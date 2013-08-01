An ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Casting Call May Have Revealed An Important Plot Detail

Now that we know that the robot Ultron is the main villain in Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, we can finally move on to the much more important aspect of movie news – spreading wild rumors about which comic book plots that Joss Whedon and Co. might borrow from. But thanks to a recent casting call notice by the folks at Feature Film Casting, some of that fun may have been taken away from us.

While posting the need for photo doubles and stand-ins, FFC included a little bit of back story regarding the well-known additions of Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch, but also a little nugget about the origin of this crazy Ultron robot fella.

In “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” Loki is gone and the new villain will be the evil robot Ultron, who has the ability to keep upgrading his own strength, making him extremely fearsome. Tony Stark/Iron Man becomes the unwitting creator of Ultron. The brother-and-sister team of Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch become the seventh and eighth members of The Avengers. Quicksilver has extreme speed, while Scarlet Witch can cast spells and has telekinesis ability. Black Widow and Hawkeye will be key figures in the film. (Via MTV)

Whedon has already said that Ultron’s actual creator, Hank Pym (AKA Ant-Man and Giant Man), won’t be in Avengers: Age of Ultron, despite the fact that Marvel is planning an Ant-Man movie, and he’s just kind of taking whatever little bits and pieces from the comics that he feels can work with his massive picture.

So it kind of makes sense that after Tony Stark destroyed – SPOILERS in case you’re way behind – all of his Iron Man suits at the end of Iron Man 3, he’d need to work on some new versions, and that could obviously lead to the creation of Ultron. Also, in Ultron’s original appearances in the Avengers comic books, he used hypnosis to make Tony Stark’s butler, Edwin Jarvis, work for him, and since Jarvis is Stark’s computer system in the Iron Man films, blah blah blah, the pieces all fall into place.

I just don’t know what this means for my idea to have Mila Kunis play the female Ultron just yet, but I’m sure Marvel is working on that.