‘Bad Boys III’ Has A Writer, But Still Needs A Director And Stars

For a while, the general belief seemed to be that if a third Bad Boys movie was going to happen, it would be because Martin Lawrence had finally broken Will Smith and convinced him to take one last humongous payday. Still, the idea of Bad Boys III was nothing more than a dream in an industry that is infatuated with trilogies and mindless action franchises. That is, until yesterday, because it appears that Sony Pictures has the wheels in motion for the further adventures of Mike LOWrey and Marcus Burnett.
Deadline reports that Sony has signed action screenwriter du jour David Guggenheim (Safe House) to pen Bad Boys III, with Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce. Unfortunately, Bad Boys I and II director Michael Bay won’t be returning to the franchise, but Sony at least wants to make sure that Smith and Lawrence return.
What are the chances that it ends up being Martin Lawrence and Jaden Smith, with the plot revolving around them seeking revenge for the murder of Mike Lowrey? I’d say pretty strong. At the very least, I hope they bring Reggie back.
I liked one and two and will not apologize. You can’t make me!
I like one. Tcheky Karyo makes that movie great. Two has some funny moments, but also some of the worst CGI effects ever, and a completely terrible bad guy. and Henry Rollins stunt casting completely ruins it.
The first one was by far the best.
The first one was probably objectively (as objective as film can get anyway) a better and funnier movie overall, but I like Bad Boys II more. Yeah it’s ridiculously long and overblown, but it’s so over the top and fun that I could probably have it on a loop 24/7 in the background with no complaints.
And nothing in the first movie is as funny as Mike and Marcus fucking with that dork who shows up to take Marcus’ daughter out.
This time the theme song (“Badder Boys”) will be sung by Justin Beiber.
Based on his Twitter account, it would be best if they let write the screenplay.
Bad Boys III: Blind Vice!
*Jaden. If they let Jaden write it.
If Will and Jaden can’t do it, Tyler Perry is available.
Badd Boys III, starring Tyler Perry as Luther “Badd” Boyse.
“Bad Boys III Has A Writer, But Still Needs A Director And Stars . . . ”
. . . And Some Skittles.
Might as well just sign Alan Smithee from the get go.
His name is going to end up on the piece of crap anyway.
Another porn at the video store scene please. I thoroughly enjoyed watching that on the big screen with my parents.
/sarcasm all over this
I demand this be made –
I saw the trailer for Bad Boys 2 in the theatre back in Junior High and immediately thought “This looks awesome, I have to see the first one!”
So I tried watching my parent’s tape of the first one. I remember being extremely bored, and stopping at the point where that chick gets kidnapped by the bad dude. Also, I remember the story involved Martin Lawrence’s character pretending to be Will Smith’s character when talking with the chick character and that I found it very stupid and annoying.
Did Will Smith’s character get with the chick character? I read somewhere that Hollywood is okay with white guys getting with black girls but not the other way around, cause racism.
Shit just hasn’t gotten real, yet.
Given that they invaded Cuba in part 2, to top that Michael Bay would have them nuke the poppy fields of Afghanistan.
Not that I’m against watching that, but I also hope if this is made that Martin Lawrence’s character isn’t such a pussy.
Is there a story out there that says Michael Bay’s definitely out? All Deadline said (if i remember right) is that he simply hasn’t signed on yet. That’s not really a yes or no.
And I fully expect to get shit for this, but my interest severely drops if Michael Bay isn’t involved. He’s terrible at movies like Transformers but he kills it with these hard R action-comedies.