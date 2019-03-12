Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Review ‘Apollo 11’

Senior Editor
03.12.19

This Bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available to our Patreon subscribers. Become one today!

Hello ministry of Frottage! It’s time for your weekly bah bah bah bah BONUSSSSS episode of the Frotcast and boy do we have an absolute banger of an episode for you. This week, Vince took me all the way to beautiful AMC theatres in Burbank, California to watch a documentary called Apollo 11 in IMAX! [It’s coming to CNN at some point in the near future, but why wait for that when you can see it in fabulous IMAX? -Ed] It was like First Man but instead of Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling, we get a 100 foot tall HD Neil Armstrong dorking out about space. At least in this documentary we didn’t have to deal with a dead child backstory, but honestly if I have to watch one more movie about the moon I’m going to start believing in the flat Earth out of spite. Anyway, it’s a lovely movie and an even better podcast episode so please give a good ole listen! [-written by Matt Lieb]

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Documentaries#Frotcast
TAGSapollo 11DocumentariesFROTCASTFROTCAST REVIEWSSpace

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP