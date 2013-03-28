Shocker: Anti-Gay Countries Secretly Love Gay Porn

Senior Editor
03.28.13 18 Comments

Our intrepid porn-search correspondent Josh Kurp touched on this phenomenon a few weeks ago when discussing the most popular (or poopular, in the case of South Africa) porn searches in certain US states and countries. Now it’s time to touch on it some more, as additional evidence seems to prove even further that areas which are hotbeds of homophobia (great gay porn title, btw) are often simultaneously the most chock full of people searching for gay porn. You don’t say.

Web users are defying legal bans on homosexuality to enjoy an array of gay pornography on their computers in countries where same-sex relations are prohibited.
Sex searches compiled by country reveal appetites for gay activity in African countries where homosexuals are stigmatised and hounded by the law.
In Iran, gay porn searches litter the top of the XXX search charts.

It makes obvious sense, since I can’t imagine caring that much about whether a couple gay dudes grind boners or lesbians scissor unless it’s really your own urges that you’re worried about. Anyway, let’s talk specifics, because you know this is going to be fun…

In Kenya, homosexuality is a crime and an overwhelming 96 percent of Kenyans think it is unacceptable. Yet the second most popular search in the country was “gay monster cock”.

Well, if you think gay people are monsters, it makes sense that you’d want to recognize them by cock, just so nothing weird happens. This could be considered important research. Ironically, I’ve found gay monster cocks are only distinguishable from regular cocks by taste.

Nigeria has similar homophobic attitudes woven in to its criminal justice system. However, web users there sought out “gay South African” on their computers and made it the fourth most popular search.

In Libya the most searched XXX term was “gay silver daddies” despite homosexuality being outlawed and a strong Islamist presence there. In total, 30 percent of the most popular sex search terms were gay-related in the north African country.

So apparently they like them old, gay, and rich in Libya, where Liberace must’ve been hugely popular. Honestly, it’s not surprising that a country who caught their tyrannical dictator and the first thing they did when they had him cornered was to stab him in the assh*le might have some secret gay urges.

In Iran, search terms revealed a burgeoning appetite for gay pornography, despite protests by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that there were “no gays” in the fundamentalist Islamic state ruled over by strict shariah law.

Maybe he was just trying to get Tom Cruise to visit. “No gays in there” is his first demand.

Yet the presence of “daddy love” at No 4 in the search chart belies the president’s bombastic denial.
“Hotel businessman (gay)”, “Iranian (gay)” and “shower (gay)” in the top 10 hint that Iran has more homosexuals in it than the president thinks. [InternationalBusinessTimes]

Please, this doesn’t disprove anything. It’s not gay if it’s with your dad or in the shower or done for business, everyone knows that.

I wonder how many of these searches were just Martin Sempa doing “research.” BEESHOP, LOOKAT DEES!

AHHH AHHHH HUSTAGAFULIZAHA.

Around The Web

TAGSEAT DA POO POOGAY PORNGAYS IN THEREHOMOPHOBIC TURTLEHUSTAGAFULIZAHAIRANKENYALIBYANIGERIAPORNPORN SEARCH TERMS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP