This Behind-The-Scenes Look At 'The Raid 2' Should Make Your Day Much Better

Senior Writer
03.12.14 6 Comments

If you’re not incredibly excited about The Raid 2: Berandal, due out on March 28, you might need to go see a therapist to help re-examine your priorities, because this should be one of the most anticipated sequels of the year. For those of you who are drinking the Gareth Evans Kool-Aid, here’s a 10-minute behind-the-scenes look at the next adventure of Rama as he takes on the entire underworld of Jakarta almost immediately after the first film’s story concluded. I won’t give away too much, because it’s just a behind-the-scenes video and you should watch it yourself, but the prison fight scene looks like it’s going to be worth our $12 as it is. All the rest of it just looks like an added bonus of intense action and really terrifying bad guys.

But sure, let’s keep working on that remake of The Raid: Redemption. It’s really necessary after watching this.

TAGSBEHIND-THE-SCENESGARETH EVANSTHE RAIDTHE RAID 2: BERANDAL

