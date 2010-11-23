Angelina’s Directing Debut Sounds a Tad Pretentious

You might remember that Angelina Jolie is currently shooting her directorial debut in Eastern Europe. The plan was to shoot in Bosnia, but her permits got pulled after people protested because they heard it was about a love story between a Serbian rapist and his Bosnian victim, which turned out not to be true and her permits were reinstated, but she decided to cut short the shooting schedule anyway and film most of it in Hungary. …I digress. Nonetheless, the untitled film, shot both in English and in the local dialect, is shaping up to be a huge blockbuster, as Jolie is considering converting it to 3D. Wait, did I say 3D? Because I meant black and white.
While it was shot in color, Jolie is considering releasing the film in black and white saying, “It’s shot in color but it could transfer to black and white. We haven`t decided that. I can show you… we put a series of pictures together in black and white and it was beautiful. But the important thing is I want to make sure that we make a film for people who just want to go to the movies to watch a love story. To not be put off by anything that seems too heavy. So we want to walk that fine line to make it accessible to everybody because it’s important for as many people to see it.” [Playlist]
Hmm, let’s see if I have this straight: you wanted to make an accessible, light love story… so you shot a black and white film with local actors in the war-torn Balkans? Gee, Angie, I don’t know if that’s light-hearted enough, perhaps you could make it a choreopoem. Set in one of those rusty, abandoned factories in the Ukraine, using only the color grey.
Rape! The Musical, coming to a theater near you!
A romp for all ages!
But the important thing is I want to make sure that we make a film for people who just want to go to the movies to watch a love story.
She’s making me a Rob Zombie movie?
Executive Producer Roman Polanski!
But the important thing is I want to make sure that we make a film for people who just want to go to the movies to watch a love story. To not be put off by anything that seems too heavy.
Rape Actually.
If Angie were to be killed in the near future, my money is on that wierd bitch in the back.
Vinny, you may want to hold on to this picture for a while. The cops might need it.
Between the deranged leering Igor at her elbow, the guy behind the camera striking his best dashing-hero-pose, and the stalker in the bushes, Jolie actually looks comparatively normal.
you shot a black and white film with local actors in the war-torn Balkans? Gee, Angie, I don’t know if that’s light-hearted enough, perhaps you could make it a choreopoem.
She can call it For Colorless Girls Who Consider Suicide Bombing When the Crossbow Is Enuf.
To not be put off by anything that seems too heavy.
I guaran-fucking-tee you that there will be plenty of “heavy” things seeing this in the theaters that will put me off.
Ace, all she needs is a cast of semi famouse people,and many rape stories intertwined.Maybe a catchy Rob Zombie soundtrack for Fek
Dammit, Jesus, you fucked me again.
ibm, that sounds delightful. I can’t wait to see the quirky antics of these star-crossed rapists.
So at the age of something I can’t be arsed to look up, Jolie has discoved that shit look artsy in black and white. I can’t wait for her sophomore effort, when she’ll discover the magic of the star wipe.
I bet she’s pointing up at a semi-camouflaged Jennifer Aniston hiding in a tree who still stalks Brad lol, that clingy horsefaced bitch is gonna die alone hahahahappy Thanksgiving Jen!
I want to make sure that we make a film for people who just want to go to the movies to watch a love story. To not be put off by anything that seems too heavy.
Like my pretention
Or my treatment of cinema as art
Or the actors’ accents.
She wanted to creat a love story so simple that she took half the love out of it.
That’s really what rape is, right?
@Donkey. In my terms, she put twice the love in.
“But the important thing is I want to make sure that we make a film for people who just want to go to the movies”
My mind is walking bowlegged right now because it just got blown by how fucking insightful that is.
$10 says the last shot will be “FIN” in italics.
Back before there we became such civilized twats, rape was a light-hearted and fun way to tell a girl, “I’m mildly attracted to you”. Now it’s all kicks and scratches… but that’s what rags soaked in ether are for, I suppose.
Çórrécíóñés: omit the word “there”, which is the third word in the above comment. It was added by mistake and serves no purpose in the aforementioned comment, being that it fails to meet grammatical standards and/or convey the intended message.
Wait is the rapist a woman? Because whoever it is in those trees on the right is executing a perfect-form rapeface. I give it “four mutilated genitals and an inability to look at myself in the mirror.”