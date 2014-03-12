This Behind-The-Scenes Look At 'The Raid 2' Should Make Your Day Much Better

If you’re not incredibly excited about The Raid 2: Berandal, due out on March 28, you might need to go see a therapist to help re-examine your priorities, because this should be one of the most anticipated sequels of the year. For those of you who are drinking the Gareth Evans Kool-Aid, here’s a 10-minute behind-the-scenes look at the next adventure of Rama as he takes on the entire underworld of Jakarta almost immediately after the first film’s story concluded. I won’t give away too much, because it’s just a behind-the-scenes video and you should watch it yourself, but the prison fight scene looks like it’s going to be worth our $12 as it is. All the rest of it just looks like an added bonus of intense action and really terrifying bad guys.
But sure, let’s keep working on that remake of The Raid: Redemption. It’s really necessary after watching this.
I’m imagining (hoping) that a whole featurette about Hammer Girl will be coming at some point.
That camera guy dressed as the car seat (at 9:05) inadvertently just created a whole new level of pervert.
The cameraman who doesn’t move when the SUV nearly hits him must have balls the size of basketballs.
BRUCE FUCKING LAW!!!
Just saw the LA premier of this. Most violent movie I’ve ever seen, and absolutely brilliant. IT shames every single other movie that dares classify itself as “Action”, except for the first Raid.
i’m so excited i can hear my dick getting hard