After a year of lovingly playing the ukulele for Michelle Williams, Baby Goose is about to make the jump to full-fledged action star. Haha, as long as that’s okay with you, girl. I promise they’ll all still be rated PG, which according to my personal rating system, stands for “Pure Grins.”

The latest news is that Gosling will play the lead in a remake of Logan’s Run from director Nicholas Winding Refn, who did Bronson and that Viking jiu-jitsu movie. Refn (F-N IS NOT A VALID CONSONANT BLEND, DAMN YOU!) also directed Baby Goose in Drive, which comes out in September.

Warner Bros is finalizing a deal with Ryan Gosling to reunite with his Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn on Logan’s Run, the remake of the 1976 futuristic drama about a man who tries to outrun a mandatory death sentence that awaits all 30-year old’s.

ALL 30-YEAR-OLD’S WHAT? DON’T LEAVE OUT THE MOST IMPORTANT PART! (Sorry, that was apostrophe humor).

Studios all over town have been offering roles to Gosling, who is eager to reunite with the director he just worked with on Drive, in which Gosling plays a stunt driver who moonlights as a heist wheel man [!]. In Logan’s Run, Gosling will play Logan 5, a “Sandman” whose job it was to put to permanent sleep those who try to escape mandatory death, the downside of the blissful existence in the domed city that protects the inhabitants who survived a 23rd Century apocalypse. In the William F. Nolan novel, the age of extinction was 21, but it was changed in the original film to match up with original star Michael York. That age works great for Gosling, who just turned 30. [Deadline]

Hey, girl, I know it sounds scary, but when you think about it, it’s really a story about learning to respect your elders. I think it’s really important, and I’ve been preparing for it all month by helping your Nana with her bunions. Haha, she’s such a pistol! I really think you should call her more, girl.