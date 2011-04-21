Asylum’s Thor ripoff stars Richard Grieco

The Asylum is a studio (and I mean that only in the loosest sense of the word) that pumps out bad, direct-to-DVD ripoffs of blockbusters (Transformers + The Asylum = Transmorphers), reportedly averaging four months from script to “finished” product. I don’t quite understand their business model, but it seems to rely on a combination of novelty value and confused grandmas. They recently premiered the trailer for their latest release, Almighty Thor, and yes, the Norse God of Thunder is royalty free, thanks for asking. Does it star Richard Grieco and wrestler Kevin Nash? Does Thor shoot an uzi? A hearty yes to all those questions. My favorite part of this is imagining Johnny Depp turning down a 21 Jump Street spinoff back in 1989, with some agent telling him, “Kid! Trust me! You’re throwin’ away your career! Do you know how much Grieco’s gonna make this year? Opportunities like this don’t come along every day!”
Opens on the SyFy channel May 7th. Set your DVRs or whatever.
He couldn’t afjörd NOT to do this movie.
The caption should’ve been: If looks could kill…
Nice IKEA hammer.
Clearly you can save a load of money on your superhero film by switching to Grieco.
I have that same ax on Fable!
He’s the mashed up child of Franken and Boo Berry, dressed up as Count Chocula.
Grieco looks like The Grinch in that top picture.
Dude…I saw Transmorphers. It was…Transmorphy. Imagine Transformers, but with a much dumber story, no special effects and no action sequences. Oh, and bad acting. No, not Megan Fox bad. I mean high school theater bad. It makes the real thing look like a masterpiece. It isn’t even funny bad. It’s only worth watching if you ate something toxic and need it to come back up RIGHT NOW.
There can only be one… Richard Grieco.
“Hey, old guy, how bout you go rustle me up a sandwich.”
“Wha-MOTHERFUCKER I WAS IN 21 JUMP STREET!”
“Cody Deal with it, bitch.”
