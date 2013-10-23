Nice Farrah Abraham Headline, TMZ

Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom star and avid squirter Farrah Abraham went on a walk with a boy recently. That was pretty much the whole story (and the pictures seem pretty obviously staged for the paparazzi’s benefit). Except TMZ chose to deliver it with the delightful headline “There’s a new man knocking on my backdoor.”
I love that they wrote it in the first person, as if Farrah Abraham herself had just finished typing it, still out of breath from skipping around the neighborhood in a sundress, scattering pansies from a wicker basket. Gather round, everyone! I’ve been having ever so much anal sex lately? Isn’t it just divine?
Seems James Deen may have a brand new eskimo brother … a guy named Brian Dawe … ’cause it appears B.D. is now dating “Backdoor Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham.
Dawe and Farrah were pictured on a romantic-ish stroll in Florida a few days ago — with Farrah’s child nowhere in sight.
Dawe has a website — and says he’s a DJ… [TMZ]
Of course he’s a DJ (do they even make dudes from Florida who don’t DJ?). Of course they were in Florida. Of course TMZ used an anal reference from the Led Zeppelin era and the term “Eskimo Brothers.” Everything about this is so damned perfect I could squirt.
Since she learned butt babies weren’t real I’ll bet Farrah Abraham really is going all out on ass activity.
Farrah Abraham: “As a Teen Mom, I fully endorse butt stuff. It don’t get me pregnant, and it provides for unobstructed squirting!”
Black is not always as slimming as one might think, but stuffing your feet into a couple chihuahuas is a brilliant distraction.
I had to urbandictionary “Eskimo Brother”. I can’t keep up with you kids and your crazy lingo.
They were rubbing noses?
Big Ang looks like she’s appropriately got “Day Hooker” going on behind her head, and she might be paying homage to the “Miami Monkey” sponsor with the dead ring-tailed lemur on her back.
A “romantic-ish” stroll suggests one of them had to pay the other to be there. Hard to say which one.
“Do you consider yourself a romantic?”
“I might be part Italian… I think so.”
Are “DJ” and “club promotor” the go-to “professions” of the unemployed in America?
If you hadn’t waited so goddamn long to post this, I wouldn’t be rattling around all by myself in here again.
Let it all out, dude.
I got your back Al. I wish the whole gang had a wicked meth addiction and posted 24 hours a day. This is the best place on the intertubes, there’s nowhere else worth hanging out.
And just puttin’ it out there: Swearengen is my favoritest character of all time, and seeing your name and avatar warms me cockles.
Al simultaneously resurrected and resolved all my daddy issues. And leave my meth addiction out of this, cocksucker.
On a related note, if Vince is ever north of the border, I will track him down and restrain him a la Clockwork Orange and force a Deadwood marathon on him.
I force a Deadwood marathon on my gf once a year. I feel the story is really about revealing the lies society builds to keep the participation of all involved. I love how the story lays out the real way the powerful interact with local municipalities to extract the most resources with the least investment. It’s a real-world view of how the powerful invade a new boomtown and try to take over from those who built it. AND it’s brilliant in showing the corruption and villainy required to win in America’s society, whether it be 120 years ago or today.
Bread and circuses, baby.
“Forcing a deadwood marathon” on someone is something I’m considering adding to my S&M menu.
(hellz yeah, there’s a market for that)
What the hell is that thing next to Farrah, and does it squirt gravy?
This made my morning.
Why, thank you, Gladys. Always happy to help out fellow Drunkards by insulting quasi-celebrities.
“… SAYS he’s a DJ…” A perfect match for Farrah, she “says” she’s lots of things too – a feminist, humanist, florist, socialist, terrorist, surrealist (cheerios! – seriously, fuck you for that one, Ace.)
I bet if you put your head in Farrah’s lap you hear the ocean, like a conch shell.
Fair warning: that’s not the ocean.
I majored in DJ. You can check me out under my stage name, DJ Casey Anthony.
