UPDATE: Innocence of Muslims director "Sam Bacile" identified as former meth cook Nakoula B. Nakoula

Violent protests at US embassies continued today, as four protestors were killed by Yemeni police outside the US embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, a day after attacks in Benghazi, Libya killed ambassador Chris Stevens and three other officials. Once again, the protests were obstensibly incited by an anti-Islamic film called Innocence of Muslims, which looked like it was made by Tommy Wiseau’s retarded brother (Islammy Wiseau, say), and according to initial reports had been produced and directed by a character named Sam Bacile, supposedly an Israeli-American real estate developer from California. It wasn’t long before people starting poking holes in the Bacile story, and now the real guy behind the Bacile persona has been identified by US officials and the AP as Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, a 55-year-old Coptic Christian living in Southern California who was apparently employing the time honored strategy of blaming the Jews.
I’ll say this for him, “Nakoula B. Nakoula” is a f*cking awesome name. “B. Nakoula, Honeybun!”
The self-proclaimed director of Innocence of Muslims initially claimed a Jewish and Israeli background. But others involved in the film said his statements were contrived as evidence mounted that the film’s key player was a southern Californian Coptic Christian.
Nakoula, 55, told The Associated Press in an interview outside Los Angeles that he managed logistics for the company that produced the film.
He denied he had directed the film, though he said he knew the self-described filmmaker, Sam Bacile. But the mobile phone number that the AP contacted on Tuesday to reach the filmmaker who identified himself as Bacile traced to the same address near Los Angeles where Nakoula was located. Nakoula told the AP he is a Coptic Christian and supported the concerns of Christian Copts about their treatment by Muslims.
Nakoula denied he had posed as Bacile. Federal court papers filed in a 2010 criminal prosecution against him said Nakoula had used numerous aliases in the past. Among the fake names, the documents said, were Nicola Bacily and Erwin Salameh.
During a conversation outside his home, Nakoula offered his driver’s licence to show his identity but kept his thumb over his middle name, Basseley. Records checks by the AP subsequently found that middle name as well as other connections to the Bacile persona. [HeraldSun]
Ooh, the old thumb-over-the-name trick. Why am I not surprised that the guy behind this movie tried that one? Yeesh. At least four dead in the wake of this low-budget turd created by a simpleton (eight, if you count the Libya attack, which may have only been using the movie as a cover for a pre-planned attack). An independent filmmaker could scarcely dream of such an energetic response. Hopefully now that we know that it was an Egyptian dude and not a Jewish plot, these people will settle down. But given that they’re the type to attack an embassy thousands of miles away because some jackass in LA made a sh*tty movie, I doubt “facts” are paramount among their motives.
Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansur Hadi apologised to his US counterpart Barack Obama and the American people for the acts of a “mob” and ordered a probe.
“Those who are behind (the attack) are a mob that are not aware of the far-reaching plots of Zionist forces, especially those who made a film insulting the Prophet,” said Mr Hadi. [HeraldSun]
I honestly have no idea what the hell that means, but it seems like a bad sign when even the guy condemning the protestors as an angry mob still uses the phrase “far-reaching plots of Zionists.” Give yourself a hand, Nakoula, you are the Troll of the Decade.
Hearing the news, Aaron Sorkin said “Oh right, and I’m the one who gets attacked for creating unrealistic straw men.”
UPDATE: Apparently, Nakoula’s criminal past includes narcotics convictions and bank fraud:
He reportedly has a criminal record including at least one narcotics conviction: an LA County District Attorney’s office source says he was arrested by the L.A. Country Sheriff’s Department in 1997 and charged with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. [BoingBoing]
Nakoula’s production was shelved for more than two years following his June 2009 arrest by postal inspectors. He pleaded guilty to a felony bank fraud count and was sentenced in June 2010 to 21 months in prison (which he split between three Bureau of Prisons facilities) and five years probatioin. Nakoula was aided by an Arabic translator during court sessions.
A variety of documents filed in the U.S. District Court case were sealed at the request of prosecutors and Nakoula’s lawyer. The sealed records–from the transcript of Nakoula’s change-of-plea hearing to sentencing memoranda–appear to indicate that his plea agreement with the government included some form of cooperation. Nakoula’s indictment alleged that he operated his bank swindle with “one or more co-schemers.” [SmokingGun]
This thing just keeps getting weirder and weirder.
It always serves a group well to protest their depiction as irrational and violent with irrational violence.
I can’t think of a religious group that has ever acted in any other way.
Yemen, Iran over there to tell him that’s totally Nakoula.
Durka Durka Mohammed Jihad! Nakoula B. Nakoula durka hakka sherpa!
Ain’t no passing craze.
(Although ‘it’s a problem-free philosophy’ might be overstating it.)
So Theo Van Gogh makes an earnest, legitimate, thought-provoking art film about the brutal subjugation of women under not only conservative Islam but the Qur’an itself [http://youtu.be/G6bFR4_Ppk8] and he ends up shot eight times, half decapitated and stabbed with a note attached to the knife claiming the same for his partner Ayaan Hirsi Ali. This jackass makes a green-screen enema leak boasting the artistic and scholarly acumen of Aaron Seltzer’s special needs cat and four to eight completely unrelated people get slaughtered. I guess the lesson here is if you’re going to take a stand, do it poorly, fifteen thousand miles away and with as many aliases as possible.
