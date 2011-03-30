Bill Murray is playing FDR. Wait, what?

While Sony’s busy bribing Bill Murray to just read the Ghostbusters 3 script so they can pay him more money, Bill is busy being aloof and not givin a fuuuuh. It’s kind of his thing. While Sony talks to his hand, Murray has signed on to play President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in an adaptation of a British radio play. Wait, “British”, “Radio”, AND “Play?” And someone listened to this? Willingly?
Bill Murray has agreed to star as FDR in an adaptation of the British radio play Hyde Park On the Hudson to be directed by Morning Glory‘s Roger Michell. The project, set up at Focus Features and the UK’s Film4, recounts the quasi-incestuous love affair between the president and his distant cousin, Margaret Stuckley, and takes place on the June 1939 weekend that the British King and Queen visited Roosevelt at his upstate New York cottage, in the first-ever visit to America by a member of the United Kingdom monarchy.
The movie will start shooting in July, with a script by Richard Nelson; he adapted his own 2009 BBC radio play. [NYMag]
British people: Even long after the rest of the world has ceased giving a sh*t, they can’t stop talking about their king and queen. Americans: Can’t stop screwing our cousins. (Canadians: Uh… moose cock?)
I’ll never understand how conservatives can love Ronald Reagan, the kooky movie star who had a personal astrologist, and hate FDR, the guy who cheated on his cousin with his other cousin.
That’s nothing- rumor has it that James Franco will be playing Eleanor Roosevelt.
Reagan – Co-starred with a monkey.
FDR – Did not.
Need anything else?
Having grown up during the 70s, I’ll be happy to explain the love for Reagan and the distaste for FDR. Reagan made America feel good about being America again and FDR put us into a 15 year recession. It’s taken 90 years for a critical examination of his policies to escape from the restrictions of the fairy book that was written by the Office of Education. [grownup off]
Dor sho gha! Steven Seagal would make a really boss Theodore Roosevelt!
Whatever, hippie.
There’s a Hudson River/”Don’t cross the streams” joke here, but it’s not coming to me.
It’s totally unfair to judge FDR until you’ve ridden a mile in his wheelchair.
Fun fact: DC police do not like it when you sit on the lap of the FDR statue.
The FDR/Reagan thing: it’s one of those inexplicable nostalgia things. People my age still think the G.I. Joe and He-Man cartoons were works of important cultural literacy, while the older folks think counting ketchup as a serving of vegetables in school lunches was a brilliant stroke.
HEY, KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE, MAN!
True story: if Michael Bay had his way, Trans4mers will be a prequel, with Bumblebee as FDR’s wheelchair and the two Ghettobots as watermelon delivery trucks.
Unless we’re using Murderball as an analogy for WWII, I’d much rather see Bill Murray portray Moammar Gadhafi in a musical about his female bodyguard ninjas.
I’ll never understand how conservatives can love Ronald Reagan… and hate FDR
Well, if Reagan had forced someone like Mother Theresa or Gandhi to commit suicide in a dark and dingy bunker, while Slavic mongrels stormed in from the East, no one would like him much either.
@Guinney, what year do you think FDR was elected?
You can take the boy out of Shelbyville, but you can’t take Shelbyville out of the boy.
banging your hot sister: incest.
banging your hot distant cousin: wincest.