Anne Hathaway’s Direct-To-DVD Classic, And 6 More Movies People Only Watch For One Sexy Scene

There’s nothing wrong with only watching a single scene from a 90-minute movie. Sometimes all you want to see is the Battle of Helm’s Deep, or Jennifer Love Hewitt sing “I Will Survive” from I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, or Anne Hathaway squirm around on a couch in a film that was never released in theaters. This list, of movies that you rent, stream, or own for one scene and one scene only (i.e. not Fast Times at Ridgemont High , which is great), is dedicated to moments like that last one. What are some of your favorite single-scene films?

1. Wild Things

The pool makeout is for suckers. No, it’s the most sexually uncomfortable threesome ever committed to film that was a common topic amongst me and my friends when I was in high school. I remember the time three of my buddies were at my house, and we stayed up all night playing poker (probably using potato chips as chips), discussing how lucky “that guy from There’s Something About Mary” was, and listening to Michelle Branch. It was a weird time for everyone. Anyway, Bill Murray should have replaced Matt Dillon, but just for this scene.

2. The Brown Bunny

To quote Roger Ebert, “I had a colonoscopy once, and they let me watch it on TV. It was more entertaining than The Brown Bunny.” And, “It is true that I am fat. But one day I shall be thin, and [Vincent Gallo] will still be the director of The Brown Bunny.” Amen. The Brown Bunny is filth — it’s like if a musician recorded himself orgasming loudly for two hours, and released it as an album. Literally the only thing I remember about the movie, other than it being narcissistic nonsense, is the infamous blowjob scene. Many years later, Chloë Sevigny told Playboy, “There are a lot of emotions. I’ll probably have to go to therapy at some point.” So will we, if we watch any scene from The Brown Bunny that isn’t THAT scene.

3. Havoc

There comes a time in every actor’s life when they refuse to do publicity for a film where they play a wealthy white girl who hangs out with bad boy minorities because the studio wanted a cut of the movie that the director didn’t agree with. For Anne Hathaway, that movie was 2005’s Havoc, which despite starring not only her, but also Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shiri Appleby, and Bijou Phillips, was never released in theaters; it went straight to DVD. Havoc isn’t a good movie (Hathaway gives a solid performance in a mostly thankless and shallow role), but it’s also unwatchable. In fact, you’ve probably watched one of the scenes online, and no, it doesn’t take place in a car or a sleazy motel. Those are hard to see for entirely different reasons.