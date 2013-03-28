Shocker: Anti-Gay Countries Secretly Love Gay Porn

Our intrepid porn-search correspondent Josh Kurp touched on this phenomenon a few weeks ago when discussing the most popular (or poopular, in the case of South Africa) porn searches in certain US states and countries. Now it’s time to touch on it some more, as additional evidence seems to prove even further that areas which are hotbeds of homophobia (great gay porn title, btw) are often simultaneously the most chock full of people searching for gay porn. You don’t say.

Web users are defying legal bans on homosexuality to enjoy an array of gay pornography on their computers in countries where same-sex relations are prohibited.

Sex searches compiled by country reveal appetites for gay activity in African countries where homosexuals are stigmatised and hounded by the law.

In Iran, gay porn searches litter the top of the XXX search charts.

It makes obvious sense, since I can’t imagine caring that much about whether a couple gay dudes grind boners or lesbians scissor unless it’s really your own urges that you’re worried about. Anyway, let’s talk specifics, because you know this is going to be fun…

In Kenya, homosexuality is a crime and an overwhelming 96 percent of Kenyans think it is unacceptable. Yet the second most popular search in the country was “gay monster cock”.

Well, if you think gay people are monsters, it makes sense that you’d want to recognize them by cock, just so nothing weird happens. This could be considered important research. Ironically, I’ve found gay monster cocks are only distinguishable from regular cocks by taste.

Nigeria has similar homophobic attitudes woven in to its criminal justice system. However, web users there sought out “gay South African” on their computers and made it the fourth most popular search. In Libya the most searched XXX term was “gay silver daddies” despite homosexuality being outlawed and a strong Islamist presence there. In total, 30 percent of the most popular sex search terms were gay-related in the north African country.

So apparently they like them old, gay, and rich in Libya, where Liberace must’ve been hugely popular. Honestly, it’s not surprising that a country who caught their tyrannical dictator and the first thing they did when they had him cornered was to stab him in the assh*le might have some secret gay urges.

In Iran, search terms revealed a burgeoning appetite for gay pornography, despite protests by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that there were “no gays” in the fundamentalist Islamic state ruled over by strict shariah law.

Maybe he was just trying to get Tom Cruise to visit. “No gays in there” is his first demand.

Yet the presence of “daddy love” at No 4 in the search chart belies the president’s bombastic denial.

“Hotel businessman (gay)”, “Iranian (gay)” and “shower (gay)” in the top 10 hint that Iran has more homosexuals in it than the president thinks. [InternationalBusinessTimes]

Please, this doesn’t disprove anything. It’s not gay if it’s with your dad or in the shower or done for business, everyone knows that.

I wonder how many of these searches were just Martin Sempa doing “research.” BEESHOP, LOOKAT DEES!

AHHH AHHHH HUSTAGAFULIZAHA.