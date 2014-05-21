Batman Vs. Superman Is Now Officially Called: ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’

Barely a week after director Zack Snyder revealed the first pictures of his sad jacked Batman in his corduroy spandex with his flying car, Warner Bros has announced the official title for its Ben Affleck vs. Henry Cavill superhero movie. Which has up until now been referred to simply as “Batman vs. Superman” (or Superman vs. Batman if you’re into that whole reversing the polarity thing). SO, ARE YOU READY FOR IT? ARE YOU? ARE YOU SURE? Well tighten your cape and adjust your codpiece, sailor, because here it is…
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
OOOOH WAH-AH AH AH! (*throws cat into pool*)
I mean, it sounds okay, I guess.
Film is written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer. Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producing. Plot details are unknown. Production will take place in Detroit as well as areas around Illinois; Africa; and the South Pacific. Film is set to bow May 6, 2016.
The title seems to hint as an origin tale for the untitled “Justice League” film that Snyder has already committed to direct and the majority of the cast is expected to appear in. [Variety]
Interesting that they went with “V” instead of “Vs.” With all this V. Stiviano stuff in the news it kind of has a strange association now. THE DAHK KNIGHT SETS A GRITTY EXAMPLE FA MINAWRITY KIDS EVERYWHEYAH, CHAHLENE, I JUST DON’T WANT THEM INSIDE WAYNE MANAH BECAUSE THEY STEAL. -From my script for Batman V Stiviano: Don of Sterling.
dawn of justice because justice league is next …… get it ????
Don of Sterling
a beautifully crafted title. the movie would have no choice but to have preposterously high expectations
Moviegoers in Pittsburgh are going to want to know who this “Don” guy is and what he has to do with justice.
What does that have to do with Pittsburgh?
I don’t understand this sentence:
“Film is written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer.”
My guess is, he meant “from a story by David S. Goyer” or “from an earlier screenplay by David S. Goyer.”
Hopefully it means this Chris Terrio guy ripped out all of Goyer’s dialogue and set it on fire for extra measure.
When are we going to get the film written by Deney Terrio:
Batman v Superman: Dance Fever of Justice?
Goyer’s job is to pitch an outline and then they bring in the real screenwriters, while Goyer goes off and makes movies like “The Unborn.”
@Otto
Or the treatment by 6-year old internet sensation Lil’ Terrio: Batman v. Superman: Ohhh, Kill ‘Em
I guess my courtroom drama Batman v. Superman can go fuck itself. Bruce Wayne’s lawyers were going to sue the shit out of the Daily Planet.
he should just buy it outright, save the trouble. na na na na na na na na suck it clark.
Please, don’t give up on this. I’d love to a Superman courtroom drama.
“In the name of Zod, do your duty. In the name of Zod, believe… a man can fly. “
*to see
More like Dong of Justice, AMIRITE?!? Sorry guys, I’m just lashing out because my BvS:DMV joke isn’t coming together quite right.
Why not just call it, Anal Butt Bangers Volume 7?
Simpsons did it.
Because it’s PIV only.
The porn version will be Batman in Superman: Dong of Justice.
Christ that title couldn’t be more pompous if it was blown from an ass through a platinum horn
This summed it up quite nicely.
Yes it could. The horn could be bejeweled.
I need this about as much as I need a corduroy spandex batsuit and a flying fucking car.
Wait, let me check with the neighbors I might actually need this.
Just so long as only the proper people are allowed to have flying cars.
I don’t want to have to deal with some cocksucker putting an exhaust amplifier on the turbines of their shitty riceburner as they spend 20 seconds trying to peel out in front of their high school crush on Saturday nights.
Batman Five: Superman. So this is set in the Burton-verse?
Nolanverse, but they’re going to open with the revelation that Henry Cavill was actually playing Batman, only in a Superman suit, all along.
They went with just the V so people wouldn’t confuse this with Freddy vs Jason.
Who is gonna say, ‘I’m off to see Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice’ or even just Dawn of Justice, the only thing this will ever be known as is Batman vs Superman and therefore why bother with the rest
exactly, pretty much
Batman gets top billing in the Superman sequel.
Because he’s BATMAN!!!
Who’s made more money?
Someone should comment with Ben Affleck Boston accent. haha
BATMAN IS SO FACKIN GRITTY! NAWT SOME FACKIN QUEEAH ALIEN LIKE CLAHK FACKIN KENT
I vote for Fargo Superman, he’s a good counterpoint to Southie Batman.
HEY CLAHK, GAWT ANY OF THAT KRYPTONITE ON YAH? I GAWT THIS WICKED WEIHD RASH FROM BANGIN YAH SISTAH. HAW HAW HAW!
Hey there Bruce y’know I’m trying to be a symbol a’ hope here but your startin’ to make me a little hot with all this talk of my sister and whatnot ok? So whadya say we knock if of will all the this and that aboot my family ok?
HAW LISTEN TA THIS QUEAH TALK ABOUT GETTIN HAWT WITH HIS SISTAH!
