AUSTIN POWERS 4 HAPPENING, REPORTS RESIGNED GROAN MAGAZINE

The internets are all abuzz today with the news of a fourth Austin Powers movie, something Mike Myers has been talking about writing for two or three years now. But before we all start deepthroating our shotguns, keep in mind that today’s news came from this MTV interview with Austin Powers 1-3 director Jay Roach:
“[Star Mike Myers is] working on ideas for it, people are definitely talking about it and I’m all good for it,” Roach said matter-of-factly. “I love those characters.”
“Mike gave me my first shot directing on ‘Austin Powers 1.’ Just said, ‘Hey, you should direct this movie,’ when I hadn’t directed much of anything. So I love that group of people, and what could be better than going back into that.”
That’s it. To recap, Mike Myers is writing Austin Powers 4 (which we already knew), and now the director says, hypothetically, he might be up for directing a movie that no one has any plans to make yet. And keep in mind, here’s what the NY Times said about Myers’ last movie, which, based on its worldwide gross, lost $21 million.
A whole new vocabulary seems to be required. To say that the movie is not funny is merely to affirm the obvious. The word “unfunny” surely applies to Mr. Myers’s obnoxious attempts to find mirth in physical and cultural differences but does not quite capture the strenuous unpleasantness of his performance. No, “The Love Guru” is downright antifunny, an experience that makes you wonder if you will ever laugh again.
A little high brow for my tastes, but I think he liked it.
Oh behave!
No really, you’re kind of acting like an idiot. Stop it.
I just hope Verne Troyer is available.
If Myers doesn’t want to use prosthetics to play characters, he could always hire Luke Wilson to be Fat Bastard.
I can already taste the Austin Powers 4-Skin jokes and they’re a little salty.
Hollywood: Land of cocaine and dreams.
Myers can only wish that flogging a dead horse were a euphemism rather than a… aww, fuck the New York Times.
If only Seth Green were alive to see this.
I champion underrated comedies from the last few years–Hot Rod and Heartbreak Kid in particular. I said it. That notwithstanding, Love Guru was a cock punch from Mike Tyson in his prime. There were more laughs during the shower scenes in Psycho and Schindler’s List.
Pajiba says it’s because Mike Myers is box office poison while also saying that other news outlets are dumb for saying it.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and say they won’t have any trouble finding money to make this. Despite the abject shittyness of The Love Guru, Austin Powers movies have a track record of popularity and moneymaking. Thus, some coke-addled studio exec is pretty much guaranteed to greenlight this. Why? Because Hollywood likes making Baby Jesus cry. That’s why.
Dane Cook is the Pajiba of comedians.
Shitty but popular? Then Pajiba is the Austin Powers of film websites.
Myers must be a closeted coprophiliac because any one that likes making that much shit has a problem.
“Not asked to comment at all, Seth Green quietly stared at his telephone and did another line off an Old Dogs DVD case.”
L’up nouveau, mes amis.
