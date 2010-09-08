Batmobile spotted in New York!!!!11ONE!!11

Inevitably, someone is going to try to pass off these new Batmobile pictures as “OMG it’s the new Batmobile from Batman 3, lol!” Much like this guy, who even went to the trouble of titling his video “Official Batman 3 Batmobile filming in Astoria.” Never mind that this ridiculous hunk of plastic looks more like Joel Shumacher’s rejected concept art (“nope, doesn’t match the bat nipples”), or one of George Lucas’ racecar beds than anything Christopher Nolan would ever put in his movies.
Well relax, because it’s from the set of the Russell Brand remake of Arthur, currently shooting in Astoria, Queens. Here’s Russell Brand standing next to it. The car almost makes his facial bone structure seem tasteful by comparison. Anyway, my favorite shot is of the hipster standing next to it, trying to look unimpressed:
UPDATE: My apologies, this was the actual batmobile used in Batman Forever (the Val Kilmer one). See? I knew it looked Shumachery.
Seeing this car coming at me in the opposite lane would scare the shit out of me. And I’m not even Aliyah Schimmel.
How the fuck did I miss a Morpheus/Dude thread?
DAMN YOU 2 HOUR LUNCH MEETING!!!
He sounds like hes from london.
Not pictured: Hipster douche in plaid shirt tries to take attention off the Batmobile by trying to fuck himself up the ass with his bicycle.
Sorry, Lince, He got here as fast as He could. *puffs inhaler, curses stairs, snorts a Twinkie*
A remake of Arthur? Nick Nolte is in it! He plays the butler, Hobson, or GTFO.
Why would you send a Batmobile to the place that’s least likely to appreciate it?
Damn dirty hipsters.
Hey, what’s up?
Well relax, because it’s from the set of the Russell Brand remake of Arthur, currently shooting in Astoria, Queens. Here’s Russell Brand standing next to it. The car almost makes his facial bone structure seem tasteful by comparison.</em<
Oh good, I'll relax then.
Wait, what was that again?
The car almost makes his facial bone structure seem tasteful by comparison.
No, before that.
Well relax,
Ok, I’m relaxed, go on.
Well relax, because it’s from the set of the Russell Brand remake of Arthur, currently shooting in Astoria, Queens.
I’m sorry?
the Russell Brand remake of Arthur
FUCK YOU! Dudley Moore wept. Or he would have, if he hadn’t been busy being skullfucked by earthworms. What a cunt.
I’m pretty sure that’s not the Batmobile™…. That’s the speedboat from Whale Wars™.
If those black wings were any bigger, they would be Precious’ labia.
Pffff, big deal. I bet that batmobile doesn’t even have fixed gears.
That batmobile makes my bat-codpiece limp. :(
Fuck you Schumacher!
Also, I’m pretty sure that’s not Russell Brand™… That’s one of those dirty hippies from Whale Wars™.
And fuck the proper spelling of your name you fruity son of a bitch
You can tell that this batmobile was used in a Joel Schumacher film because the exhaust resembles a prolapsed rectum.
My 8th grade football pants were a Russell brand.
That’s not Joel Shumacher’s rejected concept art. It’s Joel Shumacher’s actual ridiculous Batmobile. He actually used it in a Batman movie, curse his name. It’s even gayer with the neon turned on: [www.chickslovethecar.com]