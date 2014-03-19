Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Give A Damn About The Facebook Campus Rules

#Arnold Schwarzenegger #Instagram #Facebook
Senior Writer
03.19.14 9 Comments

Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to pay a visit to the Facebook campus, perhaps as part of a promotional campaign for his new action thriller Sabotage or maybe because he just felt like running some social media sh*t over in his tank, but either way he was just Arnold being Arnold. He shared the above tough guy image with his followers on Instagram with the message: “Facebook’s philosophy is Move Fast and Break Things, which I love. So naturally I broke some rules at their headquarters.”

What he didn’t bother mentioning was that the plot of the next Terminator film involves Mark Zuckerberg getting pissed off at people smoking outside his office, so he unleashes an army of robots that ends humanity with a series of unrelated and unwanted spam ads. Will Arnold’s robot be able to save John Connor and the humans? No, because he’ll run out of breath from smoking so much.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Instagram#Facebook
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerFacebookinstagramOH THE IRONY

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP