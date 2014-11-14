Anne Hathaway’s Direct-To-DVD Classic, And 6 More Movies People Only Watch For One Sexy Scene

1. Wild Things
The pool makeout is for suckers. No, it’s the most sexually uncomfortable threesome ever committed to film that was a common topic amongst me and my friends when I was in high school. I remember the time three of my buddies were at my house, and we stayed up all night playing poker (probably using potato chips as chips), discussing how lucky “that guy from There’s Something About Mary” was, and listening to Michelle Branch. It was a weird time for everyone. Anyway, Bill Murray should have replaced Matt Dillon, but just for this scene.
2. The Brown Bunny
To quote Roger Ebert, “I had a colonoscopy once, and they let me watch it on TV. It was more entertaining than The Brown Bunny.” And, “It is true that I am fat. But one day I shall be thin, and [Vincent Gallo] will still be the director of The Brown Bunny.” Amen. The Brown Bunny is filth — it’s like if a musician recorded himself orgasming loudly for two hours, and released it as an album. Literally the only thing I remember about the movie, other than it being narcissistic nonsense, is the infamous blowjob scene. Many years later, Chloë Sevigny told Playboy, “There are a lot of emotions. I’ll probably have to go to therapy at some point.” So will we, if we watch any scene from The Brown Bunny that isn’t THAT scene.
3. Havoc
There comes a time in every actor’s life when they refuse to do publicity for a film where they play a wealthy white girl who hangs out with bad boy minorities because the studio wanted a cut of the movie that the director didn’t agree with. For Anne Hathaway, that movie was 2005’s Havoc, which despite starring not only her, but also Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shiri Appleby, and Bijou Phillips, was never released in theaters; it went straight to DVD. Havoc isn’t a good movie (Hathaway gives a solid performance in a mostly thankless and shallow role), but it’s also unwatchable. In fact, you’ve probably watched one of the scenes online, and no, it doesn’t take place in a car or a sleazy motel. Those are hard to see for entirely different reasons.
Jane March is so sexy….and then the teeth come out…..
As a guy who’s always loved a gal with a slight overbite, I have no problem with that.
The Wild Things threesome could have been an all-timer but somebody decided Campbell was somehow equal to Denis Richards (90’s Denise Richards at that). Shout out to the train ran on Anne Hathaway in Havoc tho.
Look I saw Havoc, Anne doesn’t get the train its a friend of her’s she just bang’s the one mexican.
Also you totally forgot Micheal Biehn played her father in the movie.
I assume Campbell’s character in that threesome was just there to lick buttholes.
@jusasdubois
I stand corrected and I’ll admit I was either drunk or high when I caught it on tv. I think her friend was Bijou Phillips which makes perfect sense when you think about many times she’s getting dicked down every other movie (no complaints btw). I don’t know how to dismiss Michael Biehn’s work in a softer way but I don’t give a fuck about Michael Biehn and you actually won laugh of the day with that comment as if Michael Biehn is THAT DUDE that anybody should remember. Name drop a movie he was in and you’ll think of someone in the cast who made you forget he was in it. Aliens? Sigourney Weaver. The Terminator? Arnold Schwartzeneggar. The Rock? Sean Connery. Wild Things? Denise Richards.
I’d wreak some Havoc on Ms. Hathaway. I’m talking about the one from The Beverly Hillbillies.
+Chief!
Mr. Drysdale?!? Is that you?
Add to this list:
The ass-to-ass scene in requiem for a dream and the Alyssa Milanos entire performance in Embrace of the Vampire
I underwent a second puberty over Embrace of the Vampire.
It is if you’re not someone who enjoys being completely depressed by downer movies.
That scene in Requiem for a Dream is straight-up disturbing.
Embrace of the Vampire, game, set, match.
Any of the Poison Ivy’s, 9 and 1/2 weeks.
Also Internal Affairs. Richard Gere should have won the academy award for his role.
And this is where I pop in to remind everyone to check out one of the later Poison Ivy movies, starring Icebox from Little Giants. Holy hell did she grow up and get hot.
