Australians are racist against gay zombie porn stars

A film has been banned from Australia’s biggest film festival (they project the films on the back wall of Big Kev’s emu bahn whilst the blokes skull tinnies and play footy, helluva time) for the first time in seven years. It seems gay zombie sex is considered offensive over there or some crap.
“L.A. Zombie”, which also features homosexual sex and full-frontal male nudity, is the first film in seven years to be banned from screening at the Melbourne International Film Festival, which starts on July 22.
Festival director Richard Moore told The Age newspaper he had received a letter from censors rejecting the film by Canadian director Bruce LaBruce.
Described by Moore as a “video art zombie film”, “L.A. Zombie” stars French porn actor Francois Sagat as a man convinced he is an alien zombie sent to Earth to roam the streets of Los Angeles in search of dead bodies and gay sex.
Well la-di-da professor art guy, but isn’t this sort of a rip-off of Gay N**gers from Outer Space? We connoisseurs of gay space porno will accept no substitutes. And in case you were worried that the US was the only place with a needlessly complex rating system governed by a corrupt, quasi-governmental organization (the MPAA), check out this next part:
Australia’s film classification board said the movie had been denied an exemption from classification, not banned as Moore had claimed. An exemption would have allowed the film to be shown at the festival, but board director Donald McDonald said he had concluded, from the film’s synopsis and the director’s previous classification history, that “L.A Zombie” was not suitable for screening.
“In the opinion of the director, the film, if classified, would be classified X18+ or RC (refused classification) and, in this circumstance, the law requires the director to refuse an exemption,” McDonald said in a statement to AFP.
Films may not be screened publicly unless they are classified, while classifications of X18+ or RC prevent a film from being shown in most public cinemas. [Breitbart]
Uh, okay. Jeez, what is this world coming to if a guy named “Bruce LaBruce” can’t get along with Donald McDonald? The saddest part of this whole kerflaffle is that after this, who knows how long it’ll be before we get to see another Colin Hanks biopic.
