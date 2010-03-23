AUSTIN POWERS 4 HAPPENING, REPORTS RESIGNED GROAN MAGAZINE

The internets are all abuzz today with the news of a fourth Austin Powers movie, something Mike Myers has been talking about writing for two or three years now. But before we all start deepthroating our shotguns, keep in mind that today’s news came from this MTV interview with Austin Powers 1-3 director Jay Roach:

“[Star Mike Myers is] working on ideas for it, people are definitely talking about it and I’m all good for it,” Roach said matter-of-factly. “I love those characters.” “Mike gave me my first shot directing on ‘Austin Powers 1.’ Just said, ‘Hey, you should direct this movie,’ when I hadn’t directed much of anything. So I love that group of people, and what could be better than going back into that.”

That’s it. To recap, Mike Myers is writing Austin Powers 4 (which we already knew), and now the director says, hypothetically, he might be up for directing a movie that no one has any plans to make yet. And keep in mind, here’s what the NY Times said about Myers’ last movie, which, based on its worldwide gross, lost $21 million.

A whole new vocabulary seems to be required. To say that the movie is not funny is merely to affirm the obvious. The word “unfunny” surely applies to Mr. Myers’s obnoxious attempts to find mirth in physical and cultural differences but does not quite capture the strenuous unpleasantness of his performance. No, “The Love Guru” is downright antifunny, an experience that makes you wonder if you will ever laugh again.

A little high brow for my tastes, but I think he liked it.