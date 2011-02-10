After a year of lovingly playing the ukulele for Michelle Williams, Baby Goose is about to make the jump to full-fledged action star. Haha, as long as that’s okay with you, girl. I promise they’ll all still be rated PG, which according to my personal rating system, stands for “Pure Grins.”
The latest news is that Gosling will play the lead in a remake of Logan’s Run from director Nicholas Winding Refn, who did Bronson and that Viking jiu-jitsu movie. Refn (F-N IS NOT A VALID CONSONANT BLEND, DAMN YOU!) also directed Baby Goose in Drive, which comes out in September.
Warner Bros is finalizing a deal with Ryan Gosling to reunite with his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn on Logan’s Run, the remake of the 1976 futuristic drama about a man who tries to outrun a mandatory death sentence that awaits all 30-year old’s.
ALL 30-YEAR-OLD’S WHAT? DON’T LEAVE OUT THE MOST IMPORTANT PART! (Sorry, that was apostrophe humor).
Studios all over town have been offering roles to Gosling, who is eager to reunite with the director he just worked with on Drive, in which Gosling plays a stunt driver who moonlights as a heist wheel man [!].
In Logan’s Run, Gosling will play Logan 5, a “Sandman” whose job it was to put to permanent sleep those who try to escape mandatory death, the downside of the blissful existence in the domed city that protects the inhabitants who survived a 23rd Century apocalypse. In the William F. Nolan novel, the age of extinction was 21, but it was changed in the original film to match up with original star Michael York. That age works great for Gosling, who just turned 30. [Deadline]
Hey, girl, I know it sounds scary, but when you think about it, it’s really a story about learning to respect your elders. I think it’s really important, and I’ve been preparing for it all month by helping your Nana with her bunions. Haha, she’s such a pistol! I really think you should call her more, girl.
Sorry, that was punctuation humor
I love period jokes.
Sounds better than that one-shot Marvel put out about “Logan’s Runs”. Worst. Scratch and Sniff. Comic. Ever.
Ah, Jenny Agutter. You know how at the end of the movie the city blows up because the central computer can’t compute that there’s no Sanctuary… whoever designed that system should be fucking sued.
“I wrote a little song for you, girl.”
* picks up ukelele *
“Oh to live in… Sanctuary
with the palm trees and the colored balloons
You can’t be thirty… here in the city
though you’re thinking that you’re leaving it too soon
you’re leaving it toooo soooooon,”
* puts down ukelele *
“Now forget about running, girl, let’s take a brisk walk instead, it’s better for your ankles…”
Hey girl, putting people to sleep just means eternal spooning.
I love me some Baby Goose as much as the next flaming ‘mo, but the fact that studios all over “town” are throwing offers at a guy whose biggest hit by far made $81M in 2004 does not speak well for their decision making skills. Where’s Grown Ups 2 yo?
The Mighty Feklahr’s gotta be honest, I still don’t know who this fucking guy is. I will go IMDB him.
Fuck dude! Why didn’t you just say he was Young Hercules?
Hey girl, I only took that job as a wheelman because I love the word “moonlight”. Mmm, serene.
Hey girl, they call me a Sandman because some people say I have sandy brown hair. Also because I will f*cking kill you when your palm crystal turns black. But mostly the hair.
Hey girl, they call me Logan 5 because I’m not one to brag. Just between you and me, my real name is Logan 9 1/2.
Hey girl, you could turn a dystopia into a utopia.
Hey girl, I prefer tapioca to any-topia.
Ryan Goswell must feel like a million bucks. Other celebrities get made fun of because their daughters do pimple-butt porn, or they look solemn on benches, or they awkwardly prance, but Goose? His rep is that he’s overly nice. Tom Cruise wishes he had as wholesome an image right about now.
And by Tom Cruise, I meant Armond White.
Hey Patches, I know it’s a new tennis ball but I chewed it a little already so it wouldn’t be too tough on your teeth.
/why does the dog have a mohawk?
Hey girl………..
[www.tkone.co.uk]