Yeah ok there, but let’s stop it now y’know. It’s just that we’re s’posed to be workin’ together ok? And all this kinda talk is makin’ me hard…ah jeez I meant-
-HAW HAW HAW
But seriously why couldn’t they just go with “World’s Finest”? This would be like “The Avengers” going by “Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye: Marvel Heroes Unite”
Forgot Thor, D’oheth!
Because to most people “World’s Finest” sounds like a hotdog stand.
why bother giving it a goofy subtitle at all?
I’m with you. World’s finest gets the job done
Why are they filming in Africa? Is Detroit not depressing enough?
Really? You could do “The Dark Knight” and “Man of Steel” but you couldn’t do “World’s Finest”?
FUCK YOU, FUCK YOU, FUCK YOU, FUCK YOU.
I know right?
The movie doesn’t come out for TWO FUCKING YEARS. calm down, fanboy.
I seriously hope that Superman kills Batman at the end of the movie and that’s why the Justice League forms.
Superman breaks Batman’s back and then points to the S on his chest. “I’ll use hope to poison this world’s soul.”
I’d legitimately love that.
This title reminds me of the timeless classic Ecks vs. Sever: Ballistic.
+1
God I had to review that piece of shit.
@Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla [uproxx.com]
Was super psyched for this movie until this. Now convinced it will undoubtedly suck.
LOL!
this guy, ladies and gentlemen.
How about Batman v. Superman: Justice. Better, right?
Much. (I kind of wish they would have just gone with none of their names).
Meh, kind of generic, but I am already looking forward to hearing a lot of people I know say the title out loud because I know they automatically will say it normally until the last word, at which point they then shout Justice! the most graveling voice they can manage.
as long as THIS is the story we are getting, the title is fine. [the-isb.blogspot.com]
HEY CLAHK! I HEARD THAT HOAH DAWN IS SUIN’ YOU FAH PATAHNITY! THAT’S WHAT YOU GET FAH HAVIN’ SPEEDIN’ BULLETS, YA QUEAH!
HEY SUPES. IN AWL HONESTY, TELL ME MY CHANCES AGAINST YAH, HEAH.
I MEAN, WHAT THE FACK AM I GAWNNA DO TO YAH? THROW SOME FACKIN SMOKE BAWMBS AND PUNCH YAH IN YAH BALLS?
FACK THAT.
I didn’t think the whole DC Wonder Woman fiasco was particularly misogynistic until they decided to refer to her as just a V in the title.
This. I came here to say this. Damn.
Oh well, my attempt was going to be:
“It’s nice that they found a way to work at least a reference to Wonder Woman into the title.”
Or:
I might have gone with “Batman V A Superman: DP of Justice“
So a threesome? Bet Superman’s bi-swinging dick is pumped to stick it in the V and the B.
@Incredible Tulk I like that first one, the subtlety makes the payoff better.
At least they arent hiding the fact that this is less about Batman vs Superman and more about a Justice League pre-quel.
Why the hell did I hyphenate prequel?
Really wanted to be Batman vs Superman: The Mega Powers Explode.
I think Batman V. Superman is a computer programmer in Silicon Valley.
Should have gone retro with ‘Batman Vs Superman featuring Tony Orlando and Dawn’.
The poster looks like shit:
[d2yhexj5rb8c94.cloudfront.net]
This guy should have a cameo in the movie.
Sounds like the movie is going to take place in a court of law.
My hope is at the end of the movie, Christian Bale beats the holy hell out of Ben Afleck and the movie ends with Bale standing over Afleck’s corpse and stating …”I’m Batman”
Maybe we can have a movie with two hero dogs: From WWE Films comes Krypto V Dynomutt : The Hounds Of Justice. Starring Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.
They went with the Detroit setting because the film ends with B Man knocking out Supes in an epic 8 Mile style rap battle, setting the stage for Eminem to play Robin in BVS 2
BVS 2: 2 Da League
Ugh…I will be skipping this one.
@Thanksgiving Chimp : Is it? Well no one asked you. So you are the stupid one. Just go shut your stupid mouth.
wow, calm down, @Fire Wok With Me and do re-consider. I think @Thanksgiving Chimp totally got the point here.
The night is dark and full of terrors…
I’m in the wrong thread, aren’t I?
Batman V Superman: Acachoo-coo Zippigoo.
Starring Bill Cosby as Clayface.
This is Batman HIV
Reboot v Sequel: Prequel of a Franchise
SvB DoJ: SUV aka Justice League Begins
Wait, what happened to batman I – IV superman ?
Should have gone with World’s Finest.
That’s a missed opportunity.
I just can’t wait to watch the scene where they’re in the showers at the gym pretending not to see each others’ massive, straining boners, only to lose them when Wonder Woman walks in.
‘Batman v Superman’ Did Batman get his law degree?
” Supuhman destroyed ahl of metrahpahlis Ipso facto, yer ahnuh, I urge you to find him ah qweeah”
How about ‘Batman Vs Superman: And That’s All You Need For a Title You Don’t Need to Add Anything Else’
Batman Vs. Superman: Vengeance for Justice