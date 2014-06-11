Behind The Scenes Of Brad Pitt’s WWII Movie ‘Fury’ In This Featurette From E3

“It’s a movie about World War II, the likes of which we haven’t seen before.” That’s the bold claim made in this new featurette for Fury that Sony introduced during yesterday’s World of Tanks panel at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3 as the kids who installed my nanny cam call it. Fury stars Brad Pitt, Michael Peña, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal and Instagram pretty boy Scott Eastwood in the story of a tank crew “on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.” It’s also the movie that was being filmed in England last year, when Shia LaBeouf went out and got drunk at a bar and then possibly got into a fight over a girl and his threat to have her boyfriend killed and/or made fun of a puking girl. It’s hard to keep track of all the Shia LaBeouf getting his ass kicked at bars stories.
Directed by David Ayer, Fury is painted as a harrowing drama not only about the physical damage that men could experience behind enemy lines, but also the emotional damage they’d incur on such a dangerous journey. From this featurette, it certainly looks like a bold vision of a war that has been brought to the big screen so many times, but “the likes of which we haven’t seen before”? It’s almost as if they’re pretending Top Secret! didn’t already change the game in 1984.
I keep reading Fury as Furry. If this were the case then it truly would be a WII epic, the likes of which we have never seen before.
Boom boom! Pew pew! …wait, what’s a Mexican doing there? The likes we’ve never seen before!
I’m pretty sure Quentin has laid claim to the WWII movie the likes of which we haven’t seen before title. All Basterds was missing was a musical to put it completely into the absurd column.
So it’s War Horse combined with Robocop?
The only thing War Horse should be combined with is a glue factory.
War Horse + Robocop? Are you trying to describe a tank?
That War Tank has sure got moxy!
The WW II tank experience was already captured, and it cannot be topped.
[www.youtube.com]
Don’t hit me with those negative waves so early in the morning……
Shia LeBeouf ruined the movie for me and I haven’t even seen it yet.
I really hate Michael Pena ALOT, but the Colonel Tavington being in this makes up for it
Its also sad that the producer had to clarify that they were making this movie with real film and dollys and it not handheld shaky cam style, as if the latter has become standard for Hollywood