Man, Jamie Pressley is either half naked or full on naked for roughly 2/3’s of that movie. And it’s before she had any plastic surgery done to. I think she was like 19 when they filmed it.
closer with natalie portman
Fuck that movie
100% agreed with Tio Rob. Closer is a shitshow.
Irreversible
speaking of shameful boners Blindness
Shameful?
Good god, Irreversible is one movie I wish I would have avoided.
Heather Graham. Killing Me Softly. Terrible movie but is actually worth it for her scenes.
The pan and scan version shows boousch
Boogie Nights. Girl is frisky as hell in the first half of that movie.
@begbie3 But Boogie Nights is fuckin’ awesome.
Fair Game, starring Cindy Crawford, obviously.
For her body double you mean, obviously.
Fair Game (for Billy Baldwin of course).
The scene to watch in Havoc is Anne Hathaway singing Tupac’s How Do you want it. Nothing hotter than a awkward white girl singing gangster rap and that scene plus the No Diggity scene in Pitch Perfect are pretty much all I need if I was on a desert island.
That No Diggity scene in Pitch Perfect was gold and if you haven’t seen End Of Watch, you should check it out for Anna Kendrick’s struggle remix of Diplomats Hey Ma.
Oh I saw that scene! But I when with no diggity because I love that song
I don’t remember what the movie is called but there was some crappy mid-2000s thriller where Angelina Jolie is topless boning Ethan Hawke. I stole it from my friends house, and just watched that scene over and over. Never saw the entire film.
Also Charlize Theron in “Reindeer Games” is a good addition to this list.
Keanu upgraded from Charlize Theron to Connie Neilsen in Devil’s Advocate. Which seemed to make sense at the time.
Nah that never really made any sense. Charlize was at the top of her game in that movie. Just stunning.
Also the one with Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie.
“Taking Lives” That was a weird movie. I really expected it to turn interesting at some point, and it never did.
@JTRO – Original Sin
Charlize was also hot in 2 Days in the Valley
Hell Baby. Hell Baby needs to be on this list. If you want to know why, just look up “Riki Lindhome nude” on DailyMotion.
Nah, Hell Baby is actually pretty funny.
Fair Game, for having to Google it.
There’s one where Reese Witherspoon shows her bewbs.
Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba are so goddamned beautiful that it makes me sad that they can’t act… like at all.
Full Body Massage
I think Mimi Rogers’s boobs were the first I ever saw as a kid. I think I was like 8 and they popped up on the scrambled Pay-Per-View channels. I thought it was the infamous Spice channel, but lo and behold I saw the scene again on one of those Mr. Skin kinda sites, and the memories came flooding back.
Tom Cruise keeps trading down. Mimi is a goddess.
The non vampire Twilight with Paul Newman that features a topless young Reese Witherspoon in the opening scene.
Blown Away. Not the shitty Tommy Lee Jones one about “The Troubles”. The sexy one with both Coreys and that chick from Charles in Charge. …it’s worth a Google
“Blown Away” shows up constantly on one of my movie channels (#humblebrag), and I always check , but it’s never the Eggert version.
Samesies!
@dawhizz
The Eggert one was on Starz/Encore a couple of months ago. It was disappointing. Not her, she was jailbaiterific, but the Coreys were touching her and that’s unacceptable.
Somewhat off topic but based on the Dumb and Dumber To ads on the site right now can I humbly suggest Jim Carrey make a movie playing an Oriental using this look?
Bone Zone
Swordfish was Halle Berry’s first topless scene. Also the most early 2000 movie ever, it even has that greenish tint every fucking action movie did at that time. I blame David Fincher.
How did Swordfish not make this list? Halle Berry’s boobs were the only reason ANYONE saw that movie.
They werent’ even that great. kind of a let down. figuratively and physically.
Agreeed BD. Swordfish ain’t anything special, but I like it. Love the soundtrack more. Paul Oakenfold FTW.
