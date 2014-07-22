Another Retirement Community Made An Awesome Calendar Of Famous Movies

Earlier this year, the Contilia Retirement Group in Germany released a wonderful calendar that featured a variety of senior citizen residents recreating scenes from their favorite movies, and naturally the Internet responded with a massive “+1.” The folks at the Senior Living Communities in the United States definitely noticed, because they thought it was a spectacular idea and decided to give it a whirl with the senior citizens living in their nine communities in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Indiana.
The result is an 18-month calendar that takes on classic movies from A Christmas Story to Cleopatra, as well some other great moments in pop culture history that your own grandparents would probably call the bee’s knees.
Members had a blast designing costumes, searching for the perfect props, and actually getting camera ready the day of the shoot. Through the magic of green screen (and of course some Photoshop) Members photos actually came to life!
Each community came together on their own to create two photos for this amazing 18-month spread. The photos are fun and sometimes hilarious! Members were thrilled with being asked to not only participate but to use their vision to create these memorable scenes. Some Members were even asked for their autograph after the shoot! They felt like movie stars. (Via Senior Living Communities, H/T to Buzzfeed)
I’ve included seven of my favorite recreations below, so check out the rest of them on the SLC website. And if your grandparents are residents at any of those fine communities, you should consider purchasing one of the calendars so they can afford to keep up the annual STD awareness classes. Although, that’s probably only important for the community in Florida. Those southern retirees are like wrinkly rabbits.
And my personal favorite and impetus for sharing this delightful story…
So many jokes… so little time.
“You see, deep down, the elderly are all truly ‘Ghostbusters’, in that they’re constantly trying to defeat death every single day.” – James Franco, probably.
bahaha! bravo!
Why would you buy the calendar when you can masturbate to them for free online?
Godammit that’s good.
I wonder the over/under on them making it to next year’s calendar.
What’s with all these articles about SLC punks all of a sudden?
Judging by the ladies’ outfits, it’s clear they’ve already gotten their SAG cards.
::dodges prunes and 10-year old Werther’s Originals::
*Slow Clap
Delightful.
Interest in a Ghostbusters sequel: piqued.
I thought the last one was an actual poster for the ghostbusters sequel.
My best friend worked in an old folks home after she got her nursing degree and said it’s like a brothel. Just tons o’ f–kin. She said there are a few old “studs” who basically go from room-to-room bangin those old bitches as if it were a job.
True dat. That “little blue pill” gets the credit, but an unfortunate consequence: Seniors are the fastest growing segment of the population for STDs.
So glad I did not choose gynecology as a career (which I seriously considered as a youth).
Where can I buy one?
Luke Skywalker? More like Luke Needs-A-Walker, amirite?
*bowtie spin, slide whistle, rim shot*
What, no 12 Years A Slave?
… 12 Years In-Denture’d?
…… No? I know, I’m leaving already, stop pushing me..
This country needs to sit down and have a serious conversation about how far we allow our elderly to be ravaged by dementia before we consider letting them go. I mean, Princess Leia wielding a lightsaber? The line between human being and empty, lifeless shell is a small one.
Must be some cockroach up in that retirement home.
An 18 month calendar? – I love these old peoples’ optimistic outlook.
Time enough for back to back pregnancies to go full term!
No Bubba Ho-Tep?