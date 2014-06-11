Behind The Scenes Of Brad Pitt’s WWII Movie ‘Fury’ In This Featurette From E3

“It’s a movie about World War II, the likes of which we haven’t seen before.” That’s the bold claim made in this new featurette for Fury that Sony introduced during yesterday’s World of Tanks panel at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as the kids who installed my nanny cam call it. Fury stars Brad Pitt, Michael Peña, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal and Instagram pretty boy Scott Eastwood in the story of a tank crew “on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.” It’s also the movie that was being filmed in England last year, when Shia LaBeouf went out and got drunk at a bar and then possibly got into a fight over a girl and his threat to have her boyfriend killed and/or made fun of a puking girl. It’s hard to keep track of all the Shia LaBeouf getting his ass kicked at bars stories.

Directed by David Ayer, Fury is painted as a harrowing drama not only about the physical damage that men could experience behind enemy lines, but also the emotional damage they’d incur on such a dangerous journey. From this featurette, it certainly looks like a bold vision of a war that has been brought to the big screen so many times, but “the likes of which we haven’t seen before”? It’s almost as if they’re pretending Top Secret! didn’t already change the game in 1984.