I love coming across Film Drunkers in random discussion threads around the internet.
A good friend of mine once described Wild Things as “the worst movie I will ever own.”
I love Wild Things, I think it’s like what Brian De Palma could one day aspire to.
The 18 year old me could have made a great list for this, but alcohol combined with way to much free porn has erased that list. I’ll add:
Any movie with Kari Wuhrer
Zebra Lounge
My Teachers Wife (funniest body double scene ever, before Dexter of course)
Damn, wish there was a way to check my Blockbuster rental history….Maybe I’ll come up with more later
I’m thrilled to finally meet another person that has watched “Zebra Lounge.” It’s an honor to meet you @Mancy. We all know Stephen Baldwin is the best Baldwin, right?
Kari Wuhrer floated my boat back in the days of young Canadian Scott.
[www.shockmansion.com]
@Vice4Life mother of God. That’s from Thinner right?
Kari Wuhrer is stunning and has aged pretty well.
Anne Hathaway’s peek a boo butt crack gave me such a boner.
New Wave Hookers 4 for the Chasey Lain/TT Boy scene
I loved me some prime Chasey Lain.
Jennifer Connelly in “The Hot Spot”
Also “Inventing the Abbotts”
Hell, her or Virginia Madsen. That movie was the highlight of any early-’90s free preview weekend on cable.
also Mullholland Falls.
Even Career Opportunities JC was fucking balls hot, and she was never even close to naked in that.
Career Opportunities and The Rocketeer were peak Jennifer Connelly. Good fucking god she was hot.
She was also smoking hot in Blood Diamond. Hell, she is always smoking hot.
Rocketeer is indeed peak Jennifer Connelly. I liked that movie as a kid, and I decided to rewatch it as an adult to see how it holds up (surprisingly well).
But Connelly – oh man. Every time she was on-screen I couldn’t concentrate. She was gorgeous.
I’m going to go with 2002’s “Unfaithful” with the sexy Diane Lane walking out of apartment of the guy she’s sleeping with when he basically takes her from behind which was pretty hot, along with the bathroom sex scene earlier in the film.
That quivering she does as he touches her during their initial romp, then her getting slightly off while on the train thinking about it…. yep. May as well say all the scenes they had.
@resurrectionpill Too true, how could I forget the train scene…might have to revisit this film later tonight :-[
Josh, did Hathaway film the nude scenes and refuse to do press cause the studio wanted to KEEP those scenes in the movie??
Tried looking it up and found this little tidbit: Mandy Moore originally signed on to get butt naked, but chickened out. Sigh… oh, what could have been!
I doubt that, Hathaway signed on to get away from her Princess Diary roles and it was her first “mature” role and stated she had no issue posing nude for films because that comes with the territory of being an actress. What’s weird is that she’s nude in “Love and Other Drugs” but I found her at her sexiest wearing an dress shirt with no pants and the scene in which she wears a long, sleeve shirt, black panties with black stockings I thought she was super hot.
Femme Fatale
Unrated version only
This.
Fuck My Butt VII really had only one good scene.
amazing.
Was it the scene where the two hapless removal men try to haul a piano up several flights of stairs?
The Dreamers for Eva Green’s boobs.
Eva Green’s boobs are in any movie she’s in.
But in The Dreamers she also shows her pussy.
This entire article, including the comments, feels like a Mr Skin list. Not that there’s anything wrong with that
It’s Friday. Nothing else going on before we punch out.
Anne definitely Hathaway of causing Havoc… in your pants.
Anne definitely Hathaway of cauthing Havoc . . . in your panth.
Fixed.
Trance. Full frontal Rosario Dawson.
Any movie with Diora Baird.
Body Heat with naked Kathleen Turner in her prime.
Angel Heart for Lisa Bonet’s sex scene.
There’s a Colin Firth movie I caught a bit of on TV which had a scene where the director ensured the viewer gets a good look at an actress’s burger. People who perform anal bleaching don’t get as good a view. Think it was Nanny McPhee . It was more probably Where the Truth Lies.
