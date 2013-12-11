‘Bad Boys III’ Has A Writer, But Still Needs A Director And Stars

12.11.13 17 Comments

For a while, the general belief seemed to be that if a third Bad Boys movie was going to happen, it would be because Martin Lawrence had finally broken Will Smith and convinced him to take one last humongous payday. Still, the idea of Bad Boys III was nothing more than a dream in an industry that is infatuated with trilogies and mindless action franchises. That is, until yesterday, because it appears that Sony Pictures has the wheels in motion for the further adventures of Mike LOWrey and Marcus Burnett.

Deadline reports that Sony has signed action screenwriter du jour David Guggenheim (Safe House) to pen Bad Boys III, with Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce. Unfortunately, Bad Boys I and II director Michael Bay won’t be returning to the franchise, but Sony at least wants to make sure that Smith and Lawrence return.

What are the chances that it ends up being Martin Lawrence and Jaden Smith, with the plot revolving around them seeking revenge for the murder of Mike Lowrey? I’d say pretty strong. At the very least, I hope they bring Reggie back.

