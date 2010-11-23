Angelina’s Directing Debut Sounds a Tad Pretentious

You might remember that Angelina Jolie is currently shooting her directorial debut in Eastern Europe. The plan was to shoot in Bosnia, but her permits got pulled after people protested because they heard it was about a love story between a Serbian rapist and his Bosnian victim, which turned out not to be true and her permits were reinstated, but she decided to cut short the shooting schedule anyway and film most of it in Hungary. …I digress. Nonetheless, the untitled film, shot both in English and in the local dialect, is shaping up to be a huge blockbuster, as Jolie is considering converting it to 3D. Wait, did I say 3D? Because I meant black and white.

While it was shot in color, Jolie is considering releasing the film in black and white saying, “It’s shot in color but it could transfer to black and white. We haven`t decided that. I can show you… we put a series of pictures together in black and white and it was beautiful. But the important thing is I want to make sure that we make a film for people who just want to go to the movies to watch a love story. To not be put off by anything that seems too heavy. So we want to walk that fine line to make it accessible to everybody because it’s important for as many people to see it.” [Playlist]

Hmm, let’s see if I have this straight: you wanted to make an accessible, light love story… so you shot a black and white film with local actors in the war-torn Balkans? Gee, Angie, I don’t know if that’s light-hearted enough, perhaps you could make it a choreopoem. Set in one of those rusty, abandoned factories in the Ukraine, using only the color grey.