON YOUR MOM!!!
Dyslexia ,A.D.D., maybe a manic episode describes this article. At least he rolled one last time.
A guy in my fraternity drank until he passed out in the bathroom of a restaurant once. When the security guard came in to check on him, she tried to figure out who he was which naturally led to her checking his ID. Him being 18 at the time, she called the cops and he was ticketed for Drunk in Public and a Minor in Possession. His family proceeded to hire an expensive attorney that somehow got him off on the grounds that the security guard didn’t have any right to check his ID, and thus couldn’t have known he was underage.
Yup, fraternities are still the worst.
This is worse than when Jersey Ralph and Small Hands McGinty got jumped by those Delts, and no one did anything about it.