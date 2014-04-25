A Netflix User Offered Some Hot Takes About ‘Jailbait’

A FilmDrunk reader discovered this Netflix review for a film called “Jailbait,” whose tagline is “in the vein of Orange is the New Black,” which the submitter describes as “Transmorphers for women in prison.” Netflix, meanwhile, describes it as “steamy, gritty, and dark,” which is sexy and also an accurate description of a dump I took recently.
That’s the succinct version, but I think “Sara M. Lane” nailed the longer version:
I like that she can deliver nicely articulated summary while seamlessly weaving in her point of view about how rape is bad and freckled breasts are nice, and that she’s not afraid to offer a hot take about how maybe we’d be better off if the races were kept separate. You wonder if she’s a prison guard herself? Maybe she’ll consider moonlighting as our streaming critic.
Some of the other reviews for this were pretty good too:
Completely unrealistic. What 17-year old straight A cellist is going to have huge breast implants and a neck tattoo?
Whoa whoa whoa, no need for ignorant generalizations about cellists, man, everyone knows cellists are the Dennis Rodmans of the symphony. I’ve heard Yo Yo Ma has “BITCHES AIN’T SHIT” tattooed on his belly in Olde English letters.
“I enjoyed Anna’s shy acting with her freckles.”
It takes a skilled performer to act with her freckles.
Why hasn’t someone made a documentary on one of these people? If there was a movie following some random person who submits answers to Yahoo I would watch the fuck out of it.
This is directed by the same guy who did Atlantic Rim. Yeah, you heard me right.
He also did 12/12/12, the “relevant for one day” movie, which coincidentally stars a lot of the same people from Jailbait. IMDB is your friend.
The Asylum produced this. I don’t know what else to say.
I prefer Werewolf in a Women’s Prison, it’s like twilight only instead of abstinence there’s a whole lot of fucking.
so many twists in that review alone
I’m glad that Yo Ma became such a good cellist. I’d heard he was teased with ‘yo mama’ jokes so bad as a child that he developed quite the stutter.
Her cellmate is a snake that was arrested for being on a train.
And here I thought it was going to be a review for the classic MTV film “Jailbait!” The paradigm of cinematic art that it is, it showed us just how hilarious statutory-rape hijinks can be.
I’m giddy with anticipation to the internet’s reaction to this one. Tangent rambling about the judicial system being corrupt, implied pedophilia, AND racism?
After seeing “Based on the Graphic Novel” on the poster, I did some Googling and found this, which appears to be about a sexy cyborg. Also, it’s written by Pearl from MST3K:
If Jennifer Connelly is in it, it can’t be all bad?
Though it’d prolly sell better if they just called it Ass To Ass 2.
I honestly though Yo Yo Ma was a violinist…and a girl. I’m clearly out of touch.