What?? No Two Moon Junction? Dumbest movie ever, but it’s so fun to watch a bleached-platinum blonde Sherilyn Fenn showing off her sweet little naked bod in those steamy sex scenes. The movie was made in 1988, but I still watch it – just for her – more than I care to admit.
I watched Two Moon Junction for the first of many times as a college freshman in my dorm room. Halfway through the movie, room was packed. Guaran-fucking-tee that everyone who saw the majesty of Sherilyn Fenn pounded one out that good night. Epic flick.
My Mom bought “Two Moon Junction” when I was 8 or 9. I would watch that movie all the time and just fast forward to see the sex scenes, my Mom was a fan of erotic thrillers like Two Moon Junction, Jade, 9 1/2 weeks. Linda Fiorentino in Jade or any of the erotic thrillers she’s been in, is another one.
Space Cowboys. Although searching “lemon party” is much simpler.
Nobody’s mentioned Sharon Stone’s bleached beaver in Basic Instinct? Dennis Nedry knows what I’m talking about. Fuck yeah.
The first Basic Instinct was at least watchable. Now, the second film…not so much.
what about SS in Sliver?
Showgirls.
/thread.
Also – the fact that Jennifer Love Hewitt never loosed her cannons in their prime is pretty much the worst thing Hollywood never did. I’ve felt gypped for 20 years now.
She was deluded and thought she had acting talent. See, also: Jessica Alba.
Speaking of Alba, If there is any other actress who’s been known for nothing but her sex appeal for her entire career and has never given audiences anything more (considering how much skin she shows WITHOUT showing the goods), I’d love to know who.
probably got inverted nips
Which is weird because a ton of talented actresses have gone nude, Anne Hathaway is a way more talented actress and she’s gone nude without losing any respect for her acting ability.
Original Sin (2001) with Angelina Jolie.
When I was a kid, I sat through all of “Spice World”, because the beginning said “Brief Nudity”. Near the end, they showed a bunch of dude’s butts. Serves me right.
Going to the back of the rack (pun intended): Howling II’s end credits, in which the glorious Sybill Danning rips her leather top off repeatedly. There are not too many movies to watch solely for the end credits, but Howling II may be one of them.
Very good call. I once spent a few hours doing some “research” on the career of Ms. Danning.
“They’re Playing with Fire” is a terrible movie that is the ultimate showcase of Ms. Danning’s abundant talents.
I’d say the end credits to Howling 2 in it’s music video style is right three with the end of Buckaroo Banzai.
Just One of the Guys.
That’s a good movie, though.
SIRS. SIRS.
I’ll reach into the way back machine and mention “Cat People,” which is a ludicrous, unwatchable shit show save other than Nastassia Kinski’s several full frontal nude scenes. In the early 80s, HBO would show it twice a week, giving me teenage boners visible from low orbit.
It did give us the David Bowie song -Cat People(putting out fire) which Quentin Tarantino used in inglourious basterds.Also the great real life line from Nastassia Kinsk about the director i ““Paul, I always f*ck my directors, and with you, it was hard.”
[www.pixieforever.com]
Can’t remember the name of it, but there was the Jessica Alba movie i caught on cable late one night a while back BEFORE she really became a name, and some guy kidnaps her and has her tied down to his bed for almost the entire movie wearing nothing but a short thin lace nightgown.
Also for me, as my name is Steve, this Paris Hilton movie called “The Hillz” where she looks into the camera and says “Fuck me Steve” over and over. Yeah, this was back when she was everywhere and I didn’t know better, so sue me lol.
Idle Hands. Peak Alba, in my opinion.
Blue Collar with Richard Pryor.
Animal Instincts (any of them) – Shannon Whirry.
Killer Joe.-Matthew McConaughey Chicken leg blowjob.I`m not sure if that scene helped or hindered KFC sales.
That movie was fuckin awesome
This post and it’s comments section should really be sponsored by Mr. Skin.