It’s Not Nice To Tease People With Fake ‘Pineapple Express 2’ Trailers

The worst part about April 1 is that you know from the start that you’re in for an entire day of people trying to convince you that they’re pregnant or dying, because most people are unoriginal and lame. But some people manage to be unique and clever with their April Fool’s pranks, like, for example, the folks at Omaze who almost made me think that I could bid on creating my own breed of dog, so much that I sold my car and wrote “DRAGON PUPPY” on a piece of paper.

Also clever is the latest trailer for This is the End, the super meta tale of a group of friends facing the end of the world, with James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson, among others, all playing fictional versions of themselves. The trailer, however, leads us to believe that we’re getting a sequel to Pineapple Express, and some people – mostly stoners with kitten t-shirts – are pretty bummed that we’re not.

I’d be more bummed, though, if someone showed me a fake trailer for Mannequin 3 starring Kate Upton, because giant blonde dolls with giant boobs would hit too close to home.