Barely a week after director Zack Snyder revealed the first pictures of his sad jacked Batman in his corduroy spandex with his flying car, Warner Bros has announced the official title for its Ben Affleck vs. Henry Cavill superhero movie. Which has up until now been referred to simply as “Batman vs. Superman” (or Superman vs. Batman if you’re into that whole reversing the polarity thing). SO, ARE YOU READY FOR IT? ARE YOU? ARE YOU SURE? Well tighten your cape and adjust your codpiece, sailor, because here it is…

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

OOOOH WAH-AH AH AH! (*throws cat into pool*)

I mean, it sounds okay, I guess.

Film is written by Chris Terrio, from a screenplay by David S. Goyer. Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producing. Plot details are unknown. Production will take place in Detroit as well as areas around Illinois; Africa; and the South Pacific. Film is set to bow May 6, 2016.

The title seems to hint as an origin tale for the untitled “Justice League” film that Snyder has already committed to direct and the majority of the cast is expected to appear in. [Variety]

Interesting that they went with “V” instead of “Vs.” With all this V. Stiviano stuff in the news it kind of has a strange association now. THE DAHK KNIGHT SETS A GRITTY EXAMPLE FA MINAWRITY KIDS EVERYWHEYAH, CHAHLENE, I JUST DON’T WANT THEM INSIDE WAYNE MANAH BECAUSE THEY STEAL. -From my script for Batman V Stiviano: Don of Sterling.