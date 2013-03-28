Shocker: Anti-Gay Countries Secretly Love Gay Porn

Our intrepid porn-search correspondent Josh Kurp touched on this phenomenon a few weeks ago when discussing the most popular (or poopular, in the case of South Africa) porn searches in certain US states and countries. Now it’s time to touch on it some more, as additional evidence seems to prove even further that areas which are hotbeds of homophobia (great gay porn title, btw) are often simultaneously the most chock full of people searching for gay porn. You don’t say.
Web users are defying legal bans on homosexuality to enjoy an array of gay pornography on their computers in countries where same-sex relations are prohibited.
Sex searches compiled by country reveal appetites for gay activity in African countries where homosexuals are stigmatised and hounded by the law.
In Iran, gay porn searches litter the top of the XXX search charts.
It makes obvious sense, since I can’t imagine caring that much about whether a couple gay dudes grind boners or lesbians scissor unless it’s really your own urges that you’re worried about. Anyway, let’s talk specifics, because you know this is going to be fun…
In Kenya, homosexuality is a crime and an overwhelming 96 percent of Kenyans think it is unacceptable. Yet the second most popular search in the country was “gay monster cock”.
Well, if you think gay people are monsters, it makes sense that you’d want to recognize them by cock, just so nothing weird happens. This could be considered important research. Ironically, I’ve found gay monster cocks are only distinguishable from regular cocks by taste.
Nigeria has similar homophobic attitudes woven in to its criminal justice system. However, web users there sought out “gay South African” on their computers and made it the fourth most popular search.
In Libya the most searched XXX term was “gay silver daddies” despite homosexuality being outlawed and a strong Islamist presence there. In total, 30 percent of the most popular sex search terms were gay-related in the north African country.
So apparently they like them old, gay, and rich in Libya, where Liberace must’ve been hugely popular. Honestly, it’s not surprising that a country who caught their tyrannical dictator and the first thing they did when they had him cornered was to stab him in the assh*le might have some secret gay urges.
In Iran, search terms revealed a burgeoning appetite for gay pornography, despite protests by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that there were “no gays” in the fundamentalist Islamic state ruled over by strict shariah law.
Maybe he was just trying to get Tom Cruise to visit. “No gays in there” is his first demand.
Yet the presence of “daddy love” at No 4 in the search chart belies the president’s bombastic denial.
“Hotel businessman (gay)”, “Iranian (gay)” and “shower (gay)” in the top 10 hint that Iran has more homosexuals in it than the president thinks. [InternationalBusinessTimes]
Please, this doesn’t disprove anything. It’s not gay if it’s with your dad or in the shower or done for business, everyone knows that.
I wonder how many of these searches were just Martin Sempa doing “research.” BEESHOP, LOOKAT DEES!
AHHH AHHHH HUSTAGAFULIZAHA.
Yet “Eat da poopoo” is nowhere to be found….
Sometimes Pastor Doctors need to do research. Nothing wrong with that.
Re: “Daddy Love”–possibly this has been misconstrued. Maybe it’s a simple as Joyce Carol Oates has a lot of fans in Iran.
[www.amazon.com]
Keep f**kin that chicken Africa.
Based on all the huge donged black dudes I’ve seen while uh…surfing the internet, I assume there’s a similar demand for miniscule donged white dudes over there in Africa.
hops next flight to Ougadougou
builds tiny-shafted empire
Wait wait wait. Hotel businessman? I don’t even understand this.
Laws against homosexuality Except eating poo poo
Allahu Akbar! We need some anti-gay laws here in Iran to deal with all the gays we don’t have.
It’s called being pro-active. I personally am lobbying for more anti-Martian laws here in the USA. You know, just in case…
This post is going to be better in two years when some troll finds it and damns Vince to hell for writing about such abominable lies. All it needs is a sentence about a rape van. (Rape camel? Rape tent?)
Should make for an exciting COTW in March 2015.
Rape thatch hut.
Rape Caravan
This really tells you all about these countries since all those nomadic animal herders and the rest of the indigent population are wired into the internet.
I bet the guy who owns the one computer in Kenya is gay.
They are not searching for gay porn! They are trying to find out the next time Bonoko the super friendly 40 pound rooster from the Nairobi Circus will be visiting their village
What. The. HELL?? Don’t these people like trannies???
Hey man don’t be so harsh to judge. Maybe it was an accident. A small typo when you are searching for black crocs and you are in a whole other place. It can happen to anybody
In Utah.