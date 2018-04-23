This Week In Posters: David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween,’ ‘Solo,’ And More

04.23.18 4 Comments

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Adrift, which has both particles of stuff flying everywhere (sea spray in this case) and a classic closed-eyed headbutt design. That’s competing poster clichés! I can’t tell if we’re getting lots of action from the particles or lots of yearning because of the headbutt. Maybe both? Will they be “yearning” for food and water in this one? Time will tell.

IMPA

This is apparently from a series of Avengers: Infinity Wars posters they’ll be giving away at Odeon. They’re like character posters, but with Infinity Wars, you have to squeeze four or five people onto them. Anyway, pretty cool.

Shoot, I already forgot who the lightning guy is. Dr. Octopus? Rex Manhattan? Professor Pillbug? Help me out here.

IMPA

Shield hands crew, assemble! Also, is the tripod landing Marvel’s Wilhelm Scream? Discuss.

IMPA

What are they standing on? Some kind of robot planet that the bad guy is going to destroy? Here’s a rule for superhero movie writers: no more destroying the world, the universe, the fabric of reality, etc. It’s pretty dull at this point. Also, no more effing portals.

IMPA

Yo is someone going to tell Bucky he’s holding his gun upside down? How embarrassing. That’s Bucky, right?

