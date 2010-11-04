Aykroyd’s Yogi Bear Voice is Scary

Whoa, Big Momma’s House 3 and Yogi Bear on the SAME DAY?? What God did I please! But anyway, yeah, it’s a 3D Yogi Bear movie with Justin Timberlake and Dan Aykroyd (nice try disguising your voices there, guys, but you do realize we have Google). The studios have got appealing to the 6-year-old brain down to a science at this point (anything else would require ambition), which means that this has all the standard elements of every lame children’s film: a fart joke, CGI characters dancing to pop music, and someone getting hit in the butt a bunch of times (all kid movie protagonists spend half the movie smiling at the camera and swinging their butts from side to side, has anyone else noticed this?).

Basically, it’s exactly what you’d expect. My only question is, where are the semen-filled bears I was promised in the poster? Don’t tell me I have to wait for Yogi Bare.