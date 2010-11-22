Billy Bob Considering a Bad Santa Sequel

If you asked me what my favorite Christmas movie was, it’d be no contest, because, to my knowledge, there’s only one Christmas movie that features gratuitous use of the word “buttf*ck.” You might think gratuitous “buttf*cks” and a holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus are contradictory, but only if you’d never met a Catholic girl. Anyway, according to a recent interview with Billy Bob, a Bad Santa sequel isn’t around out of the realm of possibilities.

“‘Bad Santa’ [has] become like a classic Christmas movie. People watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘Miracle on 34th St.’ and Bad Santa now is sort of the box set. And there’s been talk of making a sequel to it, which I actually would like to do. I’ve never done a sequel to one of my movies, but that one makes sense to me to do it.”

I’m living proof of that whole first part, I’m just not sure it means a sequel is a good idea. For one, they already used “Badder Santa” as the title of the unrated version, which means they’d have to call this one Bad 2anta or something. For another, it just wouldn’t be the same without the real star of Bad Santa, Thurman Merman. I laughed every single time he was on screen, but that was almost eight years ago. I imagine he’s turned into Danny Masterson since then, and everyone hates that guy.