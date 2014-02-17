Angelina Jolie Is Stealing Olympic Thunder With The Powerful Trailer For ‘Unbroken’

The story of Louis Zamperini is the kind that should make Hollywood’s biggest names drool with visions of swimming in pools filled with Oscar statues. He’s an Olympic athlete who shook hands with Hitler and supposedly stole der Fuhrer’s personal flag. While he wasn’t a gold medal winner in Berlin, he was the All-American boy who came from meager beginnings and eventually set a world record in college, before he enlisted in WWII and went off to fight for his country. Zamperini was one of only three men who survived a plane crash in the war, and he and the other two soldiers lived on a raft for 47 days in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, only to be captured by the Japanese and subjected to torture and inhumane conditions in a POW camp for several years.
Later in life, he’d become a born-again Christian and travel to Japan to meet with some of the soldiers who tortured him so he could personally forgive them. He even tried to reach out to the infamous Mutsuhiro Watanabe to forgive him as well, but he declined the meeting because once a dick, always a dick. Regardless, Zamperini’s story is incredible, and now director Angelina Jolie is bringing it to the big screen in Unbroken with newcomer Jack O’Connell starring as Zamperini, and a screenplay that was rewritten by Joel and Ethan Cohen.
And if simple words aren’t enough to drive home how amazing of a story this is, here’s the new 3-minute trailer for Unbroken that features narration by Tom Brokaw and Zamperini himself offering some insight. Unbroken’s Oscar campaign goes public on Christmas Day.
I like that kinda picture. Jolie can actually direct too, much to my shock.
She’s an OK director. She get’s the job done, anyway, kind of like George Clooney. The problem with her debut film is that she’s not a great writer. But since the Cohen brothers wrote this I have higher hopes for it.
My mom just let me borrow this book, but now I can wait on my lazy ass til the movie comes out and then pretend the book was way better.
Do yourself a huge favor and read it. One of the best books I’ve ever read.
Coming soon, the incredible true story of [American hero] who overcame [personal obstacle], [childhood trauma] and struggled through the [significant historical event] to become [reason for notability]. Based on the best selling book, [biography with overly evocative title].
[‘Prestige’ wing of production company] presents [film with even more evocative title], from director [former actor].
I’ll take my cheque now, Hollywood.
A great book. And you’ll always get more details and info they can’t squeeze into the movie.
That was supposed to be a response Kazoshay.
I actually read Zamperini’s autobiography a long time ago. The Hillenbrand bio is good, maybe a bit better and certainly sold much better because of the author’s name. This guy’s story is insane. He fought sharks. He tried to steal a Nazi flag and shook hands with Hitler. I don’t know if I’ll watch the movie because of the torture he endured at the hands of the Japanese, but I’m glad the story is getting the big screen treatment because more people need to know about Zamperini.