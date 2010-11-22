Billy Bob Considering a Bad Santa Sequel

If you asked me what my favorite Christmas movie was, it’d be no contest, because, to my knowledge, there’s only one Christmas movie that features gratuitous use of the word “buttf*ck.” You might think gratuitous “buttf*cks” and a holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus are contradictory, but only if you’d never met a Catholic girl. Anyway, according to a recent interview with Billy Bob, a Bad Santa sequel isn’t around out of the realm of possibilities.
Would you ask Tom Petty that question, Collider?
“‘Bad Santa’ [has] become like a classic Christmas movie. People watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘Miracle on 34th St.’ and Bad Santa now is sort of the box set. And there’s been talk of making a sequel to it, which I actually would like to do. I’ve never done a sequel to one of my movies, but that one makes sense to me to do it.”
I’m living proof of that whole first part, I’m just not sure it means a sequel is a good idea. For one, they already used “Badder Santa” as the title of the unrated version, which means they’d have to call this one Bad 2anta or something. For another, it just wouldn’t be the same without the real star of Bad Santa, Thurman Merman. I laughed every single time he was on screen, but that was almost eight years ago. I imagine he’s turned into Danny Masterson since then, and everyone hates that guy.
I love this picture so much I want to liquify it and squirt it in my butt with a turkey baster
But what? Your shitter was full?
Thurman Merman is glorious.
Christmas Vacation is and always will be my absolute favorite, but Bad Santa is a masterpiece.
Aww, he has Vince’s hair. And dress sense.
Patty, Lince is a Christmas Vacation infidel. Not a true believer…like WE ARE…TOGETHER…FOREVER.
*sharpens toboggan*
If you do that, you’re not gonna shit right for a week.
Bad Santa is ripe for a sequel.
As are John Ritter and Bernie Mac.
Hopefully, you can buy a cleaner baster by Thursday. Gobble Gobble!
What a baktag load of hooey. Here is The Mighty Feklahr’s “box set” for Krs’mas:
-Charlie Brown Christmas
-Black Adder Christmas
-Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
-Christmas Vacation
-Jenna Loves Pain
It gets a little awkward watching that with my mother in law. Particularly since she has been dead for two years.
Fek, are you planning to use that as a weapon? And on me or Vince?
I’m scared either way.
Fek, are you planning to use that as a weapon?
Bend over and he’ll show ya.
Billy Bob is visited by the ghosts of Bad Santas past.
You’ve got a lot of nerve talking to me like that, Spaz!
*glances at Patty’s avatar*
I wasn’t talking to you…
Surprised that little midget outlived Bernie Mac.
“Aaaaaaand … scene.”
That’s better news than my wife telling me she’s pregnant.
I thought that kid had grown up to be the eldest son of Kenny Powers’ brother. Not the same actor, really? He’s just a pud now? I thought Bad Santa –> puberty –> Eastbound and Down was a natural progression.
But what effect will this have on the Billy and the Boxtards tour!??!!
Bad Santa is good and all but it is no Christmas vacation 2: Cousin Eddie’s island adventure [en.wikipedia.org]