Those aren’t beats he’s dropping.
Damn, never thought I’d see the day when Vince called someone out for going too far with an anal pun.
That must be the photo those Miami Times journalists used to try and get Farrah to come out of her feminist closet.
In Norway, they have long strings with tiny Norwegian flags attached that they hang on their Christmas trees. In Lappland, where Big Ang hails from, they do the same thing but with strings of dead mice. Not real patriotic, but they are a resourceful lot – in the off-season they just twist them together to fashion a delightful shawl.
That’s only partially true. It’s actually done because if Big Ang enters your house during the night she will compulsively count all of the mice toes before moving on to devour the children and pets of the house. A garland of 40 mice is enough to occupy her until the dawn’s first light, at which point she reverts to her mist-like form and returns to the skull of the nearest bearskin rug.
I like to imagine that’s a pair of overly-furry honey badgers attacking Big Ang and that 10 seconds after this photo was taken, there was nothing left but a red clutch and a couple blue fingernails.
I’m… not really sure why I like to imagine that.
Quick – Farrah and Big Ang are coming! THERE’S NO TIME TO VACUUM ALL THE FRENCH FRIES AND CIGARETTE BUTTS OFF THE RED CARPET!
A more likely scenario: Farrah and Big Ang were standing there chain-smoking for half an hour before anyone broke down and took their picture out of pity.
Miami Food Machine = Big Ang??
I was totally wondering if DJ Jazzy Ginger Gravy Boat could hang with DJ Burnsy…and now I think Burnsy has the upperhand, ’cause he said so.
Does everyone who graduates from Florida colleges get a DJ degree?
Brian Dawe ladies. Sometimes being single and alone is the best option.
This explains why he has been playing “What What (In Da Butt)” at so many of his gigs now.
“Farrah’s child nowhere in sight.”
Farrah is going have a complicated conversion explaining to her kid why the reporters used backdoor instead of door. It’s going to set her grammar back weeks.
You would think Farrah would be a little more freaked out meeting her time traveling future self.
“Don’t do the Bukkakie, they will stiff you on the three grand. Also, dump Brian, he has no future and that’s saying something coming from me.”
Al, you are not alone.
Fwish, fwish, fwish. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Fwish, fwish, fwish. YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Fwish, fwish, fwish. YOU ARE NOT ALONE!
FwiiiiiiiiiiSSHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH bling. “My name is General Dawe. I have gaped across an ocean of asses to be here. One of my eskimo brothers is hiding in these threads. He will sound like you, but he is not one of you. To Moe Al I offer this message, contact me in 24 hours so we can get wasted at the Butluk. If not, I will be really sad:(”
FwiiiiiiiiiiiiiiSSSSSSSSSSSSHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH bing.
I only understood some of those words, but I’m robbing a bank for you right now.
The Taut Priggish Bun of Superiority at war with the Dead Furry Shoes of Despair makes me sad, because the Dead Christmas Mice in the middle are in cahoots with the Indestructible Red Clutch of Doom to overthrow the entire ensemble, blue nails and all.
I probably shouldn’t start drinking brandy as soon as I set foot through the door after work. Shut up, it’s only 8:30 for me.
I don’t think that’s a red clutch purse. It’s actually a protective case for the oversized Chap-Stick she needs for those montrosities she calls lips.
Of course TMZ used an anal reference from the Led Zeppelin era
It’s actually from a Deep Purple song released long after Led Zeppelin disbanded, but your point is still valid. I think her DJ friend should write he a new verse:
o/` Sweeeeet Farrah was so dumpy / to get into her rump we / had to call the boys from TMZ o/`
Al, wake up! I just got drunk and I’m a little home again.
Big Ang bought those shoes after she won a bet by literally sucking the chrome off a bumper hitch.
Why is that Moai with the boobs hanging out with Kraven the Hunter?
Good God, Kraven has really let himself go.
What’s the Led Zeppelin reference?
No, my son is also named Squirt.