Awwwwww Yeah, Girl… Et Tu Bootay?

Despite my best wishes, Channing Tatum has some new buzz around him as Focus Features is pimping their golden boy’s epic Roman adventure, The Eagle of the Ninth, set for a Feb. 25 release next year. Tatum will play the son of… what’s that? OK, OK, get off my back already… Channing would much rather explain his next role himself, so I apologize in advance:
Awwwwwwwww yeah, ya boi C-Tate up in the bizznatch like a snizznatch! The FilmDrank Man Skank wit da feets dat can’t be beats all up in ya grills today wiff Da Eagle of Da Ninf, and naw girl dat ain’t no Tiger Woods film, haha for real. Yo girl, I’m playin’ Marcus Aquila, and like my pops goes missin’, which is legit, like when yo pops went out for a pack of Newports and he ain’t never come home neither. Yo girl, I’m sorry I brought that up. I’ll make you feel better by letting me gets a beej.
Yo Hollywood News, watch yo daughter do work, son:
“The Eagle of the Ninth” will open Feb. 25. A Roman epic adventure, “Ninth” is set in 140 AD, 20 years after the unexplained disappearance of the entire Ninth Legion in the mountains of Scotland. Young centurion Marcus Aquila (Channing Tatum) arrives from Rome to solve the mystery and restore the reputation of his father, the commander of the Ninth. Accompanied only by his British slave, Esca (Jamie Bell), Marcus sets out across Hadrian’s Wall into the uncharted highlands of Caledonia – to confront its savage tribes, make peace with his father’s memory, and retrieve the lost legion’s golden emblem, the Eagle of the Ninth. The movie also stars Donald Sutherland, Mark Strong, and Tahar Rahim.
Yo girl, I’m kinda pissed, right? At first I thought that was Rakim with Eric B., nawmsayin’? But naw, just some punk ass pretender, so I was all like, Yo FilmDrank, I’m gonna bust a rhyme flava tight to explain my new movie. Yo girl, I hope you ain’t wearing no Aqua Net because I’m about to spit fire:
Yo my name’s C-Tate, and I like to ‘bate, but I’m always takin’ time to make yo sister feel great. Now I’m goin’ back to Rome, put a cap in yo dome, and say hello to yo mama cuz I miss her suckin’ chrome. And I’m a gladiator killin’ lions all dope, and at the ends of the day I’m slinging rock wit da pope. Ya heard da Chann, cuz I is da man, and I’m gonna bang my slave in her nonny and her can.
Yo girl, C-Tate’s out, Burnsy’s out, Cho-Cho’s out. You haves yo’self a happy mammorial day and we all be like, Drank Drank Drank next week. Legit, aight? C-TATE WHAT! WHAT!
Every time I read one of these I get a headache.
It might be a tumor.
IT’S NOT A TUM- Yeah. It probably is.
I had myself convinced my baby momma’s pregnancy was just a tumor until that little bastard squirted out her snatch and started yelping for food. :(
I’m outta here.
Have a good, safe weekend and remember to
blowthank a Vet. Now, where did I leave my Honorable Discharge papers?
This is the best C-Tate impression He has ever seen Lince write!
I heard C-tate is marching in the parade this weekend.
“Yo gurl you know I be marchin an shit in da fuck prade dis weekend cuz imma veteran a duh GI-Joe war or some shit. You wanna see the phat scar on my dick? It’s tight bitch!”
“Yo girl, I hope you ain’t wearing no Aqua Net because I’m about to spit fire”
Oh this did make me laugh
Not C-tate related, but Dennis Hopper is now Easy Ridin’ his way across that open highway in the sky.
Well I’m at work for this weekend but I have monday and tuesday off. I’ll be thinking about the brother in arms I lost, then get really hammered, flashback, and puke. Not in that order though. CPL Ryan James Buckley and SFC Raymond J. Munden RIP brothers.
I’m going to get so fucking hammered.
I heard C-Tate took this role cause he thought the Ninth was roman for 9mm. *I’ll walk myself to the corner thank you.*
C-Tate fully enveloped himself into his Roman character by studying the mannerisms of ‘The Situation’ from the ‘Jersey Shore’, a documentary series on modern Italian-Americans.