WILLEM DAFOE’S BUTT IS THE ANTICHRIST

The movie world’s been all a-buzz about Lars von Trier’s Antichrist since the above teaser poster came out a few weeks ago. Willem Dafoe’s ass cleavage has that effect on people. The trailer just hit the web and you can watch it below. Von Trier is known mainly for being one (and probably the best) of the Dogme 95 filmmakers (if you’re interested in Netflixing, I recommend The Idiots, about a group of people who pretend to be retarded for kicks – and yes, there’s a retard orgy scene). Antichrist, however, looks more or less like a traditional horror film. So far all we know is:
…Antichrist, which postulates the Earth was created by Satan rather than God.
Not sure what the implications of that will be, but then, I don’t know much about religion. I tried to read the bible once, but it kind of jumped the shark when they killed off Jesus. Really? Halfway through you’re gonna kill off the best character? That’d be like if Harry Potter died. It’s just illogical.
[via Twitch]
How about a spoiler alert? Dick.
The real sin in that poster is that Willem is on top, so we have to look at HIS ass.
C’mon Willem, switch up to a little reverse cowgirl from time to time, missionary is SO boring.
Snape kills Jesus?
No, Jesus killed Dumbledore
Tell me what you think is supposed to happen in the woods.
The Pope shits there.
If Boondock Saints had incorporated more Dafoe ass, it may have been much more than a cult hit.
*Busts in with a 40 oz. taped to each hand, sporting a Sigma Chi Rush shirt*
Holy SHIT! You guys remember him from Boondock Saints? He was all like queer? That movie was AWESOME! Anyway, I’m off to watch the girls run. Bid Day Bitches! WHOOOOOOO!!!
I wish somebody would make a movie about an actor who kills himself after not being cast in Street Fighter 2. It’s called Anti Chris.
Gotta type faster…
So Willem Dafoe has played the son of God and the Son of Satan? If they’re anything like my Step-Dad, neither one is going to want his good for nothing ass back in their house.
Banner Pic: My family tree, Gnome sayin’?
You mess with Dafoe…you gots to go.
Do you guys think Clint Howard ever looks at Willem Dafoe and thinks, “How is it he gets to play comic book villains and army sergeants and Jesus and Satan and filmbang Madonna in her prime, and unless my brother is directing the only roles I get are banjo players and mental patients?”
This is better than my movie about the history of the world since 33 AD, Antechrist.
WILLEM DAFOE’S BUTT IS THE ANTICHRIST
…is it horny?
A world created by Satan instead of God would go a long way towards explaining the Jersey Shore.
If Willem Dafoe’s butt is so unholy, how does he poop?
Man, I am NOT eating the communion wafers at the church of the Antichrist.
I once tried to postulate the Earth. Got a nice court date out of it.
He’s angry because all the demons call him Beelzebutt behind his back.
What’s with the fuckin’ tree?
Robo, what was it you were saying about Bolgia Two last week?
Pic:
Controversially, “Roots 2” is taking a much different direction.
That this movie looks like a big ol’ pile of it.
Its good to see Thing Addams finally getting some work…