Van Gogh took the complex, thought-provoking work of Shirin Neshat and plagiarized it into a forgettable gimmick. Takes more than getting killed by arseholes to make you a saint.
according to wikipedia all he did was take the idea of projecting text (possibly arabic in both cases) onto bodies (possibly naked in both cases.)
and that should lessen the message of submission why?
It shouldn’t lessen the message. Theo was no saint, I am sure he would agree with that, but it doesn’t diminish his message.
Great rebuke, I dig it and I’ve been on your side of the argument many times when it comes to Lady Gaga. However, I must respectfully disagree, getting killed by an arsehole is the best and fastest way to canonization. Just ask Jesus, the cashier at the gas station by my house, he’s always going on and on about some famous first century Jewish martyr who’s name escapes me.
I don’t know what your definition of plagiarism is, but if the complaint is that he borrowed, lifted, ripped off or otherwise stole Neshat’s aesthetic, I can roll with that. The voice is specifically Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s though (as further expressed in The Caged Virgin) and I don’t think that makes Submission any less earnest, legitimate or thought-provoking unless one wants to discredit Ali’s point-of-view (which one is free to do but I happen to be quite sympathetic to it). As far as the charge of being “forgettable,” I think Mohammed Bouyer has proven that to be demonstrably false.
Whenever inciting violence in the Muslims I go by the pseudonym Salmon Rustie.
I invested in this movie because I thought it was being made by a Hollywood Jew, but he’s really a Coptic Christian?
Egypt me!
LOL – well played sir.
Egyptian Christian is my favorite song by Night Ranger.
Okay, there’s my laugh for the day. Ive been looking high and low.
Nikoula’s ‘movie’ does look ignorant not to mention piss poor, but the way the people of the Middle East react puts them on equal standing. These people stabbed Van Gogh’s relative for a movie about the Arab cultures’ disrespect of women which isnt exactly a stretch.
and then i saw Butthorns comment. salute, sir
So, now that we know who he really is, can somebody start throwing stuff at him? It’s the least we can do.
Hopefully he’ll be arrested and tried for tax evasion or expired plates or somebullshit, and receive 25 consecutive life sentences.
Yeah, we should throw stuff at the guy who made the movie protected by our First Amendment, not the people lighting buildings on fire and dragging the corpse of our Ambassador through the streets.
PB & JJ sound like they are suffering from battered wife syndrome.
PB & JJ sounds like a delicious sandwich.
@evilbanker:
One would think it’d go without saying that those people should be punished, but I guess you need it confirmed, huh? By the way, remember to breathe!
Anyway, I oddly find myself taking Mitt Romney’s side on this whole thing. For Obama to even acknowledge that bullshit video seems to legitimize these Libyan and Egyptian shitheads reacting with violence. Even a peaceful protest where people hold up signs would’ve been fucking absurd, as it was just some anonymous asshole trolling, with absolutely zero affiliation with the U.S. government or anything else, and thus no reason to give half a shit about him or his stupid movie. Those people are monsters and I really want them to be forced by some Jigsaw-type figure to murder one another in an extremely painful manner.
That said, I still think this Nakoula Matata character is human garbage.
“… seems to legitimize the shitheads reacting in any way at all,” I meant to say.
dragging the corpse of our Ambassador through the streets.
Uh, what?
Pretty sure the ambassador’s body was rushed to a local hospital where Libyan doctors tried in vain to revive him.
For Obama to even acknowledge that bullshit video seems to legitimize these Libyan and Egyptian shitheads reacting with violence.
The video is bullshit, but it’s the spark of the whole controversy, as radicals in the region made it out to be some giant American blockbuster that we were all paying to see. Not sure how Obama could’ve avoided mentioning it, but he was pretty clear with the “this film blows goats but that’s no excuse for violence” message.
I suppose you’re right, Otto Man. It just hurts my head, how easily some people can be persuaded to become murderers. But I guess life in Libya is pretty cheap to begin with.
After stories like this one I sometimes begin to think, “You know, Tom Cruise may not be so crazy after all.”
NBN thought he could make a cheap movie so offensive, it would never play on any medium, anywhere, and he could keep all the money. It was a foolproof plan.
I like how we find out this guy isn’t actually Jewish at all, and was just attempting to pin the blame on Israelis and Jews, and the Yemeni response to the attacks is to apologize for them and subsequently blame the Jews. That seems fair.
I have it on good authority that Sam Bacile = Dinesh D’Souza and if you look carefully at the actors’ lips in the footage, you can see they were actually saying “Obama” every time “Muhammad” is dubbed in.
hahahaha awesome
I wonder if the Yemeni (Yemenese? God Damned Irish?) named their capital after Sanaa Lathan. Because I would hook up with her.
Point: ‘Coptic Christian’ is an anagram for ‘Secret Weaselly Jew’.
Counterpoint: Pastor Terry Jones has one bitchin’ moustache.
We’re through the looking glass here people.
Checking….re-checking….yup. Every single thing about this story depresses me.
It is hard to imagine that any movie could be worth this amount of discord. Still, quite surprisingly, the movie has almost ecstatic early reviews: [www.lightlybraisedturnip.com]
What? Somebody made a movie saying my religion was all about hate and murder?
Let’s go prove it’s true!
Let’s put a name on the guy who provided a flimsy excuse in a premeditated plan to go kill Americans. This shouldn’t put him in any danger at all.
It’s time to cook.
So lemme get this straight. Meth cook, former registered Democrat, film director…. so all we need him to do is check into rehab and they’ll have him directing Breaking Bad 2.0 in a year. Seems legit to me.