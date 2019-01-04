Frotcast 388: Joe Sinclitico, Joey Devine, and Cookbook Author Michelle Doll

This week on the Frotcast, we welcome back Joey Devine from the Roundball Rock podcast and Joe Sinclitico from Adam Devine’s Houseparty to discuss our favorite movies of the year as well as our favorite local news bloopers. We all list our top three movies of 2018, including extended discussions of Paddington 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Sorry To Bother You, Mary Poppins Returns, and more.

We also bring back cookbook author Michelle Doll to discuss her latest cookbook, Essential Tools, Tips, & Techniques for the Home Cook. She also talks glyphosate, spills the secrets to beating Bobby Flay, and whether beating Bobby Flay means that you become him, like the Santa Clause. Enjoy and Frot on, and RIP, Didi Megadoodoo. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

