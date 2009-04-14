WILLEM DAFOE’S BUTT IS THE ANTICHRIST

Senior Editor
04.14.09 25 Comments

The movie world’s been all a-buzz about Lars von Trier’s Antichrist since the above teaser poster came out a few weeks ago.  Willem Dafoe’s ass cleavage has that effect on people.  The trailer just hit the web and you can watch it below. Von Trier is known mainly for being one (and probably the best) of the Dogme 95 filmmakers (if you’re interested in Netflixing, I recommend The Idiots, about a group of people who pretend to be retarded for kicks – and yes, there’s a retard orgy scene). Antichrist, however, looks more or less like a traditional horror film. So far all we know is:

…Antichrist, which postulates the Earth was created by Satan rather than God.

Not sure what the implications of that will be, but then, I don’t know much about religion.  I tried to read the bible once, but it kind of jumped the shark when they killed off Jesus. Really? Halfway through you’re gonna kill off the best character?  That’d be like if Harry Potter died.  It’s just illogical.

[via Twitch]

