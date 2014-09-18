Benedict Cumberbatch Shows Off His Naired Chest for Charity

09.18.14 3 years ago 2 Comments
There's definitely E. coli in that pond.

Twitter

There's definitely E. coli in that pond.

Typically, when a celebrity wants to help an important cause, they do something like ‘hold a fundraiser,’ ‘make a charitable donation to an approved non-profit,’ ‘pour ice on themselves,’ etc. Benedict Cumberbatch, however, recently decided to do something a little classier and teamed up with the “Give Up Clothes for Good” campaign to expose his abs – for good.

The campaign, led by Cancer Research UK and clothing TK Maxx, encourages celebrities to take off their clothes so that average people will donate them. The clothes will then be sold in charity shops, and the subsequent profits will be donated to fund cancer research. It’s honestly a little PG for me (I pay $50 a half-nipple, which is under market value) and I’ve never really understood the sex appeal of 19th century Victorians. For Cumberbatch’s shot, he imagined himself as a wet Mr. Darcy in a white Lord & Taylor’s women’s blouse. Is this attractive? I don’t know. But given the amount of attention it’s attracted, someone out there seems to think so.

Photographer Jason Bell photographed other celebrities for the cause, among them Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Cynthia Nixon, Bruno Tolioni. It’s smart idea that’s also a stupid idea that’s also an idea I like. But I ain’t donatin’ a dime until Ellen Page rolls up those black poly-cotton sweatpants.

Sexy detective, Old Navy scarf.

Getty Image

Sexy detective, Old Navy scarf.

Around The Web

TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHcancerfundraisingTK Maxx

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP