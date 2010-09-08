Batmobile spotted in New York!!!!11ONE!!11

Senior Editor
09.08.10 17 Comments

Inevitably, someone is going to try to pass off these new Batmobile pictures as “OMG it’s the new Batmobile from Batman 3, lol!”  Much like this guy, who even went to the trouble of titling his video “Official Batman 3 Batmobile filming in Astoria.”  Never mind that this ridiculous hunk of plastic looks more like Joel Shumacher’s rejected concept art (“nope, doesn’t match the bat nipples”), or one of George Lucas’ racecar beds than anything Christopher Nolan would ever put in his movies. 

Well relax, because it’s from the set of the Russell Brand remake of Arthur, currently shooting in Astoria, Queens.   Here’s Russell Brand standing next to it.  The car almost makes his facial bone structure seem tasteful by comparison.  Anyway, my favorite shot is of the hipster standing next to it, trying to look unimpressed:

UPDATE: My apologies, this was the actual batmobile used in Batman Forever (the Val Kilmer one).  See? I knew it looked Shumachery.

      

[source]


Around The Web

TAGSARTHURBATMAN 3 RUMORSrussell brandset pictures

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP